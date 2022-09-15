RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Audio: Trump Warns if Indicted ‘You’d Have Problems the Likes of Which, Perhaps, We’ve Never Seen’
Despite being under four separate criminal investigations Donald Trump said he has not received a target letter from the Dept. of Justice, “can’t imagine being indicted,” has “beat” every investigation into him, but warned if he is indicted, “I think you’d have problems in this country the likes of which perhaps, we’ve never seen before. I don’t think the people of the United States, would stand for it.”
Trump Thursday morning told right wing pundit Hugh Hewitt, “there is no reason” that the DOJ can indict him unless “they’re just sick and deranged, which is always possible, because I did, absolutely … absolutely nothing wrong.” The former president was ignoring his extensive efforts to overturn a free and fair election, and his retention and refusal to return White House records including classified and even top secret documents, he stored at Mar-a-Lago, among other possible crimes..
“I don’t think the people are going to stand for it,” he warned, if he is indicted, a claim some might say amounts to stochastic terrorism. “If you notice the poll numbers are the highest they’ve ever been. The people they are not going to stand for this stuff.”
“They’ve weaponized Department of Justice and FBI,” Trump continued.
“Have you received a target letter, Mr. President?” Hewitt asked.
READ MORE: Martha’s Vineyard Welcomes Planes of Migrant Families Sent ‘Like Cargo’ by DeSantis: ‘We’re Going to Take Care of You’
“No, I haven’t. And frankly, when you look at alternate slates [of electors], that was that’s been done for decades and decades, many, many years. alternate slates are actually common,” Trump claimed, which is false.
“I wasn’t involved with alternate slates but I can tell you, many people have been for many, many years doing alternate slates. In fact, your friend Tucker Carlson did a story on it last night, our way of working elections.”
As Trump’s allies were brewing up the “alternate slates” of electors scheme, The New York Times in December of 2020 reported, “No, there aren’t ‘alternate electors’ who can vote for President Trump.”
Hewitt also asked Trump, “have you been asked to appear before the grand jury?”
“No, I have not,” Trump tersely replied.
“Will you run for president anyway even if you’re indicted?” Hewitt added.
READ MORE: Watch: Pelosi Cracks Joke About Republicans After Lindsey Graham’s Abortion Ban Plan Flails
“Well, I can’t imagine being indicted. I’ve done nothing wrong,” Trump replied, before launching into a litany of investigations into him, falsely characterizing them.
“Look, if you look, you know better than anybody you’ve covered as well. Impeachment hoax number one. It was a total impeachment hoax number two, a total scam. I feed it Russia, Russia, Russia. I feed it the Mueller report. I read it because I did nothing wrong. Now it’s turning out that they did wrong. Now it’s turning out that Russia, Russia, Russia. They’re the ones with Russia. It’s all been one giant step.”
“And on top of that, let’s face it, I was a great president,” he said, a claim historians, legal experts, public health experts, social scientists, and economists would disagree with.
“You know, the old saying,” Hewitt continued, “a prosecutor can indict a ham sandwich if they want to. I’m just asking if there is such a prosecutor and they indict you. Would that deter you from running for president? Again?”
Trump refused to give a direct answer but again appeared to stoke violence.
READ MORE: FBI Grabbing Mike Lindell’s Phone May Yield Info on Fascist White Supremacist and Christian Nationalist He Is Bankrolling
“I don’t think the people of the United States would stand for it. And as you know, if a thing like that happen, I would have no prohibition against running, you know that.”
“But I think if it happened, I think you’d have problems in this country the likes of which perhaps, we’ve never seen before. I don’t think the people of the United States, would stand for it.”
“I think they’d have big problems. Big problems. I just don’t think they’d stand for it. They will not. They will not sit still and stand for this ultimate of hoaxes,” he claimed.
Hewitt warned the media would suggest Trump is attempting to incite violence with his claims.
