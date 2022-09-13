News
Judge Unseals More of Mar-a-Lago Search Affidavit That Appears to Confirm Trump ‘Did Play a Role’: Fmr. Fed. Prosecutor
A federal magistrate judge responding to a U.S. Dept. of Justice request Tuesday afternoon further unsealed the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant executed at Mar-a-Lago on August 8.
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, on MSNBC, says the additional information appears to confirm that Donald Trump likely played a role in instructing his attorney, who ultimately certified there were no classified documents remaining at Mar-a-Lago, before federal agents entered the Trump resort and retrieved more than 100 classified and top secret documents.
“This does in large part make the information that’s been revealed consistent between the D.C. and the Florida investigations,” Vance, a professor of law, told Nicolle Wallace.
Vance suggested that the newly revealed information appears to confirm that Trump was at least involved in the events that led his attorney to tell DOJ there were no more classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
“If there’s one takeaway here and Nicole, and it’s not certain, but there’s more of an implication in this newly released information that the former president did play a role in the provision of information about documents to whoever the lawyer who certified this information to the Justice Department,” Vance surmised.
READ MORE: Watch: Lindsey Graham Introduces National Abortion Ban Weeks After Insisting ‘States Should Decide’
“There’s this implication that documents were stored in storage areas and that there was nothing in personal offices and that seems like the sort of information that would have been very likely to come from the former president,” she added.
“So this gives DOJ more of a basis to move forward. And of course, because this involves the grand jury, subpoenas are not documents that were ultimately seized in the search. DOJ is free to move forward with inquiries to witnesses without violating Judge Canons order,” to not use the seized classified documents until after a special master has reviewed them.
Watch below or at this link:
.@JoyceWhiteVance reacts to Federal Judge Bruce Reinhart unsealing additional portions of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit:
“There’s more of an implication … that the former President did play a role in the provision of information about documents.” pic.twitter.com/xZ4dnboObV
— The Recount (@therecount) September 13, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Ultimately Irrelevant’: DOJ Destroys Trump’s Claims as It Tries to Convince Judge of Urgent Need to Use Classified Docs
The U.S. Dept of Justice is trying once again to convince a Trump-appointed judge that it has an urgent need to continue its investigation of the 100 or so classified documents it seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort and residence.
Tuesday evening DOJ filed a motion explaining why Trump’s legal arguments don’t hold water.
Trump, the Dept. of Justice tells Judge Aileen Cannon, has never officially told the court that he declassified the 100 documents in question, while he has asserted that they are his, or more specifically, his records under the Presidential Records Act.
National security attorney Brad Moss says the DOJ is “smacking Trump for dancing around declassification and executive privilege issues without actually invoking them.”
By the language they are using, it appears they are almost mocking him and his attorneys.
READ MORE: Judge Unseals More of Mar-a-Lago Search Affidavit That Appears to Confirm Trump ‘Did Play a Role’: Fmr. Fed. Prosecutor
Attorney Gabriel Malor suggests that DOJ is taking “a shot at Judge Cannon for doing Team Trump’s work for them.”
It appears DOJ has found the flaw in Trump’s argument that tries to leverage the Presidential Records Act (PRA).
If Trump, the plaintiff, is claiming he has declassified the documents then there is no reason DOJ should not be allowed to use them in furtherance of its investigation. Right now Judge Cannon is blocking them from using the 100 documents in any way to further their investigation. DOJ is seeking what it calls a “limited stay.”
READ MORE: ‘Illegally Removed’: House Dems Direct National Archives to Review Records to Determine if Trump Still Has More
If Trump, as he has suggested, declassified them and is now claiming they are his personal records, then there is no possibility of any “executive privilege” claim whatsoever,” DOJ argues. Executive privilege only covers areas related to “performance of his official duties.”
Trump’s “suggestion that he ‘may have categorized certain of the seized materials as personal [records] during his presidency’ … if true, would only supply another reason that he cannot assert executive privilege with regard to those records,” DOJ states.
“If Plaintiff truly means to suggest that, while President, he chose to categorize records with markings such as ‘SECRET’ and ‘TOP SECRET’ as his personal records for purposes of the PRA, then he cannot assert that the very same records are protected by executive privilege—i.e., that they are ‘Presidential communications’ made in furtherance of the ‘performance of his official duties.'”
Trump, the DOJ says, “does not actually assert—much less provide any evidence—that any of the seized records bearing classification markings have been declassified.”
“More importantly, the issues [Trump] attempts to raise are ultimately irrelevant. Even if Plaintiff had declassified these records, and even if he somehow had categorized them as his ‘personal’ records for purposes of the PRA—neither of which has been shown—nothing in the PRA or any other source of law establishes a plausible claim of privilege or any other justification for an injunction restricting the government’s review and use of records at the center of an ongoing criminal and national security investigation.”
“And nothing in Plaintiff’s Response rebuts the compelling public interest in granting the limited stay the government seeks.”
