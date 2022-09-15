RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Newsom Urges Garland to Open RICO, Kidnapping Investigation Over ‘Inhumane’ Use of ‘Kids as Political Pawns’
California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate “possible criminal or civil violations of federal law,” including possible “kidnapping” or “RICO” charges after Florida and Texas shipped thousands of undocumented immigrants across state lines to states including Massachusetts, New York, and to Washington, D.C.
“Like millions of Americans, I have been horrified at the images of migrants being shipped on buses and planes across the country to be used as political props,” Newsom’s letter begins. “Clearly, transporting families, including children, across state lines under false pretenses is morally reprehensible, but it may also be illegal.”
“Several of the individuals who were transported to Martha’s Vineyard have alleged that a recruiter induced them to accept the offer of travel based on false representations that they would be transported to Boston and would receive expedited access to work authorization. The interstate travel at issue provides a basis for federal jurisdiction over this matter.”
READ MORE: Martha’s Vineyard Welcomes Planes of Migrant Families Sent ‘Like Cargo’ by DeSantis: ‘We’re Going to Take Care of You’
Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, facing a heated re-election race in November against Democrat Charlie Crist, proudly took “credit” Thursday for the two planes filled with undocumented immigrants flown to the tiny island of Martha’s Vineyard, weeks after Fox News’ Tucker Carlson made the suggestion. Residents, elected officials, and church volunteers welcomed them with open arms, despite having received no notice and having no facilities set up to accept them.
“I strongly urge the U.S. Department of Justice (US DOJ) to open an investigation into possible criminal or civil violations of federal law based on this alleged fraudulent scheme. In particular, I urge US DOJ to investigate whether the alleged fraudulent inducement would support charges of kidnapping under relevant state laws, which could serve as a predicate offense for charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) provisions of the Organized Crime Control Act of 1970.”
“Additionally, based on the allegations, the recruiters targeted the individuals based on their national origin, and the intent appears to have been to humiliate and dehumanize them. Accordingly, I urge US DOJ to investigate whether the alleged targeting of these individuals based on their national origin, in violation of their right to equal protection under the law, constituted a civil rights conspiracy in violation of 42 U.S.C. section 1985.”
READ MORE: ‘I’d Burn the Building’: In Abortion Debate Lawmaker Says He’d Let All Children Burn to Death if He Could Only ‘Save’ Some
42 U.S. Code § 1985 is titled, “Conspiracy to interfere with civil rights.”
Read below or at this link.
What @GovRonDeSantis and @GregAbbott_TX are doing isn’t clever, it’s cruel.
I’m formally requesting the DOJ begin an immediate investigation into these inhumane efforts to use kids as political pawns. pic.twitter.com/x2sBa06nSw
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘I’d Burn the Building’: In Abortion Debate Lawmaker Says He’d Let All Children Burn to Death if He Could Only ‘Save’ Some
A West Virginia Republican state lawmaker angry the anti-choice lobby in his state is supporting legislation that includes exceptions for rape and incest bragged that he is voting against the bill because it is not a complete and total ban on abortion.
News outlets call it a “strict,” and “near-total abortion ban.”
“This bill will pass,” Republican state Senator Eric Tarr lamented on the floor of the West Virginia Senate this week. “It’ll save lives but it does it at the sacrifice of others.”
“I’ve heard arguments, if you go out in a burning building and you can save almost all the children but not all of them would you do it?” Tarr, the chair of the West Virginia Senate Finance Committee said, using a gruesome argument.
“I’d burn the building,” Tarr, with no remorse or care, bragged.
READ MORE: Martha’s Vineyard Welcomes Planes of Migrant Families Sent ‘Like Cargo’ by DeSantis: ‘We’re Going to Take Care of You’
Sen. Tarr also seemed to be more concerned with lambasting the right-wing anti-choice lobby and how they “score” lawmakers’ votes than about the people it affects.
“You know, West Virginians for Life, they’re going to score this vote, and when they score it, and when I vote ‘no’ on this bill, they’ll score that ‘no’ vote as a vote against life,” he added, concerned about his score by the lobbyist group.
“I’m confident that this bill shuts down the abortion clinics,” Tarr also said.
Tarr’s bio at West Virginia University’s School of Public Health says he is a Doctor of Physical Therapy and “CEO for the Tarr Family Businesses, which include over 20 businesses in 10 different industries.” Those appear to be physical therapy offices and Snap Fitness centers.
“They’ve got it wrong,” Dr. Tarr continued. “West Virginians for Life is stopping at 8 and 14 weeks. I’m astounded that we have to have this debate. So I thank God for the children that are going to be saved for this. I pray to God for forgiveness for the ones we don’t.”
READ MORE: Watch: Pelosi Cracks Joke About Republicans After Lindsey Graham’s Abortion Ban Plan Flails
Mountain State Spotlight reports the bill passed “by a 22-7 vote. The House of Delegates approved it by a 78-17 vote. As soon as Gov. Jim Justice signs the bill, it will become law.”
Watch below or at this link.
WV State Sen. Eric Tarr (R) explains his “no” vote on the state’s near-total abortion ban, citing rape and incest exceptions as too lenient:
“If you got a burning building and you can save almost all the children but not all of them, would you do it? I’d burn the building.” pic.twitter.com/vnZDxdY5RM
— The Recount (@therecount) September 14, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Audio: Trump Warns if Indicted ‘You’d Have Problems the Likes of Which, Perhaps, We’ve Never Seen’
Despite being under four separate criminal investigations Donald Trump said he has not received a target letter from the Dept. of Justice, “can’t imagine being indicted,” has “beat” every investigation into him, but warned if he is indicted, “I think you’d have problems in this country the likes of which perhaps, we’ve never seen before. I don’t think the people of the United States, would stand for it.”
Trump Thursday morning told right wing pundit Hugh Hewitt, “there is no reason” that the DOJ can indict him unless “they’re just sick and deranged, which is always possible, because I did, absolutely … absolutely nothing wrong.” The former president was ignoring his extensive efforts to overturn a free and fair election, and his retention and refusal to return White House records including classified and even top secret documents, he stored at Mar-a-Lago, among other possible crimes..
“I don’t think the people are going to stand for it,” he warned, if he is indicted, a claim some might say amounts to stochastic terrorism. “If you notice the poll numbers are the highest they’ve ever been. The people they are not going to stand for this stuff.”
“They’ve weaponized Department of Justice and FBI,” Trump continued.
“Have you received a target letter, Mr. President?” Hewitt asked.
READ MORE: Martha’s Vineyard Welcomes Planes of Migrant Families Sent ‘Like Cargo’ by DeSantis: ‘We’re Going to Take Care of You’
“No, I haven’t. And frankly, when you look at alternate slates [of electors], that was that’s been done for decades and decades, many, many years. alternate slates are actually common,” Trump claimed, which is false.
“I wasn’t involved with alternate slates but I can tell you, many people have been for many, many years doing alternate slates. In fact, your friend Tucker Carlson did a story on it last night, our way of working elections.”
As Trump’s allies were brewing up the “alternate slates” of electors scheme, The New York Times in December of 2020 reported, “No, there aren’t ‘alternate electors’ who can vote for President Trump.”
Hewitt also asked Trump, “have you been asked to appear before the grand jury?”
“No, I have not,” Trump tersely replied.
“Will you run for president anyway even if you’re indicted?” Hewitt added.
READ MORE: Watch: Pelosi Cracks Joke About Republicans After Lindsey Graham’s Abortion Ban Plan Flails
“Well, I can’t imagine being indicted. I’ve done nothing wrong,” Trump replied, before launching into a litany of investigations into him, falsely characterizing them.
“Look, if you look, you know better than anybody you’ve covered as well. Impeachment hoax number one. It was a total impeachment hoax number two, a total scam. I feed it Russia, Russia, Russia. I feed it the Mueller report. I read it because I did nothing wrong. Now it’s turning out that they did wrong. Now it’s turning out that Russia, Russia, Russia. They’re the ones with Russia. It’s all been one giant step.”
“And on top of that, let’s face it, I was a great president,” he said, a claim historians, legal experts, public health experts, social scientists, and economists would disagree with.
“You know, the old saying,” Hewitt continued, “a prosecutor can indict a ham sandwich if they want to. I’m just asking if there is such a prosecutor and they indict you. Would that deter you from running for president? Again?”
Trump refused to give a direct answer but again appeared to stoke violence.