Trump replied only, “That’s not inciting, I’m just saying what my opinion is.”
“I don’t think the people of this country would stand for it.”
Watch below or at this link:
Trump tells Washington Post columnist Hugh Hewitt that if he’s indicted, “I think you’d have problems in this country the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before.”
Hewitt says “legacy media will say you’re attempting to incite violence,” asks for response. Like the WaPo? pic.twitter.com/np333r4eRG
— Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) September 15, 2022
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
FBI Grabbing Mike Lindell’s Phone May Yield Info on Fascist White Supremacist and Christian Nationalist He Is Bankrolling
Federal agents Tuesday night executing a search warrant seized the cell phone of Mike Lindell, a democracy-denying ultra MAGA activist who had Oval Office access to Donald Trump when he was president, promotes wild conspiracy theories, and is now bankrolling a far-right extremist described as a “fascist,” a “white supremacist,” and “one of the internet’s most rabid white Christian nationalists.”
“We are the Christian Taliban and we will not stop until The Handmaid’s Tale is a reality, and even worse than that,” says Vincent James, who Lindell is financially supporting according to Right Wing Watch and Vice News.
Lindell, of course, is known to millions as the “My Pillow guy,” the founder of the massively successful shredded foam manufacturer who is now using his vast wealth to promote his claims of massive election fraud, claims that have led some television stations, he says, to ban him from appearing in his own commercials.
READ MORE: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Launches Paranoid Rant: ‘Had to Get on My Knees and Pray to God’ US Gov’t. Didn’t Kill Him
Lindell told supporters about the FBI executing a search warrant while he was at a Hardee’s drive-thru in his Mankato, Minnesota hometown, on his streaming show, the Lindell Report.
“Cars pulled up in front of us, to the side of us, and behind us and I said those are either bad guys or the FBI,” Lindell said, The Guardian reports. “Well, it turns out they were the FBI.”
Also on his streaming internet show Lindell told supporters he does not have a computer, which likely means all his electronic communications are stored on the cell phone now in the hands of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
READ MORE: ‘Ultimately Irrelevant’: DOJ Destroys Trump’s Claims as It Tries to Convince Judge of Urgent Need to Use Classified Docs
“I don’t have a computer, everything I do off that phone,” Lindell said, “everything was on there.”
The FBI nabbed Lindell at a Hardees and seized his phone. pic.twitter.com/dOWw22gAoK
— Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) September 14, 2022
One of the things that likely would be on there are Lindell’s communications with far-right white Christian nationalist Vincent James, who promotes vicious anti-LGBTQ, anti-women, and racist rhetoric.
“White nationalist Vincent James has become the latest far-right voice to benefit from Lindell’s largesse, announcing during a livestream broadcast last Thursday that Lindell recently offered him just such a personalized code for his Daily Veracity website,” Right Wing Watch reported this week. Vice News on Wednesday also reported Lindell’s support of James.
READ MORE: Lindsey Graham Praised and Pummeled by the Left and the Right After His Nationwide Abortion Ban Bombs
“James currently serves as the treasurer of the white nationalist organization America First and is an unapologetic racist, antisemite, misogynist, conspiracy theorist, and fascist who declares that when Christian nationalists such as himself seize power, they intend to ‘dominate without mercy,'” Right Wing Watch reported.
Historian and analyst of far-right wing extremism, Dr. Mark Pitcavage, has been called an “authority on extremism in the United States,” and is a Senior Research Fellow at the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, according to his bio on the U.S. Congress’ website.
In response to Right Wing Watch’s report, “Mike Lindell Is Bankrolling White Nationalist Christian Fascist Vincent James,” Dr. Pitcavage tweeted, “You don’t have to load descriptive phraseology like an overstuffed sandwich. He’s a white supremacist; that’s all you need to say.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Lindsey Graham Praised and Pummeled by the Left and the Right After His Nationwide Abortion Ban Bombs
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is being praised and punished by Democrats – and mostly criticized if not just ignored by Republicans. Democrats are grateful for the massive “gift” he dropped in their laps, almost without warning Tuesday, by introducing a nationwide abortion ban that has no chance of passing the Senate, much less the House, or ever being signed into law by any Democratic president. In fact, it will never even be brought to the floor for a vote, at least not while Democrats hold the Senate.
