Newsom Urges Garland to Open RICO, Kidnapping Investigation Over ‘Inhumane’ Use of ‘Kids as Political Pawns’

Despite being under four separate criminal investigations Donald Trump said he has not received a target letter from the Dept. of Justice, “can’t imagine being indicted,” has “beat” every investigation into him, but warned if he is indicted, “I think you’d have problems in this country the likes of which perhaps, we’ve never seen before. I don’t think the people of the United States, would stand for it.”

Trump Thursday morning told right wing pundit Hugh Hewitt, “there is no reason” that the DOJ can indict him unless “they’re just sick and deranged, which is always possible, because I did, absolutely … absolutely nothing wrong.” The former president was ignoring his extensive efforts to overturn a free and fair election, and his retention and refusal to return White House records including classified and even top secret documents, he stored at Mar-a-Lago, among other possible crimes..

“I don’t think the people are going to stand for it,” he warned, if he is indicted, a claim some might say amounts to stochastic terrorism. “If you notice the poll numbers are the highest they’ve ever been. The people they are not going to stand for this stuff.”

“They’ve weaponized Department of Justice and FBI,” Trump continued.

“Have you received a target letter, Mr. President?” Hewitt asked.

“No, I haven’t. And frankly, when you look at alternate slates [of electors], that was that’s been done for decades and decades, many, many years. alternate slates are actually common,” Trump claimed, which is false.

“I wasn’t involved with alternate slates but I can tell you, many people have been for many, many years doing alternate slates. In fact, your friend Tucker Carlson did a story on it last night, our way of working elections.”

As Trump’s allies were brewing up the “alternate slates” of electors scheme, The New York Times in December of 2020 reported, “No, there aren’t ‘alternate electors’ who can vote for President Trump.”

Hewitt also asked Trump, “have you been asked to appear before the grand jury?”

“No, I have not,” Trump tersely replied.

“Will you run for president anyway even if you’re indicted?” Hewitt added.

“Well, I can’t imagine being indicted. I’ve done nothing wrong,” Trump replied, before launching into a litany of investigations into him, falsely characterizing them.

“Look, if you look, you know better than anybody you’ve covered as well. Impeachment hoax number one. It was a total impeachment hoax number two, a total scam. I feed it Russia, Russia, Russia. I feed it the Mueller report. I read it because I did nothing wrong. Now it’s turning out that they did wrong. Now it’s turning out that Russia, Russia, Russia. They’re the ones with Russia. It’s all been one giant step.”

“And on top of that, let’s face it, I was a great president,” he said, a claim historians, legal experts, public health experts, social scientists, and economists would disagree with.

“You know, the old saying,” Hewitt continued, “a prosecutor can indict a ham sandwich if they want to. I’m just asking if there is such a prosecutor and they indict you. Would that deter you from running for president? Again?”

Trump refused to give a direct answer but again appeared to stoke violence.

“I don’t think the people of the United States would stand for it. And as you know, if a thing like that happen, I would have no prohibition against running, you know that.”

“But I think if it happened, I think you’d have problems in this country the likes of which perhaps, we’ve never seen before. I don’t think the people of the United States, would stand for it.”

“I think they’d have big problems. Big problems. I just don’t think they’d stand for it. They will not. They will not sit still and stand for this ultimate of hoaxes,” he claimed.

Hewitt warned the media would suggest Trump is attempting to incite violence with his claims.

Trump replied only, “That’s not inciting, I’m just saying what my opinion is.”

“I don’t think the people of this country would stand for it.”

Watch below or at this link:

Trump tells Washington Post columnist Hugh Hewitt that if he’s indicted, “I think you’d have problems in this country the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before.” Hewitt says “legacy media will say you’re attempting to incite violence,” asks for response. Like the WaPo? pic.twitter.com/np333r4eRG — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) September 15, 2022

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license