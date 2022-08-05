RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Rick Scott Tells CPAC Democrats’ Policies Are ‘Evil,’ the ‘Militant Left’ Is the ‘Enemy’ and the ‘Greatest Danger We’ve Ever Faced’
U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) gave a lengthy speech at CPAC on Friday in Dallas, telling far right conservatives that Democratic policies are “evil,” the “militant left” is the “enemy” and “the greatest danger” America has ever faced while claiming Democrats are “wacky” socialists, and socialism is responsible for the deaths of 100 million people,
After calling U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) “one of the most principled individuals I know” who “will always stand up for what he believes,” Scott told attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference that the “militant left wing in our country has become the enemy within” and is “the greatest danger we’ve ever faced.”
Scott took his audience on a long tour of 20th century history, but along the way equated “the militant left” with “the woke left” who he says has now “seized…control of our economy, our culture and our country.”
He then equated “the woke left” with the entire Democratic Party, suggesting Democrats are socialists, and socialists are communists before declaring: “Socialism leads to two things, poverty and depression. Socialism is not a new idea. It’s one of the dumbest, oldest, most despised ideas of the 20th century that resulted in the deaths of 100 million people.”
Scott is likely referring to mass killings under communist regimes, including the Holocaust, genocides, crimes against humanity, and even mass famines – none of which have anything to do with socialism or the Democratic Party.
“When you turn on the news at night do you even recognize the country you see?” Scott asked. “Are you worried for your family? Are you worried for your freedoms?”
“The woke left now controls the Democrat Party, the entire federal government, the news media, academia, big tech Hollywood, most corporate boardrooms, and now even some of our top military leaders,” he said.
“They are working hard to redefine our country, silence their opponents – and that means that each of you.”
“They are destroying everything they touch, and they’ve got their hands on everything. Here’s the thing about what they’re trying to destroy: American patriotism. Border security. American history. Gender. Traditional morality. Capitalism. Fiscal responsibility. Opportunity. Rugged individualism. Judeo-Christian values. Free speech. Law enforcement. Religious liberty. Parental involvement in schools. And even private ownership of firearms.”
“The woke left wants all of that gone. They want to end the American experiment,” he claimed.
“They want to replace freedom with their control. The elites in the government are telling us what we can and cannot believe what we can think and what we can do. They want to completely control our lives. Woke government schools. Woke government run health care. Woke government run media. Woke government run everything. In their new socialist order, everyone will obey and no one will be allowed to complain. You do speak up, boom, you’re going to be canceled. Your views if you don’t conform with big tech, Fauci, or Neil Young, you’re gonna be taken off Spotify, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.”
“The militant left in America or the modern day version of book burners,” he said, one of his few remarks that drew applause.
Senator Scott continued his attack.
“The modern wacky left Democrat has never read George Orwell,” he continued. “They don’t know they’re making his predictions come true. Let’s be clear. What the militant left is now proposing is not simply wrong, it is evil.”
“It is evil and the results are evil,” he added, minutes later asking: “Is this the beginning of the end? Of America?”
“It’s time to take our country back.”
Watch a portion of Sen. Scott’s remarks below or at this link.
“What the militant left is now proposing is not simply wrong, it is evil,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) says at CPAC. “It is evil and the results are evil.”pic.twitter.com/Fbz1xUWcBi
— David Badash (@davidbadash) August 5, 2022
Listen: Candidate to Oversee All Minnesota Elections Questions if Non-English Speaking Citizens ‘Should Be Voting’
A Republican candidate to become the Minnesota Secretary of State is questioning if citizens in that state who don’t speak English or who have a disability should even be allowed to vote.
Kim Crockett, a former vice president at a conservative think tank, was speaking about a Minnesota Supreme Court ruling that found people with a disability and people who do not speak English can be allowed to receive help in voting.