Graham’s bill, which would ban abortion at 15 weeks (Graham got even that wrong at his press conference, saying “after” 15 weeks,) with few exceptions, is more extreme than even some states’ current bans.
It is a remarkable about face for a lawmaker who just 37 days ago on national television said abortion should be left up to the states, not the federal government. It’s also a snapshot of just how extreme Graham has allowed himself to become. Last year he introduced a 20-week abortion ban.
READ MORE: Watch: Lindsey Graham Introduces National Abortion Ban Weeks After Insisting ‘States Should Decide’
Many Democrats and voters on the left are thrilled Graham, they say, has exposed what the GOP’s real intentions have been all along: not “states’ rights,” but the control of women’s bodies and a nationwide ban on abortion.
Republicans and those on the right are furious he has not only exposed their goals but did so less than two months before the midterms, when early voting has already begun in some states.
Why?
The U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, overturning the nearly 50-year old Roe v. Wade decision that found women have a constitutional right to abortion, has been historically unpopular. It’s catapulted women to register to vote in numbers not seen in at least decades,
“No issue has upended the battle for Congress and state races as abruptly,” The Washington Post reported last week, adding that “female voters who drifted away from the Democratic Party after the 2020 election are shifting back. Democrats have overperformed in special elections, and voters showed up in droves to reject a ballot measure in ruby-red Kansas aimed at restricting abortion.”
READ MORE: ‘Many Crimes’: Hannity Mocked for Defending Trump by Scrolling Long List of Investigations
The right-wing Wall Street Journal earlier this month, reported, “60% of voters said abortion should be legal in all or most cases, up from 55% in March.”
“More than half of voters said the issue made them more likely to cast ballots in the midterm elections; majorities oppose 6-week and 15-week abortion bans.”
U.S. Rep. Jaime Raskin (D-MD), one of the most-respected lawmakers on all of Capitol Hill, blasted the South Carolina Republican Senator and correctly framing the GOP as “theocrats.”
“Lindsey Graham’s nationwide 15-week abortion ban is a dangerous escalation of the GOP’s plan to destroy women’s health care. We won’t let it pass, but we see what’s coming if the theocrats take over Congress,” he warned, adding: “Pro-freedom Americans: stay vigilant.”
A popular Twitter account with nearly 300,000 followers that posts video clips on important news events, Acyn, who rarely makes political commentary without a video noted, “Lindsey Graham really seems to have made a massive miscalculation here.”
READ MORE: DOJ Has Issued 40 Subpoenas and Executed Search Warrants on Top Trump Advisors in the Past Week: NYT
Ryan Saavedra, a senior reporter for the far-right-wing website The Daily Wire lamented, “What a great way to energize the opposition against your own party just weeks before an election.
Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali, an attorney and author of “Go Back To Where You Came From: And, Other Helpful Recommendations on Becoming American,” says, “Republicans and Lindsey Graham have just handed Democrats a gift before the midterm with their national abortion ban. I hope Democrats recognize it and run ads and messaging on it nonstop.”
Activist and author Amy Siskind said, “Trust me: Lindsey Graham’s plan to remind us that Republicans took away women’s right to control our own bodies is not going to go the way he thinks it is.”
Attorney Ron Filipkowski, a former Republican and former federal prosecutor turned Democrat who works to expose right wing extremism observed that “Lindsey Graham just took a flamethrower to every carefully crafted Republican narrative designed to fool voters about their intentions on abortion. The American people can now see very clearly what they intend to do.”