READ MORE: FBI Grabbing Mike Lindell’s Phone May Yield Info on Fascist White Supremacist and Christian Nationalist He Is Bankrolling
“I don’t think the people of the United States would stand for it. And as you know, if a thing like that happen, I would have no prohibition against running, you know that.”
“But I think if it happened, I think you’d have problems in this country the likes of which perhaps, we’ve never seen before. I don’t think the people of the United States, would stand for it.”
“I think they’d have big problems. Big problems. I just don’t think they’d stand for it. They will not. They will not sit still and stand for this ultimate of hoaxes,” he claimed.
Hewitt warned the media would suggest Trump is attempting to incite violence with his claims.
Trump replied only, “That’s not inciting, I’m just saying what my opinion is.”
“I don’t think the people of this country would stand for it.”
Watch below or at this link:
Trump tells Washington Post columnist Hugh Hewitt that if he’s indicted, “I think you’d have problems in this country the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before.”
Hewitt says “legacy media will say you’re attempting to incite violence,” asks for response. Like the WaPo? pic.twitter.com/np333r4eRG
— Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) September 15, 2022
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
FBI Grabbing Mike Lindell’s Phone May Yield Info on Fascist White Supremacist and Christian Nationalist He Is Bankrolling
Federal agents Tuesday night executing a search warrant seized the cell phone of Mike Lindell, a democracy-denying ultra MAGA activist who had Oval Office access to Donald Trump when he was president, promotes wild conspiracy theories, and is now bankrolling a far-right extremist described as a “fascist,” a “white supremacist,” and “one of the internet’s most rabid white Christian nationalists.”
“We are the Christian Taliban and we will not stop until The Handmaid’s Tale is a reality, and even worse than that,” says Vincent James, who Lindell is financially supporting according to Right Wing Watch and Vice News.
Lindell, of course, is known to millions as the “My Pillow guy,” the founder of the massively successful shredded foam manufacturer who is now using his vast wealth to promote his claims of massive election fraud, claims that have led some television stations, he says, to ban him from appearing in his own commercials.
READ MORE: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Launches Paranoid Rant: ‘Had to Get on My Knees and Pray to God’ US Gov’t. Didn’t Kill Him
Lindell told supporters about the FBI executing a search warrant while he was at a Hardee’s drive-thru in his Mankato, Minnesota hometown, on his streaming show, the Lindell Report.
“Cars pulled up in front of us, to the side of us, and behind us and I said those are either bad guys or the FBI,” Lindell said, The Guardian reports. “Well, it turns out they were the FBI.”
Also on his streaming internet show Lindell told supporters he does not have a computer, which likely means all his electronic communications are stored on the cell phone now in the hands of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
READ MORE: ‘Ultimately Irrelevant’: DOJ Destroys Trump’s Claims as It Tries to Convince Judge of Urgent Need to Use Classified Docs
“I don’t have a computer, everything I do off that phone,” Lindell said, “everything was on there.”
The FBI nabbed Lindell at a Hardees and seized his phone. pic.twitter.com/dOWw22gAoK
— Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) September 14, 2022
One of the things that likely would be on there are Lindell’s communications with far-right white Christian nationalist Vincent James, who promotes vicious anti-LGBTQ, anti-women, and racist rhetoric.
“White nationalist Vincent James has become the latest far-right voice to benefit from Lindell’s largesse, announcing during a livestream broadcast last Thursday that Lindell recently offered him just such a personalized code for his Daily Veracity website,” Right Wing Watch reported this week. Vice News on Wednesday also reported Lindell’s support of James.
READ MORE: Lindsey Graham Praised and Pummeled by the Left and the Right After His Nationwide Abortion Ban Bombs
“James currently serves as the treasurer of the white nationalist organization America First and is an unapologetic racist, antisemite, misogynist, conspiracy theorist, and fascist who declares that when Christian nationalists such as himself seize power, they intend to ‘dominate without mercy,'” Right Wing Watch reported.
Historian and analyst of far-right wing extremism, Dr. Mark Pitcavage, has been called an “authority on extremism in the United States,” and is a Senior Research Fellow at the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, according to his bio on the U.S. Congress’ website.
In response to Right Wing Watch’s report, “Mike Lindell Is Bankrolling White Nationalist Christian Fascist Vincent James,” Dr. Pitcavage tweeted, “You don’t have to load descriptive phraseology like an overstuffed sandwich. He’s a white supremacist; that’s all you need to say.”
