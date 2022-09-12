News
Judge Makes Mockery of Navarro’s Complaint in Contempt of Congress Case: ‘Factual Distinctions Matter’
A federal judge on Monday denied former top Trump White House advisor and conspiracy theorist Peter Navarro‘s claims in his contempt of Congress case, highlighting several including his claim of selective prosecution and “unlawful political interference.”
Navarro was arrested in June for failing to comply “in any way” with a subpoena issued by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack and indicted by a grand jury on two contempt charges.
The Court ruled Navarro “has not made a ‘colorable claim,'” meaning, valid, “as to either element of the selection prosecution defense.” At one point the judge calls Navarro’s claims “speculative.”
READ MORE: DOJ Sues Peter Navarro Over Alleged Private Emails – Legal Experts Warn the ‘Analysis Is Persuasive’
Navarro was performatively outraged after his arrest, claiming that he was strip-searched, put in leg irons and solitary confinement, refused a call to his attorney, and not given any food or water for hours. The DOJ previously addressed at least some of his claims, saying, he made “numerous false statements,” and the “Defendant’s claims are false.”
NAVARRO says the manner of his arrest (for defying a congressional subpoena) is “terrorism” and akin to “Stalinist Russia.”
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 3, 2022
The judge also seemed unimpressed with his claims.
“Defendant contends that his prosecution is unprecedented,” Judge Amit Mehta wrote. “For more than five decades, he says, the United States Department of Justice (the “Department”) has declined to prosecute close aides to the President for contempt of Congress. According to him, the Department has taken the position that even former senior aides to a former President are ‘immune’ from congressional process. He argues that such immunity exists to protect and preserve privileged communications between the President and senior advisors, and that prosecutions would ‘chill’ such communications and place a heavy burden on carrying out executive functions.”
The judge also notes that Navarro claims Donald Trump has claimed executive privilege in his case, but writes that Navarro “received no written or oral direction from the former President to invoke any privileges or immunities with respect to the Select Committee subpoena.”
READ MORE: ‘Claims Are False’: DOJ Tells Judge Peter Navarro Is Lying to the Public
While not ruling on the claims made by former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former Trump White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, the judge ruled that the “fact that [Navarro] received no specific instruction to invoke executive privilege, while Meadows and Scavino did, is a material difference and a legitimate prosecutorial factor that distinguishes Defendant from those men. Such factual distinctions matter.”
Deflating Navarro’s complaint that he should not have been arrested publicly at an airport, the judge writes, the “court acknowledges that there are times where the government permits non-violent misdemeanants to self-surrender after being charged. But the government has provided at least a plausible explanation for why it took a different course here.”
The judge continues, citing DOJ claim that “when case agents attempted to interview and serve Defendant with a subpoena, he initially refused to open the door and later told the agents to ‘get the f*** out of here.'”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Is With ‘Large Group’ at His Virginia Golf Club but ‘Not Appearing to Play’: Report
The internet went wild with speculation Sunday evening, with even top attorneys making law jokes after Donald Trump was seen getting off a private plane at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., wearing golf shoes and casual attire.
If anyone summons up any good ideas about what’s going on let us know
— George Conway? (@gtconway3d) September 12, 2022
Some on social media insisted that he was being arrested, or there was a sealed indictment awaiting him, while others speculated he might be attending his son-in-law’s private fundraising dinner, but all those guesses – or wishful thinking by some – were apparently false.
killjoy https://t.co/1hT0ErTL8Z
— George Conway? (@gtconway3d) September 12, 2022
NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell Monday afternoon posted video of Trump walking around his Virginia golf course, with a “large group” of people, but apparently not actually playing golf, she says.
Former Pres. Trump at his Virginia golf property today but not appearing to play as he moved about with a large group. This video was shot at considerable distance. pic.twitter.com/AVwjl32kWp
— Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) September 12, 2022
Investigative journalist Nina Burleigh adds this photo, with attorney George Conway wondering if Trump is “selling the property.”
Selling the property? https://t.co/HHNJd9Xc04
— George Conway? (@gtconway3d) September 12, 2022
Some speculated that Trump was meeting on the golf course to avoid any listening devices. Many noted there did not appear to be any golf clubs around.