News
Judge Makes Mockery of Navarro’s Complaint in Contempt of Congress Case: ‘Factual Distinctions Matter’
A federal judge on Monday denied former top Trump White House advisor and conspiracy theorist Peter Navarro‘s claims in his contempt of Congress case, highlighting several including his claim of selective prosecution and “unlawful political interference.”
Navarro was arrested in June for failing to comply “in any way” with a subpoena issued by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack and indicted by a grand jury on two contempt charges.
The Court ruled Navarro “has not made a ‘colorable claim,'” meaning, valid, “as to either element of the selection prosecution defense.” At one point the judge calls Navarro’s claims “speculative.”
READ MORE: DOJ Sues Peter Navarro Over Alleged Private Emails – Legal Experts Warn the ‘Analysis Is Persuasive’
Navarro was performatively outraged after his arrest, claiming that he was strip-searched, put in leg irons and solitary confinement, refused a call to his attorney, and not given any food or water for hours. The DOJ previously addressed at least some of his claims, saying, he made “numerous false statements,” and the “Defendant’s claims are false.”
NAVARRO says the manner of his arrest (for defying a congressional subpoena) is “terrorism” and akin to “Stalinist Russia.”
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 3, 2022
The judge also seemed unimpressed with his claims.
“Defendant contends that his prosecution is unprecedented,” Judge Amit Mehta wrote. “For more than five decades, he says, the United States Department of Justice (the “Department”) has declined to prosecute close aides to the President for contempt of Congress. According to him, the Department has taken the position that even former senior aides to a former President are ‘immune’ from congressional process. He argues that such immunity exists to protect and preserve privileged communications between the President and senior advisors, and that prosecutions would ‘chill’ such communications and place a heavy burden on carrying out executive functions.”
The judge also notes that Navarro claims Donald Trump has claimed executive privilege in his case, but writes that Navarro “received no written or oral direction from the former President to invoke any privileges or immunities with respect to the Select Committee subpoena.”
READ MORE: ‘Claims Are False’: DOJ Tells Judge Peter Navarro Is Lying to the Public
While not ruling on the claims made by former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former Trump White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, the judge ruled that the “fact that [Navarro] received no specific instruction to invoke executive privilege, while Meadows and Scavino did, is a material difference and a legitimate prosecutorial factor that distinguishes Defendant from those men. Such factual distinctions matter.”
Deflating Navarro’s complaint that he should not have been arrested publicly at an airport, the judge writes, the “court acknowledges that there are times where the government permits non-violent misdemeanants to self-surrender after being charged. But the government has provided at least a plausible explanation for why it took a different course here.”
The judge continues, citing DOJ claim that “when case agents attempted to interview and serve Defendant with a subpoena, he initially refused to open the door and later told the agents to ‘get the f*** out of here.'”
News
Trump Is With ‘Large Group’ at His Virginia Golf Club but ‘Not Appearing to Play’: Report
The internet went wild with speculation Sunday evening, with even top attorneys making law jokes after Donald Trump was seen getting off a private plane at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., wearing golf shoes and casual attire.
If anyone summons up any good ideas about what’s going on let us know
— George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) September 12, 2022
Some on social media insisted that he was being arrested, or there was a sealed indictment awaiting him, while others speculated he might be attending his son-in-law’s private fundraising dinner, but all those guesses – or wishful thinking by some – were apparently false.
killjoy https://t.co/1hT0ErTL8Z
— George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) September 12, 2022
NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell Monday afternoon posted video of Trump walking around his Virginia golf course, with a “large group” of people, but apparently not actually playing golf, she says.
Former Pres. Trump at his Virginia golf property today but not appearing to play as he moved about with a large group. This video was shot at considerable distance. pic.twitter.com/AVwjl32kWp
— Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) September 12, 2022
Investigative journalist Nina Burleigh adds this photo, with attorney George Conway wondering if Trump is “selling the property.”
Selling the property? https://t.co/HHNJd9Xc04
— George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) September 12, 2022
Some speculated that Trump was meeting on the golf course to avoid any listening devices. Many noted there did not appear to be any golf clubs around.
READ MORE: Legal Expert Blasts Trump: ‘Kidnapped Our National Security and Is Holding It Hostage’
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Things Have Just Gotten Real for Stephen Miller’ After Grand Jury Subpoena: Legal Expert
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Speculation Swirls After Trump Is Spotted Flying Into Washington, DC
- News1 day ago
Legal Expert Blasts Trump: ‘Kidnapped Our National Security and Is Holding It Hostage’
- 'INFILTRATED EVERYTHING'1 day ago
‘Infiltrated’: Senator Angered Democrats Allowed to Go to College and Church, Work in Government Agencies (Video)
- News1 day ago
Trump Is With ‘Large Group’ at His Virginia Golf Club but ‘Not Appearing to Play’: Report
- News2 days ago
Trump Repeatedly Told Aides He Wasn’t Leaving White House After Election Loss: ‘I’m Just Not Going to Leave’ – Report
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
Mike Lindell Is Bankrolling White Nationalist Christian Fascist Vincent James
- News1 day ago
Judge Makes Mockery of Navarro’s Complaint in Contempt of Congress Case: ‘Factual Distinctions Matter’