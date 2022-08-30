Biden Blasts GOP: ‘Don’t Tell Me You Support Law Enforcement if You Won’t Condemn’ Jan. 6 Insurrection

In a rip-roaring speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania President Joe Biden blasted congressional Republicans for claiming to support law enforcement while attacking and demanding to defund the FBI for executing a search warrant on the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by Donald Trump.

The president’s speech was focused on his administration’s efforts to reduce gun violence and crime, but riding high on a string of historic accomplishments President Biden took the opportunity to toss some political jabs at the GOP.

“Let me say this to my MAGA Republican friends in Congress: Don’t tell me you support law enforcement if you all condemn what happened on the sixth,” President Biden blasted, referring to last year’s January 6 insurrection incited by Trump and his allies.

“Don’t tell me,” the president warned the GOP to a standing ovation at Wilkes University. “Can’t do it.”

“For God’s sake, whose side are you on? Whose side are you on?” he demanded rhetorically, as supporters waved “Safer America” banners.

“Look. You’re either on the side of the mob, or the side of the police. You can’t be pro-law enforcement and pro-insurrection. You can’t be a party of law and order and call the people who attacked the police on January 6, ‘patriots.’ You can’t do it,” Biden roared.

“What are we teaching our children? It’s just that simple. Now it’s sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI. Threatening the lives of law enforcement agents and their families for simply carrying out the law and doing their job.”

“Look, I want to say as clear as I can: There’s no place in this country – no place – for endangering the lives of law enforcement. No place. None. Never. Period. I’m opposed to defunding the police. I’m also opposed to defunding the FBI.”

The White House press pool report observed that “POTUS’ remark about how Republicans can’t claim to be pro-police without condemning the events of Jan. 6 received a standing ovation. Most of the crowd remained standing from then on until the end of his speech.”

“He is now working the rope line,” the pool notes add. “One sole audience member shouted ‘Let’s go, Joe!’ before being drowned out by the band.”

Watch below or at this link: