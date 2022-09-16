“Democratic pollster Molly Murphy said Graham’s 15-week bill, released Tuesday, has only reinforced the argument that Republicans will try to enact significant new restrictions if they gain control of Congress. ‘I feel like I’ve had a roller coaster of a day between, ‘What kind of three-dimensional chess are they playing?’ to kind of settling into, ‘They’re not,’ ‘ said Murphy, who is working on the Arizona Senate race.”
‘Pure Essence of Judicial Corruption’: Morning Joe Panelists ‘Stunned’ by Cannon’s Ruling on Classified Docs
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was so mystified by the latest ruling by District Court judge Aileen Cannon that he wondered if it had been written by Donald Trump himself.
The federal judge selected a special master to sort through documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago, but Palm Beach state attorney Dave Aronberg told “Morning Joe” that he was astonished by her reasoning to withhold top-secret government materials from the Department of Justice.
“Judge Cannon didn’t even accept that the documents, which have classified markings, and some of them have those red covers that blaze out ‘top-secret SCI,’ and she didn’t even accept that they were classified documents, and despite there was an unchallenged affidavit included by DOJ from the head of the FBI’s counterintelligence division that these were classified documents,” Aronberg said. “She ignored that and bought Trump’s argument of, ‘Who are you going to believe, me or your lying eyes?'”
Scarborough agreed, and said the ruling was problematic and hard to understand for a number of reasons.
FROM EARLIER: ‘A form of terrorism’: MSNBC’s Heilemann slams Trump’s ‘hostage-taking’ over potential indictment
“You’re exactly right, and it’s really one of the most troubling parts of the ruling for me,” Scarborough said. “The fact that you have a judge, a district court judge who just got appointed after Trump lost, on the bench for a year or so, going, you know what, we can’t really trust the intel agencies to properly mark what is top secret — we don’t know that — and then on top of that, she’s talking about leaks. Did Donald Trump actually write this opinion?”
“Legally, it’s bizarre,” Scarborough added, “and I’m sure she’s sitting here thinking that this — maybe she’s thinking because nothing else seems to be make sense — this is her pathway, if Trump gets re-elected, to a higher court. All she’s doing is make herself radioactive, because she’s going to be reversed, and she’s done things that intel experts are saying puts America’s national security at risk. I wouldn’t want that hanging over me as a new judge.”
Analyst John Heilemann said the entire process was corrupt, because Trump’s attorneys had specifically targeted the federal courthouse where Cannon is the only judge.
“That thing that Dave pointed to that you, just talked about where she basically saying, ‘OK, so I’m this new judge, appointed here by Trump, Trump came to my court in one of the most naked examples of forum shopping I’ve ever seen, they came here looking for something, I don’t care what this looks like, I’m not just going to rule in his favor, I’m not just going to give him more than he asked for, I’m going to write my opinion that these documents that have been stamped classified, that have been reviewed by the intel community and identified as classified, that the basis of the warrant is that they are classified, they are brought back on the basis of the search and they found them to be classified,'” Heilemann said. “She in her courtroom says, ‘You know what, all of that, and the big bright red letters, classified stamped on the documents,’ she’s like, ‘I’m not sure those documents are classified.'”
“That is literally the Trumpiest thing that a Trump judge has ever written,” Heilemann said. “It’s the pure essence of the kind of judicial corruption that Trump has brought on the court system, and you know, the reason you wouldn’t do it, and the reason we’re stunned by it, you’re a country lawyer and I’m a poor country pumpkin, we used to say, that’s the thing about judges, they often depart from the person who appointed them. You can never count on it. You know, that day has passed now. A lot of these judges, and this one first and foremost, are political hacks. She doesn’t care about the stuff that any other judge would care about.”
Martha’s Vineyard Welcomes Planes of Migrant Families Sent ‘Like Cargo’ by DeSantis: ‘We’re Going to Take Care of You’
Florida’s far-right wing GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, locked in a tight re-election race with Democratic Congressman and former Governor Charlie Crist, sent two planes filled with migrants from Venezuela, including children, to the tiny resort island of Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday, without notifying local authorities.
Residents, elected officials, and law enforcement welcomed their unexpected guests with open arms, providing them food, water, and shelter and the promise of care and support.
“We’re going to take care of you,” Sheriff Robert Ogden told the immigrants, The Martha’s Vineyard Times reports. “The most important thing is we get you food and shelter and water.”
“Later, the group was taken by school bus to St. Andrews Church where they will get a dinner of pizza from Edgartown Pizza and spend the night. A short time later folks from Mocha Motts arrived on the scene and provided coffee,” The Times adds.
“We’ve always been an Island of immigrants,” Democratic state Rep. Dylan Fernandes said. “We saw how incredible it is; how the Island rallied to support everyone. We’re stronger because of immigrants. America is stronger because of immigrants, and we’re going to welcome them with open arms.”