“So, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that indeed you can help an unlimited number of people vote if they are disabled or can’t read or speak English, which raises the question, should they be voting?” she said during a September 2020 radio interview, HuffPost reports.
If elected as Minnesota’s Secretary of State Crockett would oversee all elections statewide, and be responsible for enforcing election laws while ensuring citizens are allowed to vote, and ensuring policies are in place to help them do so.
Crockett has a history of antisemitic remarks and supporting Donald Trump’s Big Lie that he won the 2020 election.
HuffPost reports on Crockett’s antisemitic remarks:
“I think of America, the great assimilator, as a rubber band, but with this — we’re at the breaking point,” Crockett said, according to The New York Times. “These aren’t people coming from Norway, let’s put it that way. These people are very visible.”
The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party put out a press release noting that in 2022, “Crockett was heavily criticized for playing an anti-Semitic video during the Republican State Convention, which depicted a Jewish philanthropist as a puppet master controlling Minnesota’s Secretary of State, who is also Jewish and election lawyer Marc Elias, who is also Jewish. Casting a Jewish individual as a puppet master who controls events is a common anti-Semitic trope.”
Heartland Signal published the audio of Crockett’s remarks, which you can hear below or at this link.
GOP candidate for Minnesota secretary of state Kim Crockett, who would be the state’s chief election officer, says that people requiring assistance because they do not speak English or are disabled “raises the question: Should they be voting?” pic.twitter.com/hoCKBBXq1e
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) August 5, 2022
74 Year Old Who Sent Over 60 Anonymous Threats of Violence and Death to LGBTQ People Sentenced to Prison
A 74-year old Long Island, New York retired high school teacher was sentence to 30 months in prison after spending eight years sending anonymous letters threatening to bomb, shoot, and kill more than 60 LGBTQ people, government officials, businesses, and organizations.
Robert Fehring “was arrested in December and subsequently pleaded guilty in February as part of a deal with prosecutors to one count of mailing threatening communications,” Buzzfeed News reports.
“The defendant has a First Amendment right to hold bigoted beliefs; he does not have a right to threaten people based on his bigoted beliefs,” prosecutors told U.S. District Court Judge Joanna Seybert in their 11-page sentencing memo last month. “It is now time for the defendant to face the consequences of his hate-filled conduct.”
Buzzfeed published some of Fehring’s threats, including one sent last year to the owners of New York’s historic Stonewall Inn, considered the iconic birthplace of the LGBTQ civil rights movement.
READ MORE: Fox News Vilified LGBTQ People on Most Days in the First Half of the Year – and Almost Every Day of Pride Month: Report
(Caution: graphic and possibly triggering.)
“ALL OF YOU SHOULD BE SHOT, HUNG, EXTERMINATED,” he wrote. “WE WILL BLOW UP/BURN YOUR ESTABLISHMENTS DOWN. WE WILL SHOOT THOSE WHO FREQUENT YOUR DENS OF FILTH, SHIT, SCUM AND PERVERSION . . . JUST A MATTER OF TIME. PLEASE . . . CATCH AIDS AND DIE . . . JUST FUCKING DIE!!”
Threatening to bomb a Pride parade, Fehring wrote: “THIS WILL MAKE THE 2016 ORLANDO PULSE NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING LOOK LIKE A CAKEWALK.”
49 people were killed in that Florida mass shooting, targeting the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities in 2016.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York detailed more of Fehring’s actions, including sending letters in which he “threatened to, among other things, use firearms and explosives against the recipients.”
“Two such letters threatened that there would be an attack on an LGBTQ+ event in Huntington, New York that would be like the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Another letter threatened that radio-controlled explosives would be planted at a beach club in Long Beach, New York that had hosted a LGBTQ+ event. In another letter sent in June 2018, Fehring threatened the operators of a water ferry service from Sayville to Fire Island, New York that they should ‘screen everyone coming on board with a metal detector’ and that ‘a thorough search of your boats would be in order.'”
