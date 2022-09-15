J6 Committee Posts Oath Keepers’ Walkie-Talkie Audio From Insurrection – ‘No Safe Place for Any of These MFers’

The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just released walkie-talkie audio of conversations from members of the extreme Oath Keepers groups that offers a window into what the attackers were thinking and saying during the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

The short clip begins with one person saying, “CNN just said that they evacuated all members of Congress into a safety room.” Another person responded with what might be called a vulgar threat: “There’s no place in the United States for any of these motherf*ck*rs right now, let me tell you.”

“I hope they understand that we are no joking around,” a woman says.

“Military principle 105,” a man can be heard saying. “Cave means grave.”

And another voice: “Trump just tweeted, ‘Please support our Capitol Police. They are on our side. Do not harm them.'”

“That’s saying a lot by what he didn’t say. He didn’t say not to do anything to the congressmen,” another person responded, to laughter.

“Well, he did not ask them to stand down. He just said ‘Stand by the Capitol Police. They are on our side and they are good people.’ So it’s getting real down there. I’ve got it on TV, and it’s — it’s looking pretty freaking radical to me. CNN said that Trump has egged this on, that he is egging it on, and that he is watching the country burn two weeks before he leaves office. He is not leaving office. I don’t give a shit what they say.”

The Anti-Defamation League calls the Oath Keepers “a large but loosely organized collection of anti-government extremists who are part of the broader anti-government ‘Patriot’ movement, which includes militia and ‘three percenter’ groups, sovereign citizens, and tax protesters, among others. What differentiates the Oath Keepers from other anti-government extremist groups is that the Oath Keepers explicitly focus on recruiting current and former military members, police officers and firefighters (although they accept anyone as members).”

The audio was publicly played during the Committee’s last primetime televised hearing on July 21, 2022.

The committee is shooting for its next hearing to be September 28.

Watch below or at this link: