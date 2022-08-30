News
Watch: Biden Goes After Lindsey Graham for ‘Riots in the Streets’ Threat
In a speech at a Pennsylvania college Tuesday afternoon President Joe Biden railed against Republican Senator Lindsey Graham for threatening riots if the Dept. of Justice prosecutes Donald Trump for the theft of some of the nation’s most-secret documents.
Biden, traveling to talk about his “Safer America” plan to battle crime and gun violence while funding an additional 100,000 local police officers across the country, focused his ire on the Republican Senator from South Carolina, although not by name.
“No one expects politics to be patty cake,” Biden told supporters. “They sometimes get mean as hell.”
“But the idea you turn on a television and see senior senators and congressmen saying, ‘if such and such happens, there’ll be blood in the street.’ Where the hell are we?” the President asked, rhetorically.
READ MORE: Biden Blasts GOP: ‘Don’t Tell Me You Support Law Enforcement if You Won’t Condemn’ Jan. 6 Insurrection
Over the weekend Sen. Lindsey Graham said, “If there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information … there’ll be riots in the streets.”
Trump is believed to be under several criminal investigations. His “mishandling” of classified documents including some of the nation’s most closely-guarded national defense secrets, isn’t just mishandling.
Biden also took aim at Republicans over the weekend, calling Trump’s “ultra-MAGA” philosophy “semi-fascism.” The President’s press secretary later said Graham’s threat of “riots in the streets” formed Trump’s “semi-fascism” belief.
READ MORE: White House: Lindsey Graham’s Threat of ‘Riots in the Streets’ Proves Biden’s ‘Semi-Fascism’ Claim is Correct
Watch below or at this link:
Biden calls out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for predicting there would be riots in the streets if Trump is prosecuted:
“You turn on a television and see senior senators and congressmen saying, ‘If such and such happens, there’ll be blood in the street.’ Where the hell are we?” pic.twitter.com/gNKZC36JgI
— The Recount (@therecount) August 30, 2022
News
Trump Is Having a Meltdown on Truth Social: False Claims, Angry Memes and ‘4chan and Q Messages’
Donald Trump is having a meltdown on his Truth Social platform. The former president, believed to be under multiple criminal investigations, is lashing out at his opponents, rapidly reposting memes from his supporters celebrating him and attacking President Joe Biden and the Democrats, and promoting falsehoods about the 2020 election, the Jan. 6 insurrection, and vaccines.
Trump’s meltdown, which includes dozens of posts and reposts per hour, comes amid his baseless demand on Monday to either be named president again or have the nation hold a new election “immediately.”
“Trump is spending his morning on Truth Social directly posting 4chan and Q messages, a day after calling to be reinstated as president. He’s doing explicitly what he used to try to shade or use coded language for,” Politico’s Kyle Cheney observes, offering several examples.
Trump is spending his morning on Truth Social directly posting 4chan and Q messages, a day after calling to be reinstated as president. He’s doing explicitly what he used to try to shade or use coded language for. pic.twitter.com/ksCMJnJ8KW
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 30, 2022
For good measure, he’s also promoting a nonsense idea that the FBI and antifa, not his supporters, stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, and a completely false claim about Ray Epps’ wife. pic.twitter.com/GT59R5Igaj
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 30, 2022
And promoting anti-vaccine messaging that includes an obviously fake quote attributed to his daughter pic.twitter.com/f2g2Yv5ZST
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 30, 2022
Trump even posted a meme with his photo pointing to gas at a price of $1.22, implying it had been that low when he was president. The last time it was in that range was 2002, twenty years ago.
READ MORE: White House: Lindsey Graham’s Threat of ‘Riots in the Streets’ Proves Biden’s ‘Semi-Fascism’ Claim is Correct
He also reposted a photoshopped image that falsely shows President Joe Biden embracing Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, and kissing the side of his face.
Trump even reposted a meme with a quote from George Orwell that he apparently did not understand, and is not flattering, but shows his face projected on a large screen in a theatrically dystopian view. It has a logo, presumably from its maker, at the bottom that reads: “Democratic Socialism Now!”
At 1:46 AM Trump posted this falsehood:
“The Presidential Election was BADLY & IRREPARABLY TAINTED by the FBI’s FAKE description of the ‘Laptop from Hell’ to Facebook & the LameStream Media – & for MANY other reasons as well. Declare the rightful winner, or hold a new Election, NOW! Our Country, which is failing badly, knows the ‘score,’ and will never accept Criminal Election Interference. The FBI just fired its Special Agent In Charge of this outrageous & very illegal assault on the Constitution of the United States of America!”
READ MORE: ‘The Former President Is Going to Be Prosecuted’ Says Ex-FBI Top Attorney (Video)
Trump has repeatedly and falsely claimed the FBI fired the agent in charge of executing the search warrant on Mar-a-Lago, a claim even Fox News reports is false.
