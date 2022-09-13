RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Lindsey Graham Introduces National Abortion Ban Weeks After Insisting ‘States Should Decide’
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Tuesday held a rushed press event to announce his new legislation to ban abortion nationwide at the 15-week mark, just one month after declaring he believes abortion should be left up to the states, as the U.S. Supreme Court decided.
Graham’s 27-page long bill is falsely named the “Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act,” despite banning almost all abortion at 15 weeks. The exceptions are few and narrow: to save the life of the mother under certain but not all circumstances; after rape “against an adult woman” if “she has obtained counseling for rape,” or if the pregnancy is the “result of rape against a minor or incest against a minor” and only after that rape or incest has been reported.
READ MORE: White House: Lindsey Graham’s Threat of ‘Riots in the Streets’ Proves Biden’s ‘Semi-Fascism’ Claim is Correct
A fetus is not a child, yet the legislation repeatedly makes that false claim, one that could be used later to enact so-called “personhood” bills mandating the “life begins at conception” claim that equates cells to a human being, and affords those cells all the rights and protections of a born human being.
Graham’s bill uses the claim “unborn child” 41 times and “child” 53 times. It also makes claims that are not agreed upon by the medical community, including about when a fetus can feel pain. The commonly accepted mark is around 24 weeks.
Graham’s move to introduce a bill he knows Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will not allow to receive a vote on the floor comes just weeks after he declared abortion should be a states’ rights issue.
Just 37 days ago Graham said, “states should decide the issue of abortion.”
READ MORE: ‘Illegally Removed’: House Dems Direct National Archives to Review Records to Determine if Trump Still Has More
Just past noon on Tuesday Graham announced, as The Recount shows in a video they just posted, “I think we should have, at the federal level, [a law] that would say after 15 weeks, no abortion on demand.”
(Graham’s bill actually bans abortion at 15 weeks, not after 15 weeks.)
“It’s official,” Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) responded. “Republicans want a national abortion ban. It was never about state rights. It’s about controlling women and mandating pregnancies.”
Watch below or at this link.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in August: States should regulate abortion.
Sen. Lindsey Graham in September: The federal government should regulate abortion. pic.twitter.com/VvMDZd9fsp
— The Recount (@therecount) September 13, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Board of Florida’s Largest School District Overwhelmingly Votes Against LGBTQ History Month Amid ‘Indoctrination’ Claims
The Miami-Dade School Board this week overwhelmingly voted down a proposal to designate October as “LGBTQ History Month” amid protests from angry parents who said it would amount to “indoctrination” of children.
The Miami Herald reports that the proposed measure wouldn’t have just designated October as LGBTQ History Month, but also would have taught lessons to 12th grade students about two landmark Supreme Court cases in American LGBTQ rights: Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage, and Bostock v. Clayton County, which barred employers from firing people for being gay or transgender.
The board ended up rejecting the proposal in an 8-to-1 vote, with the lone vote in favor coming from the proposal’s sponsor, board member Lucia Baez Geller, who complained about the “just plain disinformation” being used to attack her proposal.
While many people attending this week’s school board meeting spoke out in favor of the measure, many others opposed it, including a group of Proud Boys who verbally sparred with LGBTQ activists outside the meeting.
IN OTHER NEWS: Pro-Trump Colorado elections clerk pleads not guilty to breaching elections system
The Miami Herald notes that many of the parents accused the proposal of amounting to “indoctrination” of students, while insisting that teaching children about LGBTQ-related issues should only be done by parents.
Image via Shutterstock
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Federal Judge Rules Requiring Companies to Cover HIV Prevention Drug Violates Their Religious Rights
A federal judge with a lengthy history of deciding against LGBTQ people and in favor of the far Christian right has ruled the Affordable Care Act and the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services cannot require companies to cover the cost of an HIV prevention drug referred to as PrEP.
The plaintiffs sued the federal government claiming their business is a “Christian for-profit corporation” that “objects” to “coverage of preventive care such as contraceptives and PrEP drugs” on “religious grounds.” The plaintiffs, the lawsuit also says, “claim that compulsory coverage for those services violates their religious beliefs by making them complicit in facilitating homosexual behavior, drug use, and sexual activity outside of marriage between one man and one woman.”
