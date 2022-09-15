CRIME
Legal Experts: DeSantis ‘Reckless Decision’ May Have Violated Federal Law – Immigrants Are ‘Victims of Kidnapping’
Legal and immigration experts are responding to Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis‘ decision to send two private planes filled with undocumented immigrants to the tiny island of Martha’s Vineyard (pop.17,000), in what some are calling an inhumane political stunt, as well as a possibly illegal act, including “kidnapping.” One attorney says that would make them not only victims of a crime, but eligible for U.S. government issued visas.
California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday afternoon sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland urging the Dept. of Justice to investigate what he said may be “criminal” acts including “kidnapping” and violations of “RICO” statutes.
Jules Bernstein, founder of Louis D. Brandeis Legacy Fund for Social Justice, and a longtime attorney who has argued before the U.S. Supreme Court, says DeSantis’ actions may “have constituted a federal crime.”
READ MORE: ‘I’d Burn the Building’: In Abortion Debate Lawmaker Says He’d Let All Children Burn to Death if He Could Only ‘Save’ Some
“Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s reckless decision to deceive 50 poor and homeless migrants from Latin America into traveling, at Florida’s citizen’s expense, to Martha’s Vineyard, by misleading them into thinking that jobs and housing awaited them, was not merely an outrageous and villainous deed. It may also have constituted a federal crime,” Bernstein writes in a letter published by The Martha’s Vineyard Times.
Civil Rights Attorney Andrew C Laufer on social media says it “could be kidnapping.”
“They usually have immigrants sign consent/waivers when they transport them.Don’t believe they’re enforceable.If they Feds get involved, since they crossed state borders, could be kidnapping. It’s not human trafficking bc DeSantis, et al didn’t exploit them for labor or sex act.”
Elizabeth de la Vega, a former federal prosecutor of organized crime case and served as Chief of the San Jose Branch of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California says, “I hope DOJ will act asap against DeSantis & this crime, which is kidnapping in violation of 18 USC § 1201. The law doesn’t require forcible taking; it applies to ‘inveigling.’ It also forbids doing so for ransom, reward or ‘otherwise,’ a term that’s interpreted broadly.”
READ MORE: J6 Committee Posts Oath Keepers’ Walkie-Talkie Audio From Insurrection – ‘No Safe Place for Any of These MFers’
Immigration attorney Rachel Self, of Martha’s Vineyard, agrees the immigrants were “kidnapped.”
“The response to this crisis among the legal and humanitarian communities, and the Martha’s Vineyard community at large, has been nothing short of incredible,” Self wrote, according to The Times. “The people who arrived last night are not alone, and we will make sure they know it – this is what our community is all about. We welcome them, and we are deeply grateful for the opportunity to help them in any way we can.”
Self is preparing to take legal action.
“We believe they are victims of kidnapping, and the perpetrators of this breathtakingly cruel political stunt should know that it may well result in every individual who was induced onto those planes by fraud becoming eligible for a U visa,” she writes.
“A U visa is a nonimmigrant visa granted to victims who cooperate with law enforcement, prosecutors, or other authorities in the investigation of a crime, and in the First Circuit (the Federal jurisdiction which includes Massachusetts), people with pending U visas are protected from deportation,” Self adds.
“We call on federal, state, and local authorities to collect and preserve evidence, beginning with the tail numbers of the aircraft used in the commission of this offense. Using human beings – families and children – as political pawns says far more about Governor DeSantis’s callousness and disregard for human life than it does about the people of Martha’s Vineyard.”
She continued to blast the Florida governor who is facing a tough re-election battle against Democrat Charlie Crist.
DeSantis, she adds, “sent those planes here hoping to expose hypocrisy; he does not believe anyone when they say they care about people like migrants fleeing an oppressive socialist regime in Venezuela, because he himself cannot conceive of caring about them. He’s made it perfectly clear he views them as subhuman. He has revealed nothing but his own heartlessness – and the truth that the people of Martha’s Vineyard are as good as it gets and better embody the moral values he purports to have.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
J6 Committee Posts Oath Keepers’ Walkie-Talkie Audio From Insurrection – ‘No Safe Place for Any of These MFers’
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just released walkie-talkie audio of conversations from members of the extreme Oath Keepers groups that offers a window into what the attackers were thinking and saying during the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
The short clip begins with one person saying, “CNN just said that they evacuated all members of Congress into a safety room.” Another person responded with what might be called a vulgar threat: “There’s no place in the United States for any of these motherf*ck*rs right now, let me tell you.”
“I hope they understand that we are no joking around,” a woman says.
“Military principle 105,” a man can be heard saying. “Cave means grave.”
READ MORE: Audio: Trump Warns if Indicted ‘You’d Have Problems the Likes of Which, Perhaps, We’ve Never Seen’
And another voice: “Trump just tweeted, ‘Please support our Capitol Police. They are on our side. Do not harm them.'”
“That’s saying a lot by what he didn’t say. He didn’t say not to do anything to the congressmen,” another person responded, to laughter.
“Well, he did not ask them to stand down. He just said ‘Stand by the Capitol Police. They are on our side and they are good people.’ So it’s getting real down there. I’ve got it on TV, and it’s — it’s looking pretty freaking radical to me. CNN said that Trump has egged this on, that he is egging it on, and that he is watching the country burn two weeks before he leaves office. He is not leaving office. I don’t give a shit what they say.”
The Anti-Defamation League calls the Oath Keepers “a large but loosely organized collection of anti-government extremists who are part of the broader anti-government ‘Patriot’ movement, which includes militia and ‘three percenter’ groups, sovereign citizens, and tax protesters, among others. What differentiates the Oath Keepers from other anti-government extremist groups is that the Oath Keepers explicitly focus on recruiting current and former military members, police officers and firefighters (although they accept anyone as members).”
The audio was publicly played during the Committee’s last primetime televised hearing on July 21, 2022.
The committee is shooting for its next hearing to be September 28.
Watch below or at this link:
The Select Committee has obtained a recording of communications over a walkie-talkie app among Oath Keepers who were inside the Capitol and others who were sharing intelligence from elsewhere.
Listen to how they reacted to President Trump’s 2:38 tweet in real-time. pic.twitter.com/0ZzJ1E37w0
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) September 15, 2022
CRIME
‘Illegally Removed’: House Dems Direct National Archives to Review Records to Determine if Trump Still Has More
The Chair of the House Oversight Committee is asking the National Archives to conduct a review of all the presidential records it has from the Trump White House to determine if any remain missing, including ones the former president “illegally removed.”
The Washington Post was the first to report on the letter, which cites Trump’s “dangerous decision to retain these sensitive government records in non-secure locations at his Mar-a-Lago Club,” and “revelations that Mr. Trump’s representatives misled investigators about his continued possession of government property and that material found at his club included dozens of ’empty folders’ for classified material.”
Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) tells the Acting Archivist of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), Debra Steidel Wall, that she is “deeply concerned that sensitive presidential records may remain out of the control and custody of the U.S. Government.”
READ MORE: ‘Many Crimes’: Hannity Mocked for Defending Trump by Scrolling Long List of Investigations
“In light of the serious risk that Mr. Trump may still be retaining sensitive government records at Mar-a-Lago or his other properties, I urge NARA to seek a personal certification from Donald Trump that he has surrendered all presidential records that he illegally removed from the White House after leaving office,” Chair Maloney states.
“I also ask that the agency conduct an urgent review of presidential records recovered from the Trump White House to assess whether presidential records remain unaccounted for and potentially in the possession of the former president.”
Many have wondered if Trump stashed other government records, including classified documents, at any of his other properties. Both Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen, and former National Security Advisor John Bolton have suggested he might.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if there were more highly classified documents at Bedminster or some some other residence of his,” Bolton said two weeks ago. That same day Cohen tweeted, “I believe #Trump has copies, potentially other documents as well, at other locations including his children’s homes, Weisselberg’s florida home, Bedminster, NJ golf course, Fifth Avenue apartment, etc…”
READ MORE: ‘Infiltrated’: Senator Angered Democrats Allowed to Go to College and Church, Work in Government Agencies (Video)
In her letter, Maloney adds that the “written certification” from Trump “that he has surrendered all presidential records or classified materials,” should include this important component: that he “has not made any copies or reproductions of such materials, and has not transferred any records or government documents to any party other than NARA or DOJ since his term ended.”
