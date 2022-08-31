RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: White House Names and Shames ‘Extreme’ MAGA Republicans for Promotion of Violent Rhetoric
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre served up a stunning and rare rebuke Wednesday afternoon of several “extreme” MAGA Republican elected officials who are using violent rhetoric and false claims that align with former president Donald Trump’s agenda and actions.
“Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has posted videos depicting him attacking the President and members of Congress,” Jean-Pierre responded to a reporter who asked if President Joe Biden criticizing “MAGA Republicans” and using the term “semi-fascism” to describe their ideology goes against his 2020 campaign promise to be a “uniter.”
“You have Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA),” she continued, who has “publicly expressed support for shooting prominent Democratic elected officials and suggesting physically assaulting transgender school officials,” added Jean-Pierre, who was clearly prepared.
“You have Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), [who] has said falsely if our election system ‘continues to be rigged and continues to be stolen, then it’s going to lead to one place, and that’s bloodshed.’ And just last week, you had Governor Ron DeSantis suggesting that Dr. Fauci should be physically assaulted. And former President Trump has done the same many, many times.”
The reporter, CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes had asked: “Over the past week or so, we’ve heard many Republicans argue that this President ran a uniter. And now he’s calling MAGA Republicans, which is a very large swath of the American populace, ‘semi-fascists.’ He is arguing that they’re a threat to democracy. Does the White House believe that this is a fair criticism by Republicans that this is not unifying language?”
President Biden did not call MAGA Republicans “semi-fascists,” but he did refer to the MAGA ideology as “semi-fascism.”
Calling their violent rhetoric a “dangerous trend that we’re seeing,” Jean-Pierre pointed to a “New York Times headline from this month: ‘As right wing rhetoric escalates, so do threats and violence.’ And so these are things that we have to call out.”
” I was talking about the ‘soul of the nation,’ something the President has talked about since 2017. When he wrote that article in The Atlantic, and he’s called it out then, he called it out January 6, he called it out Inauguration Day. He called it out last week. He called it out yesterday. So there is been a consistent call out from the President, what he’s seeing from an extreme part of this party of the Republican Party. And historians, I would argue, would say the same.”
Watch below or at this link:
White House Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre calls out several elected Republicans — including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) — for their suggestions of violence toward federal officials. pic.twitter.com/rgkcJyR5MY
— The Recount (@therecount) August 31, 2022
Far Right GOP Nominee Blake Masters Scrubs Website of Core Positions as He Shifts to Blaming LGBTQ and Black People
Billionaire-backed Blake Masters, the Arizona Republican party’s nominee for the U.S. Senate is undergoing a massive transformation little more than two months before Election Day and nearly two months after early voting in the Grand Canyon State has already begun.
Masters is a a venture capitalist, the former COO of billionaire Peter Thiel’s investment firm, and former head of his foundation. He’s been described as someone who “spews white supremacist conspiracies,” including promoting the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory, saying Democrats “hope to just change the demographics of our country” and “hope to import an entirely new electorate,” while lamenting: “Then they call you a racist and a bigot.”
Earlier this month Mother Jones described Masters as a “disaster for democracy,” and noted that the “millennial millionaire won thanks to two anti-democratic billionaires,” namely Thiel and Donald Trump.
Masters is trying to unseat Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Kelly. While there’s been little public polling on the race, this month Real Clear Politics shows Kelly, the retired astronaut and U.S. Navy captain, winning by an average of six points.
Despite the narrow margin, it does not appear to be going well for Masters, and his campaign is actively scrubbing his website of some of his core political positions and his allegiance to Donald Trump, as well as taking a page out of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ strategy by attacking the LGBTQ community.
“Arizona Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters removed language from his website following his primary win that included the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, along with a section arguing the country would be better off if Trump was still the president,” CNN reported Monday night.
Masters “also removed controversial language saying Democrats were trying to ‘import’ a new electorate — language that has drawn fire for mirroring far-right conspiracies that Democrats are trying to weaken the power of native-born Americans of European descent through mass immigration of non-White immigrants,” CNN notes, adding that “NBC News first reported last week that Masters attempted to tone down his position on abortion by removing from his website his support of a ‘federal personhood law’ and a several other strict anti-abortion positions while releasing a video in which the Republican nominee took a softer stance on the issue.”