READ MORE: Newsmax Host Says Pride Month Makes Heterosexuals ‘Feel Marginalized,’ LGBTQ People Are No Longer ‘Persecuted’
A letter to a “barbershop purported to be from People Who Hate Gays … and In Particular [n-word] Gays and stated, ‘your shop is the perfect place for a bombing … or beating the scum that frequents your den of [expletive] into a bloody pool of steaming flesh.'”
The DOJ’s press release adds that on “November 18, 2021, the FBI Civil Rights Squad and the New York Joint Terrorism Task Force executed a search warrant at Fehring’s home in Bayport, New York, and recovered copies of letters containing threats, supplies used to mail threatening letters, 20 LGBTQ+ Pride flags that were stolen from flagpoles in Sayville, New York in July 2021, and reconnaissance-style photographs from the Eisenhower Park Pride event.”
“The FBI also recovered electronic devices owned by Fehring that contained internet searches for Fehring’s victims and related LGBTQ+ affiliated events and businesses,” it adds. “Law enforcement officers also recovered from Fehring’s residence two loaded shotguns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, two stun guns, and a stamped envelope addressed to an LGBTQ+ affiliated attorney containing the remains of a dead bird.”
Watch: Ted Cruz Slams His Boot on the Desk in Senate Hearing With FBI Director Wray
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz “self-reported” he wears boots emblazoned with the “Come and Take It” motto every day to work, as he took one off and slammed it on the table during a hearing Thursday with FBI Director Chris Wray.
The Texas Republican attacked Director Wray for what he claims is an FBI memo identifying certain symbols as being associated with violent extremist militias, which they are, as evidenced in countless images from the January 6 insurrection.
Cruz expressed his outrage that, according to him, the Bureau has labeled those symbols, including the Gadsden “Don’t Tread on Me” Flag and the Gonzales “Come and Take It” Flag as indicators of involvement with anti-government militias, a claim the FBI Director refuted.
READ MORE: Viral Video Captures Ted Cruz Fist-Bumping Republicans After Blocking Bill to Help Vets Suffering from Toxic Burn Pits
The “Come and Take It” flag includes those words, usually below a cannon and a star. It is popular in the Lone Star State, referencing back to the Battle of Gonzales, during the Texas revolution against Mexico.
“Also included on this is a text that I was particularly struck is the Gonzales battle flag, ‘come and take it,’ as indicative of being a violent extremist militia,” Cruz announced, pointed to a large poster of what he suggested was an FBI memo. “Well, I will self report right now that every day in the Senate I wear my boots that have the Gonzales battle flag on the back.”
“Director Ray, what are y’all doing? This makes no sense. Do you agree with this FBI guidance that the Betsy Ross flag and the Gadsden flag and the Gonzales battle flag are signs of militia violent extremism?” Cruz asked.
READ MORE: ‘Came Closer Than Widely Realized’: Ted Cruz Worked ‘Directly With Trump’ to Try to Overturn the Election
“Well, Senator,” Wray, appointed by then-President Donald Trump after he fired Jim Comey, told the Canadian-born Harvard Law lawmaker, “I’m not familiar with the particular document you have behind you.”
He went on to note that the symbols are not proof of involvement in violent extremist groups.
And I’m not in the practice of trying to comment on documents that I haven’t recognized, but I will tell you that when we put out intelligence products, including ones that reference symbols, which we do, across a wide variety of contexts, we usually make great pains, take great pains, to put caveats and warnings in the document to make clear that a symbol alone is not considered evidence of violent extremism.”
Watch the exchange between Sen. Cruz and Director Wray below or at this link.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slams his boot on the table in opposition to FBI guidelines on symbols that indicate violent extremist groups:
“I will self-report right now that everyday in the Senate I wear my boots that have the Gonzales battle flag on the back.” pic.twitter.com/HxsqbEXaqJ
— The Recount (@therecount) August 4, 2022