HIV is not exclusive to people who engage in same-sex intimate relations, drug use, or sexual activity outside of marriage between one man and one woman.
U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor (photo) of Texas, who ruled in 2018 that ObamaCare is unconstitutional, on Wednesday declared the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services “did not provide any ‘compelling’ evidence to argue that ‘private, religious corporations’ should be required to cover HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, commonly known as PrEP, ‘with no cost-sharing and no religious exemptions,'” as Axios reports.
READ MORE: Federal Judge Rules For-Profit Faith-Based Businesses Can Discriminate Against LGBTQ People
“O’Connor said HHS was unable to show that the Affordable Care Act’s requirement for HIV PrEP to be fully covered by insurance ‘furthers a compelling governmental interest.'”
Judge O’Connor in 2019 also overturned protections written into ObamaCare for transgender people, ruling they violate the religious rights of healthcare providers who hold religious beliefs that oppose the existence of transgender people.
Three years earlier, in 2016 O’Connor who at that point already had a record of opposing LGBT rights, handed down a 38-page order in a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on behalf of 13 states, blocking the Obama administration from enforcing its guidance that said public schools should allow transgender students to use restroom and locker rooms based on their gender identity.
READ MORE: Federal Judge Says Doctors Can Refuse To Treat Trans Patients Based On Religious Beliefs
On the very last day of 2016 Judge O’Connor ruled that physicians could refuse to treat transgender people based on their own religious beliefs. That injunction also came in response to a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Paxton.
Last year Judge O’Connor ruled that for-profit businesses and religious entities like churches can discriminate against LGBTQ people in employment.
Wednesday’s ruling was a win for Braidwood Management, a Katy, Texas company “which operates Christian health-care businesses controlled by Dr. Stephen Hotze,” Bloomberg Law has reported (incorrectly spelling Hotze’s first name.). Steven Hotze is a far-right Christian extremist, anti-LGBTQ activist, and GOP mega-donor. The Texas Tribune in April reported Hotze “was indicted on two felony charges related to his alleged involvement in an air conditioning repairman being held at gunpoint in 2020 during a bizarre search for fraudulent mail ballots that did not exist, according to his attorney, Gary Polland.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Ted Cruz Says He’s Opposed to Same-Sex Marriage Bill for ‘Religious Liberty’ Reasons
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is advocating against legislation in the Senate that would protect existing same-sex marriages but would not ensure same-sex couples could marry in their state if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down its own 2015 Obergefell ruling – which far-right Justice Clarence Thomas is urging his fellow jurists to do.
The bill, which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to attach to a must-pass spending bill to ensure it also passes, would merely say governments at the federal, state, and local levels must recognize any marriage of a same-sex couples if it was legal and valid when and where they married.
So if Texas bans same-sex marriage at some point in the future were the Supreme Court to strike down Obergefell, married couples will still be legally married, but couples wanting to marry would have to travel to a state that has not banned marriage equality.
In other words, it ensures the status quo remains the same.
READ MORE: Susan Collins Slams Schumer as Dems Move to Codify Same-Sex Marriage Protections Into Law
Not according to the Texas Republican Senator who is claiming – falsely – if the bill passes there would be “massive consequences across our country,” as The Texas Tribune reports.
“This bill without a religious liberty protection would have massive consequences across our country, weaponizing the Biden administration to go and target universities, K-12 schools, social service organizations, churches and strip them all of their tax-exempt status,” Cruz said falsely Tuesday on his podcast, called, “Verdict.”
Cruz did not address people of faith whose religions support marriage equality.
Last month Cruz made clear he opposed the Obergefell ruling, calling it “clearly wrong.”
Ted Cruz said on his podcast that SCOTUS’s marriage equality decision was wrongly decided and that it should be left to the states pic.twitter.com/mbHcoK68wj
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2022
That Cruz is lying should come as no surprise.
READ MORE: ‘Truth Will Be Your Kryptonite’: Democrat Hakeem Jeffries Calls Out Clarence Thomas – ‘Have a Conversation With Ginni’
Politifact has fact-checked a whopping 155 statements made by Cruz. Slightly less than one-third (51 statements) were some degree of true, meaning True, Mostly True, or Half True.
104, about two-thirds, were some degree of false: Mostly False (46 or 29%), False (47 or 30%), or Pants on Fire (11, or 7%).