In fact, local Arizona news outlet The Copper Courier blasted the Republican candidate, late last week writing: “Blake Masters on Thursday provided a perfect example of why most Americans hate politics, flip-flopping on his stance on abortion rights in spectacular fashion.”
“Masters previously supported a nationwide abortion ban, said Roe v. Wade was a ‘horrible decision,’ and that allowing women the freedom to make their own reproductive health decisions was equivalent to ‘genocide.’ Now, he claims he wants a ban on fewer than 1% of abortions,” the Courier added.
To prove their point The Copper Courier posted this video comparison to Twitter, showing the extreme extent to which Masters has abandoned what appeared to be his deeply-held positions.
Blake Masters’ flip-flop on abortion is one for the ages and we’ve got the receipts. pic.twitter.com/ZmcYQt3DeX
— The Copper Courier (@CopperCourier) August 29, 2022
Moving away from the abortion issue, which has led to massive increases in women registering to vote, Masters decided to attack LGBTQ and Black Americans.
Masters “suggested in a sarcastic Twitter post late Sunday that the nation’s economic struggles were connected to increased gender and racial diversity in Federal Reserve leadership,” The New York Times reports. “He then dug in on Monday with a video in which he denounced ‘the Democrats’ diversity obsession’ and described Vice President Kamala Harris as a beneficiary of an ‘affirmative action regime.'”
But even before this “sarcastic” attack on LGBTQ and Black people, Masters was virulently anti-LGBTQ.
Earlier this month The American Independent reported that “throughout his primary campaign” Masters “regularly attacked LGBTQ people and dismissed the importance of their visibility and legal rights.”
“Masters calls LGBTQ-inclusive books ‘disgusting sex stuff’ and transgender women ‘men in women’s bathrooms.'”
The Independent also notes that “In June, the Daily Beast reported that, although Masters had attended the 2017 wedding of his mentor and campaign benefactor Peter Thiel and his boyfriend, Matt Danzeisen, he does not believe that marriage or other same-sex unions should be legal.”
“Masters not only endorsed [Florida’s] so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law, but also proposed imposing it on the entire nation,” The Independent added, “‘When I’m in the U.S. Senate, I will push a federal version of the Florida law: your tax dollars should not fund radical gender ideology and weird sex instruction for children,’ he tweeted on March 10.”
In July, mischaracterizing a U.S. Supreme Court decision, Masters wrote about the Masterpiece Cakeshop case: “The baker won, SCOTUS said he can’t be forced to write pro-gay things on the cake he was otherwise happy to bake. Now the baker is being sued again, for not doing a pro-trans cake. This will continue forever. The process is the punishment.”
Watch: Megyn Kelly Unleashes Profane ‘F’ Word Attack on Dr. Fauci
Former Fox News and NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly unleashed a profane attack on one of the nation’s longest-serving civil servants, the 81-year old Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
“F–k you, Dr. Fauci!” Kelly said on her podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show,” as the right wing New York Post reports.
She was responding to an abbreviated set of remarks from the immunologist, who has been working for the federal government since the late 1960’s and has been an advisor to every President since Reagan.
READ MORE: ‘I Was There’: Journalists Slam Megyn Kelly for Claiming Insurrection Wasn’t as Bad as Reported
Dr. Fauci recently was asked if he would agree to testify on Capitol Hill before a Republican-led House committee, should the GOP win in November.
He said “of course” he would.
As Deadline reported, on Tuesday Fauci appeared on Fox News, CNN, NPR, and MSNBC to discuss his recent announcement that he will retire at the end of the year, ending a career of service that spanned over 50 years.
Fox’s Neil Cavuto asked Fauci if he would testify before Congress even after he retires.
He made clear he would.
“Yeah, of course, Neil,” Fauci replied.
