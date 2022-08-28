News
‘The Legal Term for This Garbage’: Experts Bash ‘Pandering’ Trump-Nominated Judge Running to His Defense
Former prosecutors Cynthia Alksne and Glenn Kirschner sounded the alarm about the judge who granted Donald Trump’s demand for a “special master” to review the documents at Mar-a-Lago for any possible attorney-client privilege, while speaking with MSNBC fill-in host Michael Steele.
Kirschner pointed out that never in his 30 years practicing law has he ever seen a judge make a ruling before she’d heard from the opposing side.
“I went back and looked at U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s order, and here is what she said,” Kirschner began. “Before I read this one sentence, Michael, mind you that she entered this tentative border before the Department of Justice prosecutors even had an opportunity to weigh in on the issue. She said quote, ‘The court hereby provides notice of its preliminary intent to appoint a special master in this case.’ And she has only heard from Trump’s defense team.”
He said that he’s never heard a judge even announce a “tentative ruling” before both parties have been heard.
“I think this indicates a judge who has extraordinarily poor judgment at best, and at worse is biased in favor of Donald Trump,” he continued. “As a footnote, I think it is worth mentioning that she was confirmed by the Senate, Mitch McConnell’s Senate after Donald Trump lost the presidential election.”
Alksne straight-up called it “pandering. I think that is the legal term for this garbage.”
She went on to say that there likely won’t be a so-called “special master” appointed. The government seems to be indicating that they’ve already searched through the documents with those who have the appropriate level of clearance. The appointment of a special master would mean that they had to find someone who has the highest level of clearance to handle such documents in a secure facility. The problem, however, is that there is no “special master” for executive privilege cases. The Justice Department is likely to appeal the decision to a higher court that will overrule Judge Aileen Cannon, and likely, publicly humiliate her.
“I do not think there will be a special master,” Alksne explained. “He has requested a special master, basically, because Rudy got. One in the attorney-client case. This isn’t an attorney-client privilege case. They started the wrong statutes as they are appointing a special master. There is no special master and executive privilege cases. And in the Presidential Records Act, executive privilege cases — those must be filed in D.C. This is filed in Florida. So, it is in the wrong jurisdiction. And there is no special master for classified information cases. So, I think it is only a matter of time before the pandering and by the Trump judge that there will not be a special master and this is a delay tactic.”
Kirschner called “pandering” the polite characterization.
There’s also the possibility of an obstruction of justice charge. Trump may have escaped accountability under the obstruction of Robert Mueller’s probe, but he no longer enjoys the protection of the executive branch and the Justice Department’s OLC decision not to indict a sitting president. Kirschner called the likely charges of obstruction “more than just a possibility.”
“The reason it is such an important criminal charge that the FBI agent who drafted the affidavit, in support of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant, included in what they are criminally investigating, is because it does not matter the nature of the documents,” said Kirschner. “They could be classified, they could have been magically declassified by Trump, not really but that is when he is claiming. They could be confidential secrets, secret SCI special access programs. They could be whatever, and the fact that Trump and company secreted them, concealed, them and refused to produce them even after being subpoenaed for them — it is what makes this obstruction of justice regardless of the classification of those documents.”
Alksne also said that the blacked-out portion of the affidavit is likely the “obstruction” part of the case against Trump.
“It is the heart and soul of this investigation,” she explained. “And the decision on prosecution ultimately will be based, in my, opinion on the obstruction if there is national security damage. That assessment is being undergone right now.”
See the full conversation below:
‘None of Trump’s Usual Excuses Are Going to Work’: Legal Experts Agree Former President Likely to Be Indicted
Many legal experts appeared stunned Friday afternoon upon reading the FBI’s unsealed, redacted affidavit released by a federal judge after several news organizations had filed a Freedom of Information request for the document used to obtain a “search and seizure” warrant of Mar-a-Lago.
Few, it seems, expected the document to revel to the extent it did the sheer volume and range of classified documents Donald Trump had been storing at Mar-a-Lago, nor did they expect it would reveal just dog doggedly DOJ had worked to get the hundreds of documents back.
Nor did they expect to learn the documents Trump apparently illegally took from the White House would be so sensitive as to put human intelligence sources in danger of death.
Now, many are saying Donald Trump will be indicted, and DOJ has been building an airtight case against the former president across several violations of federal law.
READ MORE: ‘Grave Damage’: Affidavit Says Trump Had Large Number of Classified National Defense Docs in ‘Unauthorized’ Location
Former Mueller investigation executive Andrew Weissmann, a former DOJ official who spent two decades at the FBI and DOJ, pointed to the fact “that when the FBI reviewed the classified docs in the 15 boxes, they determine what looked like Trump’s handwriting on them.”
“Dang,” Weissmann added, after already stating clearly, “the former president is going to be prosecuted.”
MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst Joyce Vance, a former U.S. Attorney, responded to Weissmann mentioning Trump’s handwriting is on some of the classified documents, by saying he’s at the end of the road.
READ MORE: Fox News Furious President Biden Labeled MAGA Ideology ‘Semi-Fascism’ – Compares It to ‘Hillary’s Deplorables Comment’
“To put a fine point on it, none of Trump’s usual excuses are going to work this time,” Vance said.
David Laufman, a former Chief of the Counterintelligence and Export Control Section (CES) in the National Security Division at the Department of Justice (DOJ), says: “If I were President Trump and his attorneys, I’d be fearful of getting what’s called a ‘target letter’ in the not too distant future.”
Even former Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz has “said that the unsealed affidavit supporting the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago gives the Justice Department enough evidence to indict the former president,” according to Newsweek.
So does top national security attorney Brad Moss.
“I have seen enough, folks. Donald Trump will be indicted in the classified documents matter. I’m placing my marker.”
Former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, John Brennan, Friday evening on MSNBC agreed.
“I do believe that there are going to be multiple charges that are going to result from what we have now seen happening at Mar-a-Lago.”
‘The Former President Is Going to Be Prosecuted’ Says Ex-FBI Top Attorney (Video)
Andrew Weissmann, the former General Counsel of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, says former president Donald Trump will be indicted, based on his reading of the unsealed redacted affidavit used to obtain the “search and seize” warrant for Mar-a-Lago, unsealed by a federal judge Friday at noon.
“I have to say, when I read this today my big overarching takeaway is – and I know this is just a prediction and speculation, but I say it’s an educated one – is that the former president is going to be prosecuted,” said Weissmann, who began his DOJ career as a federal prosecutor successfully trying Mafia crime boss cases.
“I don’t see how you cannot” prosecute Trump, he continued. “Given this information, not just that it’s so clear that there is an active, thorough investigation and just how much was done here, but when you compare it to precedent, we compare it to General Petraeus, which happened when I was at the Bureau,” he said speaking of the former CIA Director who was arrested and prosecuted for sharing confidential material with his biographer.
READ MORE: ‘Grave Damage’: Affidavit Says Trump Had Large Number of Classified National Defense Docs in ‘Unauthorized’ Location
“It is this, what we’re seeing is so much worse, both in terms of the volume [of documents], the length of time, and then the sort of repeated obstruction and false statements that were made,” Weissmann, who also served as the deputy director and then director of the FBI’s Enron Task Force, chief of the criminal fraud section of the U.S. Department of Justice, and then worked on the special counsel team headed by Robert Mueller.
“I don’t see if you’re somebody like Merrick Garland, who is a former judge who thinks about precedent, about treating like defendants equally, I don’t see how you avoid that conclusion in this case.”
Weissmann is not the only one who thinks today’s developments ensure a Trump arrest.
David Laufman, a former Chief of the Counterintelligence and Export Control Section (CES) in the National Security Division at the Department of Justice (DOJ), says: “If I were President Trump and his attorneys, I’d be fearful of getting what’s called a ‘target letter’ in the not too distant future.”
Top national security lawyer Brad Moss agrees, “I have seen enough, folks. Donald Trump will be indicted in the classified documents matter. I’m placing my marker.”
Watch Weissmann below or at this link:
Weissmann: When I read this today, my big overarching takeaway is.. that the former President is going to be prosecuted pic.twitter.com/St47SeLcuA
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 26, 2022
‘Will Be Indicted’: Legal Experts Say Trump Should Expect to Get Target Letter After Release of ‘Pulverizing’ Affidavit
Legal experts are going through the FBI’s redacted affidavit used to obtain the “search and seize” warrant to enter Mar-a-Lago three weeks ago and remove presidential records, including documents classified and the highest levels, believed to have been stored there by Donald Trump.
It appears the general consensus from legal experts is this document is damning for the former president, both on the volume of documents he allegedly unlawfully held, and on the nature of the documents: not only classified but classified at some of the highest levels, and so dangerous if they were given to America’s adversaries that, as the affidavit states, “lives can be at risk.”
Attorney David Laufman, a former Chief of the Counterintelligence and Export Control Section (CES) in the National Security Division at the Department of Justice (DOJ), called the volume of evidence the FBI and DOJ has “pulverizing” in an appearance Friday on MSNBC, and that Trump should expect to get a target letter.
READ MORE: ‘Grave Damage’: Affidavit Says Trump Had Large Number of Classified National Defense Docs in ‘Unauthorized’ Location
“If I were President Trump and his attorneys, I’d be fearful of getting what’s called a ‘target letter’ in the not too distant future,” Laufman said.. “It’s pretty clear to me that the government had a pulverizing amount of information that more than exceeded the standard of probable cause, and that they are all in.”
“They are all in building a prosecutable case for a violation under the Espionage Act, Section 793 E, for willful retention of classified information in an unauthorized place, and more than that, extrapolating from redactions [in the affidavit] after a section where they describe Kash Patel, trying to claim that President Trump declassified all this stuff. It’s a lot of redactions, and I’m guessing that’s where they are just knocking down piece by piece. The notion that this stuff was declassified, as you pointed out, in your intro, we’re talking about a holy of holies of sensitive intelligence, information, human, FISA. There wasn’t even any mention of Special Access Program material. He’s in deep jeopardy.”
On Twitter Laufman added, “In real estate, it’s about ‘location, location, location.’ When it comes to unlawful retention of classified docs, it’s all about ‘willfulness, willfulness, willfulness.’ And looks like the government has that evidence in abundance.”
READ MORE: Fox News Furious President Biden Labeled MAGA Ideology ‘Semi-Fascism’ – Compares It to ‘Hillary’s Deplorables Comment’
Attorney and senior lecturer at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, CNN commentator and former FBI agent Asha Rangappa observes: “The extent of what has been compromised in our intelligence gathering capabilities is going to be staggering.”
Elliot Williams, a former deputy assistant attorney general at DOJ and an assistant director at US Immigration and Customs Enforcement tweeted: “The law says a ‘TOP SECRET’ document is one that would cause ‘exceptionally grave damage to the national security’ if released.”
“HE HAD AT LEAST 25 OF THOSE IN HIS HOUSE,” Williams stressed.
Former FBI Special Agent Clint Watts on MSNBC raised the issue that the large number of classified documents were not secured, and anyone with a cell phone could have taken photos of them and distributed them. It’s unknown if that has happened, hen says the affidavit suggests.
Top national security lawyer Brad Moss concludes, “I have seen enough, folks. Donald Trump will be indicted in the classified documents matter. I’m placing my marker.”