Overnight, historian Heather Cox Richardson wrote: “Lots of news swirling around about the boxes of classified information Trump took from the United States and held at Mar-a-Lago, but the most telling window into all those stories is that the former president took to his Truth Social network this morning,” referring to his Monday outburst, “to demand that he be declared the winner of the 2020 election, or that the election be redone again ‘immediately!'”
“This is distraction at its purest—no one is going to redo the 2020 election—but it no longer works,” she notes. “As Trump has lost the power to command attention, his demands have gotten more and more outrageous.”
News
‘Disgrace and Shame’: Pence Security Adviser Sounds Alarm on Secret Service Official’s Retirement
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former Mike Pence homeland security adviser Olivia Troye highlighted the timing of Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato’s retirement — just as House investigators want more information from him in the January 6 probe.
“I think the timing is suspect and interesting,” said Troye. “I wonder what this means, he’ll be a private citizen, what does this mean going forward as the committee hearings start up again. I actually think it’s probably best for the Secret Service that Tony Ornato is leaving. He certainly brought a lot of disgrace and shame to the people who work there. Who are great people of law enforcement that I have gotten to know. I think it will be interesting to see how these plays out, and I’m also very curious to see where his future employment will be.”
“The committee have made it clear, they believe that he is a key figure in all this who could … really shed light on the president’s mindset on the day of the insurrection and his desire to be taken to the Capitol after that speech,” said anchor Poppy Harlow, turning to former Trump Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. “How critical do you think it is that this committee hear from him?”
“Oh, I think it’s vital that the committee hears from him,” said Grisham. “Certainly now that he’s leaving the Secret Service, it was my understanding they were going to cooperate, albeit that hasn’t happened yet. When I spoke to the January 6th Committee, I said over and over that Tony Ornato is a key person to know exactly what is going on. As deputy chief of staff for operations, you know everything that’s going on logistically, behind the scenes, and politically. You kind of have to. I think this timing is interesting, and I’m going to echo Olivia, I think it will be very interesting to see what he does next, where he goes, who he works for.”
Ornato has been a key figure disputing the testimony of former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson, most notably her claim that former President Donald Trump attacked a Secret Service agent who refused to drive him to the Capitol so he could join the insurrectionists. He also has faced mounting questions amid the scandal of missing text messages on Secret Service phones from the day of the attack.
Watch below or at this link.
News
White House: Lindsey Graham’s Threat of ‘Riots in the Streets’ Proves Biden’s ‘Semi-Fascism’ Claim is Correct
The White House says U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham‘s threat of “riots in the streets” should the Dept. of Justice decide to prosecute Donald Trump proves President Joe Biden’s label of “semi-fascism” for the “MAGA Republicans” is correct.
“We have seen MAGA Republicans attack our democracy. We have seen MAGA Republicans take away our rights. Make threats of violence, including this weekend, and that is what the President was referring to when you all asked me last week about the ‘semi-fascism’ comment,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a reporter Monday (video below) when asked about Sen. Graham’s threat.
President Biden “was clear, not all Republicans,” Jean-Pierre stressed.
“There are some mainstream Republicans he mentioned, governor of Maryland Larry Hogan, and talked about him and what he’s been doing.”
READ MORE: Fox News Furious President Biden Labeled MAGA Ideology ‘Semi-Fascism’ – Compares It to ‘Hillary’s Deplorables Comment’
“But we have seen these MAGA extreme Republicans making these kinds of comments, which is, which is dangerous. And and this is what we are talking about,” she said, “when President Biden was making his comments last week.”
“Look, this is a president that believes when you are President of the United States, it is your duty, it is your responsibility to have the strongest voice we have when it comes to democracy, when speaking about democracy. And that’s what you’re going to continue to hear from this President.”
Sunday evening in what some, including legal experts saw as a clear threat, Sen. Graham declared, “If there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information … there’ll be riots in the streets.”
Thursday night at a Maryland rally President Biden infuriating the right told supporters, “It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism.”
“The MAGA Republicans don’t just threaten our personal rights and economic security,” Biden said. “They’re a threat to our very democracy. They refuse to accept the will of the people. They embrace political violence. They don’t believe in democracy.”
“I want to be crystal-clear about what’s on the ballot this year,” Biden continued. “Your right to choose is on the ballot this year. The Social Security you paid for from the time you had a job is on the ballot. The safety of our kids from gun violence is on the ballot.”
READ MORE: ‘Shame if Anything Happened to It’: Former Federal Prosecutor Blasts Lindsey Graham’s ‘Organized Crime Types’ Threat
“MAGA Republicans don’t have a clue about the power of women. Let me tell you something: They are about to find out.”
“I respect conservative Republicans,” Biden added. “I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans.”
Watch below or at this link:
The White House says Senator Lindsey Graham's threat of "riots in the streets" should the Dept. of Justice decide to prosecute Donald Trump proves President Joe Biden's label of "semi-fascism" for the "MAGA Republicans" is correct.pic.twitter.com/f8plA2vcsU
— David Badash (@davidbadash) August 29, 2022