As legal experts have noted, it is the information in the documents that is classified.
CRIME
‘Many Crimes’: Hannity Mocked for Defending Trump by Scrolling Long List of Investigations
Fox News personality Sean Hannity Monday night tried to defend Donald Trump by scrolling a long list of dozens of investigations into the now-former president, suggesting they are evidence of political persecution rather than actual misdeeds or criminal acts.
In a 34-second clip Hannity manages to list about 30 investigations and related actions, including the Mar-a-Lago “raid.”
I’m not sure listing all these investigations helps pic.twitter.com/YqbtMvUCYL
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 13, 2022
Last month Vox published an explainer of the “4 major criminal probes into Donald Trump,” including, “The DOJ’s Mar-a-Lago classified documents investigation,” “The Justice Department investigation into January 6,” “The Georgia election investigation,” and “The New York investigations into the Trump Organization.”
Also last month Vanity Fair published what it calls, “The Complete Guide to All the Ways Donald Trump Is Legally Screwed,” promising “Every single criminal investigation and civil lawsuit the ex-president is currently facing, including the ones you’ve probably never heard about.”
READ MORE: DOJ Has Issued 40 Subpoenas and Executed Search Warrants on Top Trump Advisors in the Past Week: NYT
The nonprofit and nonpartisan watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) in March published “President Trump’s staggering record of uncharged criminal misconduct.” They write: “Donald Trump has been credibly accused of committing at least 48 criminal offenses while he was serving as President of the United States or campaigning for that office.”
And on January 20, 2021, McSweeney’s published a 360-page compendium titled, “Lest We Forget the Horrors: A Catalog of Trump’s Worst Cruelties, Collusions, Corruptions, and Crimes,” which includes 1056 “atrocities.”
Hannity’s list does not include all of those.
Civil liberties and national security journalist Marcy Wheeler took to Twitter to thank Hannity “for laying out the reason Trump is so desperate to try to claw back information from the FBI, [because] Trump literally obstructed every single one of these investigations, every time with Hannity’s assistance.”
READ MORE: Donald Trump Talks to Sean Hannity All the Time – Including Every Night Right Before Bed
Journalist Aaron Rupar observed, “it’s remarkable that Hannity doesn’t realize he’s actually owning Trump with this scroll.”
National security attorney Brad Moss commented, “Sean Hannity basically just made a contribution” to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.
“Some of these have gotten lost in the mists of time,” noted journalist and professor Bill Grueskin, thanking Hannity “for reminding us of Trump’s many crimes.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Trending
- News2 days ago
Judge Unseals More of Mar-a-Lago Search Affidavit That Appears to Confirm Trump ‘Did Play a Role’: Fmr. Fed. Prosecutor
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
FBI Grabbing Mike Lindell’s Phone May Yield Info on Fascist White Supremacist and Christian Nationalist He Is Bankrolling
- CRIME2 days ago
‘Many Crimes’: Hannity Mocked for Defending Trump by Scrolling Long List of Investigations
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM8 hours ago
Audio: Trump Warns if Indicted ‘You’d Have Problems the Likes of Which, Perhaps, We’ve Never Seen’
- CRIME2 days ago
Trump’s DOJ Ordered Investigations of His Enemies Based on His Tweets: Former US Attorney
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
Senate Republicans to Introduce Nationwide Abortion Ban: Reports
- News2 days ago
‘Ultimately Irrelevant’: DOJ Destroys Trump’s Claims as It Tries to Convince Judge of Urgent Need to Use Classified Docs
- News1 day ago
Doug Mastriano Shredded by Local Paper for ‘Chilling’ Plans to Overturn Future Elections