Our island jumped into action putting together 50 beds, giving everyone a good meal, providing a play area for the children, making sure people have the healthcare and support they need. We are a community that comes together to support immigrants. pic.twitter.com/kG5bglhbLe
— Dylan Fernandes (@RepDylan) September 15, 2022
?????? pic.twitter.com/OwdLRjlK3g
— Dylan Fernandes (@RepDylan) September 15, 2022
It’s unclear how the immigrants get to the island. Some reportedly say they came through Texas, but DeSantis was quick to take “credit” for what at least one legal expert wondered was legal.
“How on earth is this legal and not kidnapping?” asked former longtime DOJ official Andrew Weissmann.
Local officials were not without response to DeSantis’ “unchristian” act.
“This is deeply disgusting. This is a cruel ruse that manipulates families that are seeking a better life,” Democratic State Sen. Julian Cyr said, noting the “fundamentally racist tactics” have been used before.
NEW: Newsom Urges Garland to Open RICO, Kidnapping Investigation Over ‘Inhumane’ Use of ‘Kids as Political Pawns’
The Times reports that during the Civil Rights movement, “segregationists tricked 95 Black families into moving to Hyannis. ‘And what happened is people in Hyannis helped the families and they stayed on Cape Cod,’ Cyr said.”
U.S. Rep. Bill Keating (D-MA) blasted DeSantis.
“History does not look kindly on leaders who treat human beings like cargo, loading them up and sending them a thousand miles away without telling them their destination,” Keating said. “Still, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made that choice today. Instead of working to find assistance for a group of refugees, he chose to turn them into political pawns.”
“Instead of trying to help them, he chose to charter a private jet and send them to a rural Island community late in the day and without warning so they wouldn’t have the resources at the ready to support them. But the people of Martha’s Vineyard, its vibrant immigrant community, and the Commonwealth as a whole are already calling Governor DeSantis’s bluff and rising to meet the challenge because that’s what Americans do — we help those in need,” Keating added. “I applaud Governor Baker for his administration’s efforts to step up and assist these refugees despite the lack of notice of their impending arrival, and I am disgusted by Governor DeSantis’s decision to prioritize cruelty and chaos over human dignity in today’s taxpayer-funded stunt.”
State Democratic Rep. Fernandes was not without criticism as well, and on social media he did not mince words.
“Republicans who call themselves Christians have been plotting for some time to use human lives – men, women, and children – as a political pawns. It is evil and inhumane.” he tweeted.
The Governor of one of the biggest states in the nation has been spending time hatching a secret plot to round up & ship people-children, families-lying to them about where theyre going just to gain cheap political points on Tucker Calrson and MAGA twitter. It’s fucking depraved
— Dylan Fernandes (@RepDylan) September 15, 2022
.@RepDylan says Martha’s Vineyard was given no notice that planes with 50 migrants would be landing on the island. The community quickly found the migrants shelter and food. @RonDeSantisFL says he sent the planes there as part of FL’s relocation program to sanctuary destinations. pic.twitter.com/9TOgMQei0x
— Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) September 15, 2022
“These governors or whoever it is, all they care about is scoring some political points on Tucker Carlson and Fox News and the fact that they are using human lives — women, children, men — as pawns in that and just really abusing these people dropping them off in a place where they don’t know where they are with no food and water just to be able to get in Tucker Carlson and Fox News’s good graces is disgusting,” Rep. Fernandes told The Times. “It’s inhumane. These people claim to be Christians? This is about as unChristian a thing as you could be doing. It’s evil.”
‘Powder Keg’: Lindsey Graham’s Abortion Ban Takes Hold With Some Republicans – Others Say It Doesn’t Go Far Enough
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham‘s unexpected announcement Tuesday, promoting his new bill to ban abortion nationwide at 15 weeks was mostly ignored or even panned by his fellow GOP Senators, but it is finding support, in one of the most right-wing caucuses of the House of Representatives.
Members of the Republican Study Committee, likely the largest and most extreme group in the House of Representatives, had “an intense meeting today,” in response to Graham’s attempt to put forth and pass a nationwide abortion ban. That meeting resulted in “multiple divides,” according to PBS Newshour correspondent Lisa Desjardins.
Some House Republicans including far right extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, “oppose Graham’s 15-week bill as far too moderate. They want a total, national ban.”
READ MORE: Watch: Pelosi Cracks Joke About Republicans After Lindsey Graham’s Abortion Ban Plan Flails
Others, Desjardins says, “think Congress has no business telling states what to do” in general, “and on abortion specifically.” Still other Republicans expressed concern about how the issue of abortion will affect the November midterm elections, as well as the messaging around abortion.
“All of this is a powder keg” for House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Minority Whip Steve Scalise, “as they prepare for a poss[ible] GOP take over of the House. And also prepare for it to be by a smaller margin than they once thought. A margin that could make speakership much harder to grasp for McCarthy,” she adds.
In fact, in the more than 24 hours since Graham announced his proposed ban, McCarthy hasn’t said one word about it – despite promising to support a 15-week ban immediately after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June.
Polls show increased support for the right to abortion after this ultra-conservative Supreme Court decided a 50-year old constitutional right actually didn’t exist.
Washington Post congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor says Steve Scalise, a hard-core right-wing Republican, “was noncommittal about whether a GOP majority would vote on” a 15 week abortion ban, telling her, “First we need to see what our majority looks like.”
That would be a switch – Scalise, from Louisiana, fully supports a complete and total ban on abortion.
“Congressman Scalise believes that human life begins at conception and is fighting to protect the rights of the unborn,” his website boasts, calling abortion part of his “views on Family Values.”
READ MORE: FBI Grabbing Mike Lindell’s Phone May Yield Info on Fascist White Supremacist and Christian Nationalist He Is Bankrolling
“Congressman Scalise has supported several pro-life bills and is a member of the House Pro Life Caucus. Congressman Scalise has a 100% pro-life voting record with the Louisiana Right to Life Federation and will continue to fight for the rights of the unborn.”
Sotomayor called Scalise’s response a “notable change after top aides signaled it would be prioritized.”
The Washington Post reports “More than 80 GOP House members are also backing a 15-week ban,” which is more than one in three House Republicans.
“Democrats are pouncing on those mixed signals to hammer the simpler message they’ve promoted for months, warning that Republicans want to continue to erode access to abortion even after the high court took away a constitutional right to the procedure,” the Post adds.
“Asked whether they would back Graham’s legislation, many GOP nominees in the closest Senate races gave ambiguous answers or did not respond.”
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in Punchbowl News’ Wednesday morning email newsletter said she fully expects Democrats will not only keep the majority but add seats.
Watch: Pelosi Cracks Joke About Republicans After Lindsey Graham’s Abortion Ban Plan Flails
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi mocked Republican lawmakers on Wednesday after U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham‘s decision to announce a bill to ban abortion nationwide continues to backfire on the South Carolina Republican and the GOP.
Pointing to a little-noticed aspect of Graham’s proposed legislation, which would ban nearly all abortion at the 15-week mark, Speaker Pelosi told reporters at her weekly press conference the bill would not just place a nationwide ban of abortion, it would actually “criminalize” it.
“The extreme MAGA Republicans gathered to unveil their latest bill to criminalize women’s health in all 50 states,” Pelosi declared. “The bill calls for a penalty of five years, in federal prison, for doctors performing abortions.”
READ MORE: Lindsey Graham Praised and Pummeled by the Left and the Right After His Nationwide Abortion Ban Bombs
Calling it a “democracy issue,” and a “freedom issue” Pelosi said it is “also a kitchen table issue for America’s working families.” She added that House Democrats have already passed a bill to codify a woman’s right to abortion into federal law, noting that “not one Republican voted for that.”
Turning her focus to the constitutional right to contraception, another critical issue for Democrats, one that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said should be re-examined, along with the constitutional rights to same-sex intimacy and marriage, Pelosi noted that over 200 House Republicans “do not support a woman’s right to contraception,” and just three House Republicans voted to allow women the right to cross state lines to obtain an abortion.
Asked about Graham’s efforts to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks, Pelosi noted his fellow Republicans appeared to “pour cold water” over his bill.
READ MORE: FBI Grabbing Mike Lindell’s Phone May Yield Info on Fascist White Supremacist and Christian Nationalist He Is Bankrolling
“I think what you’re seeing is a conflict within the Republican Party,” Pelosi noted. “There are those in the party that think life begins at a candlelight dinner the night before,” she quipped, mocking those who unscientifically insist every fertilized egg should be granted full personhood rights.
Earlier in the day Punchbowl News reported Speaker Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn “all separately made the same prediction,” that Democrats will not only hold the House majority but will pick ups seats.
Almost daily FiveThirtyEight‘s projections for which party will win control of both the House and the Senate increase in favor of Democrats.
Current Democrats, according to FiveThirtyEight, have 71 chances out of 100 to retain control of the Senate, and 27 chances out of 100 to retain control of the House.
But many believe the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade along with President Joe Biden’s historic legislative victories earlier this summer have galvanized Democrats, and Sen. Graham’s push for a nationwide abortion ban only further ensured Democratic wins in the November midterms.
Watch below or at this link.
PELOSI: “I think what you’re seeing there is a conflict within the Republican Party. There are those in the party that think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before and these people are in defiance of that, right?” pic.twitter.com/AxMsyNI67F
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) September 14, 2022