READ MORE: Legal Expert Blasts Trump: ‘Kidnapped Our National Security and Is Holding It Hostage’
News
Legal Expert Blasts Trump: ‘Kidnapped Our National Security and Is Holding It Hostage’
A former federal prosecutor who worked for the U.S. Government for 30 years is blasting Donald Trump.
Monday morning the former president’s attorneys filed a legal motion opposing the Dept. of Justice’s request to lift a stay that is barring them from investigating the more than 100 classified and top secret documents seized during their execution of a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago.
In the motion Trump’s attorneys falsely suggest at least some of the classified documents are not classified and that they belong to him.
The Dept. of Justice is arguing that national security is at risk, suggesting the documents may have been compromised and there may still be more it has not been able to retrieve.
READ MORE: Trump Repeatedly Told Aides He Wasn’t Leaving White House After Election Loss: ‘I’m Just Not Going to Leave’ – Report
Glenn Kirschner was a prosecutor for the U.S. Army, where he handled, among others, espionage cases. He went on to serve as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the powerful U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Office, and has prosecuted RICO, espionage, and murder cases as well.
“Trump KNOWS what he did w/the classified+national defense documents he stole from the govt & unlawfully concealed at MAL,” Kirschner tweeted, referring to Mar-a-Lago, apparently before Trump’s attorneys filed their motion.
“He KNOWS how he compromised our nation’s security. Yet he refuses to share that info w/the feds. He’s leveraging our nation’s security for personal advantage,” Kirschner, now an MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst and host of the podcast “Justice Matters.”
In response to a question Kirschner added, Trump “Kidnapped our national security and is holding it hostage.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
News
Trump Repeatedly Told Aides He Wasn’t Leaving White House After Election Loss: ‘I’m Just Not Going to Leave’ – Report
Immediately after losing the 2020 election, Donald Trump at first seemed to recognize Joe Biden’s historic win, but as time went on he became convinced that the election had been stolen and “repeatedly” told aides he would not vacate the White House, according to a new book by the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.
“I’m just not going to leave,” Trump told an aide, Haberman writes, CNN reports.
“We’re never leaving,” Trump told another aide. “How can you leave when you won an election?”
CNN adds that “Trump couldn’t decide which path to follow after his 2020 defeat. Haberman writes that he quizzed nearly everyone about which options would lead to success – including the valet who brought Diet Cokes when Trump pressed a red button on his Oval Office desk.”
READ MORE: Speculation Swirls After Trump Is Spotted Flying Into Washington, DC
And to Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, Trump was overheard saying, “Why should I leave if they stole it from me?”
While CNN does not specify when Trump falsely decided the election had been stolen, in its on-air report Monday morning it included a November 4 clip of Trump infamously saying, “We were getting ready to win this election, frankly, we did win this election.”
Watch below or at this link.
CNN EXCLUSIVE: “I’m just not going to leave… We’re never leaving”
Pres. Trump planned to refuse to vacate the White House after his 2020 election loss.
This is a never-before-reported detail from @maggieNYT‘s new book, CONFIDENCE MAN. pic.twitter.com/4J8RxuGuTD
— New Day (@NewDay) September 12, 2022
Trending
- News1 day ago
‘Things Have Just Gotten Real for Stephen Miller’ After Grand Jury Subpoena: Legal Expert
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
Religious University Can Continue to Not Recognize LGBTQ Student Group For Now, SCOTUS Says
- News2 days ago
‘He Never Let It Go’: Why Trump Might Think His 2024 Campaign Will Save Him
- News9 hours ago
Trump Repeatedly Told Aides He Wasn’t Leaving White House After Election Loss: ‘I’m Just Not Going to Leave’ – Report
- News6 hours ago
Legal Expert Blasts Trump: ‘Kidnapped Our National Security and Is Holding It Hostage’
- BREAKING NEWS7 hours ago
Trump Files Motion Opposing Gov’t Review of Over 100 Classified Documents He Now Suggests Are His and Not Classified
- 'INFILTRATED EVERYTHING'4 hours ago
‘Infiltrated’: Senator Angered Democrats Allowed to Go to College and Church, Work in Government Agencies (Video)
- COMMENTARY3 hours ago
Mike Lindell Is Bankrolling White Nationalist Christian Fascist Vincent James