“I believe that oversight is an important part of the government process, but some of the things that have gone on have been outright character assassination. That’s not oversight. So if they want to get into legitimate, dignified oversight, I’d be happy to do that,” Fauci offered.
Fauci on Fox News about if his retirement is timed to avoid the possibility of Republican investigations: “Not at all. Not even a little bit. I have nothing to hide.” pic.twitter.com/PA8aJx7At0
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2022
Ignoring the, “Yeah, of course, Neil,” part of Dr. Fauci’s remarks, Kelly erupted, “You don’t get to say whether you go.”
READ MORE: ‘There You Go Again’: Dr. Fauci Destroys Rand Paul for ‘Distorting Virtually Everything’ in Explosive Hearing
“You get a congressional subpoena, you show up, or you get the Steve Bannon treatment,” she angrily attacked “He sounds like he’s been invited to afternoon tea at one of our houses.”
Kelly’s show even posted video of her attack on Dr. Fauci, which accuses him of lying.
On her podcast Kelly opens her monologue by attacking Fauci and accusing him of being responsible for killing Americans.
“The truth is that Dr. Fauci, who had a greater hand than anyone in causing Americans to lose there jobs, years of learning and even their lives, thanks to the social and economic upheaval he helped hoist upon during the pandemic,” Kelly declared.
Watch below or at this link:
Dr. Fauci says he’ll “consider” appearing before Congress next year. @MegynKelly: “You don’t get to say whether you go. You get a congressional subpoena, you show up, or you get the Steve Bannon treatment…”
Watch her FULL monologue on Fauci’s lies here: https://t.co/3fC9p5r9t2 pic.twitter.com/IpnO7tnxhf
— The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) August 25, 2022
Watch: Lara Trump Thinks the President Is Supposed to Tell the Attorney General What to Do
Lara Trump, a former TV producer who is married to Eric Trump, thinks presidents tell attorneys general what to do. After both the Kennedy and Nixon administrations the America people demanded a firm wall between the White House and the Dept. of Justice, one her father-in-law repeatedly violated.
On Thursday morning Lara Trump appeared uninformed of that very basic tenet, telling Fox News, “It’s ridiculous to assume that the current president did not know about an FBI raid from his own Department of Justice on the last president – and a person that he may be running against in the upcoming 2024 election.”
As The Daily Mail reports, Trump was responding to President Joe Biden’s remarks one day earlier, when Fox News’ Peter Doocy shouted a question at the President after he had concluded his new conference announcing his new student loan debt forgiveness plan.
READ MORE: Lara Trump Thinks Microsoft Office Assistant ‘Clippy’ Is a Real Person Spying on Everything She Writes
Asking if he had been informed the FBI was going to execute a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago, President Trump replied, “I didn’t have any advance notice.”
“None, zero, not one single bit,” added Biden, who as has been repeatedly reported has built a very strong wall between the Oval Office and DOJ.
“I don’t think anyone believes Joe Biden,” Lara Trump told Fox & Friends. “We know it’s a lie.”
There is nothing to indicate the President was not telling the truth.
“I don’t think anyone believes that,” Trump continued.
“And, if you do believe that, then who is in charge at the White House?” she aded, exposing her lack of knowledge that the U.S. Attorney General is expected to operate independently of the President and the White House. There are very strict rules about who in the White House can even speak with anyone at DOJ.
In July of 2021 Attorney General Merrick Garland published a 5-page memo address to all DOJ personnel strengthening that wall.
Politico at the time called it a directive “seeking to limit political influence on law enforcement matters by strictly limiting contacts between Justice Department personnel and the White House.”
“The memo follows through on campaign pledges by then-candidate Joe Biden to reestablish the department’s independence after a series of episodes where President Donald Trump publicly and privately complained about prosecutors’ decisions, urging them to lay off his friends and target his political enemies.”
Watch Lara Trump below or at this link:
Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, thinks it is the job of the sitting President to direct the actions of the Attorney General.
That goes against decades of very strict policies in *every* administration – except the one her father-in-law ran.pic.twitter.com/M9tBt0J1F7
— David Badash (@davidbadash) August 25, 2022