He added, “Can we get Lindsey on the road to campaign in PA, OH, WI, GA, AK, AZ, FL? Can we pay for his travel expenses? Never thought I’d say this, but more Lindsey Graham please!”
Journalist Brian J. Karem says Sen. Graham “seems determined to make sure the GOP loses and the Democrats retain control of the House and Senate in the midterms.”
Even Fox News seemed stunned.
Host Bret Baier said Graham’s abortion ban is “raising eyebrows” and asked, “Are Republicans going down the wrong road with a nationwide abortion ban after saying it’s up to the states in the wake of Dobbs?”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Lindsey Graham Introduces National Abortion Ban Weeks After Insisting ‘States Should Decide’
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Tuesday held a rushed press event to announce his new legislation to ban abortion nationwide at the 15-week mark, just one month after declaring he believes abortion should be left up to the states, as the U.S. Supreme Court decided.
Graham’s 27-page long bill is falsely named the “Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act,” despite banning almost all abortion at 15 weeks. The exceptions are few and narrow: to save the life of the mother under certain but not all circumstances; after rape “against an adult woman” if “she has obtained counseling for rape,” or if the pregnancy is the “result of rape against a minor or incest against a minor” and only after that rape or incest has been reported.
READ MORE: White House: Lindsey Graham’s Threat of ‘Riots in the Streets’ Proves Biden’s ‘Semi-Fascism’ Claim is Correct
A fetus is not a child, yet the legislation repeatedly makes that false claim, one that could be used later to enact so-called “personhood” bills mandating the “life begins at conception” claim that equates cells to a human being, and affords those cells all the rights and protections of a born human being.
Graham’s bill uses the claim “unborn child” 41 times and “child” 53 times. It also makes claims that are not agreed upon by the medical community, including about when a fetus can feel pain. The commonly accepted mark is around 24 weeks.
Graham’s move to introduce a bill he knows Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will not allow to receive a vote on the floor comes just weeks after he declared abortion should be a states’ rights issue.
Just 37 days ago Graham said, “states should decide the issue of abortion.”
READ MORE: ‘Illegally Removed’: House Dems Direct National Archives to Review Records to Determine if Trump Still Has More
Just past noon on Tuesday Graham announced, as The Recount shows in a video they just posted, “I think we should have, at the federal level, [a law] that would say after 15 weeks, no abortion on demand.”
(Graham’s bill actually bans abortion at 15 weeks, not after 15 weeks.)
“It’s official,” Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) responded. “Republicans want a national abortion ban. It was never about state rights. It’s about controlling women and mandating pregnancies.”
Watch below or at this link.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in August: States should regulate abortion.
Sen. Lindsey Graham in September: The federal government should regulate abortion. pic.twitter.com/VvMDZd9fsp
— The Recount (@therecount) September 13, 2022
Trending
- 'INFILTRATED EVERYTHING'3 days ago
‘Infiltrated’: Senator Angered Democrats Allowed to Go to College and Church, Work in Government Agencies (Video)
- News3 days ago
Legal Expert Blasts Trump: ‘Kidnapped Our National Security and Is Holding It Hostage’
- News2 days ago
Judge Unseals More of Mar-a-Lago Search Affidavit That Appears to Confirm Trump ‘Did Play a Role’: Fmr. Fed. Prosecutor
- CRIME2 days ago
‘Many Crimes’: Hannity Mocked for Defending Trump by Scrolling Long List of Investigations
- News3 days ago
Trump Is With ‘Large Group’ at His Virginia Golf Club but ‘Not Appearing to Play’: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
FBI Grabbing Mike Lindell’s Phone May Yield Info on Fascist White Supremacist and Christian Nationalist He Is Bankrolling
- COMMENTARY3 days ago
Mike Lindell Is Bankrolling White Nationalist Christian Fascist Vincent James
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
Senate Republicans to Introduce Nationwide Abortion Ban: Reports