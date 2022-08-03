RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Wants to Steal Your Money’: Ron Johnson Thinks Rick’s Scott’s Social Security Plan Is ‘Not Cruel Enough’ Say Critics
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), a hard core conservative, is calling for Congress to entirely revamp Social Security and Medicare, subjecting their budgets to being “evaluated” by lawmakers every year. Critics are blasting the Wisconsin GOP Senator, saying he thinks fellow far-right Republican Senator Rick Scott‘s plan on entitlements is “not cruel enough” and warning that Johnson “wants to steal your money.”
“Defense spending has always been discretionary,” Johnson told local Green Bay right wing radio host Joe Giganti on Tuesday (audio below), as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. “VA spending is discretionary. What’s mandatory are things like Social Security and Medicare. If you qualify for the entitlement you just get it no matter what the cost.”
Johnson, a conspiracy theorist who has promoted false claims about COVID-19 and the 2020 election, complained that “our problem in this country is that more than 70 percent of our federal budget, of our federal spending, is all mandatory spending. It’s on automatic pilot. It never … you just don’t do proper oversight. You don’t get in there and fix the programs going bankrupt. It’s just on automatic pilot.”
“What we ought to be doing is we ought to turn everything into discretionary spending so that it’s all evaluated so that we can fix problems or fix programs that are broken that are going to be going bankrupt,” the Wisconsin Republican who is running for re-election this year claimed.
Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott published a GOP platform that decimates so-called entitlement programs that Americans pay into with every paycheck. His plan is so extreme Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to endorse any part of it.
Critics now are blasting Senator Johnson.
“Ron Johnson saw Rick Scott’s plan to require Congress to vote on keeping vs. destroying Social Security & Medicare every five years and said: Not cruel enough. We should subject Social Security & Medicare to congressional hostage taking EVERY SINGLE YEAR,” tweeted Social Security Works, a group that works to expand Social Security.
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, Democrat from Johnson’s home state of Wisconsin, said: “You know that money you’ve paid all your life out of your paycheck for Social Security & Medicare? @SenRonJohnson wants to steal your money and potentially cut benefits from both. That’s a more extreme position than almost anyone in the U.S. Senate.”
Johnson’s remarks were so extreme the White House is responding.
“Putting Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block is literally the only concrete economic idea I’ve heard from Republicans in Congress this year. Rick Scott, the RSC, Ron Johnson. But of course they’d never do it, like they’d never overturn Roe,” said Jesse Lee, a senior advisor to the National Economic Council. The NEC advises the president on economic policy, and is part of the White House.
Listen to Sen. Johnson’s remarks below or at this link:
NEW: On the The Regular Joe Show, Sen. Ron. Johnson (R-WI) argues for eliminating entitlements: “Social Security and Medicare, if you qualify, you just get it no matter what the cost… We ought to turn everything into discretionary spending so it’s all evaluated.” pic.twitter.com/bE1KUb6uJ5
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) August 2, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Conservative Christian Leaders of Group Linked to Secretive Org Demand Congress Stop Bill Protecting Freedom to Marry
Members of the Conservative Action Project, a far right-wing network that supported former President Donald Trump’s efforts to stay in office after his 2020 election defeat?, are demanding that Congress reject legislation protecting the freedom to marry. So are the anti-equality Alliance Defending Freedom and leaders of dozens of other religious-right groups.
The Respect for Marriage Act passed the House of Representatives on July 19 with the support of about one-quarter of House Republicans, reflecting the reality that more than 70 percent of Americans—including a majority of Republicans—support the freedom of same-sex couples to get married. More than 90 percent of Americans support marriage rights for interracial couples, who are also protected under the legislation.
But religious-right leaders hostile to legal equality for LGBTQ people were angry that the bill received bipartisan support. They have refused to recognize the Supreme Court’s marriage equality ruling as legitimate, and they have been emboldened by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s call for the court to overturn rulings recognizing and protecting the rights of LGBTQ people and same-sex couples the way it overturned Roe v. Wade.
A group of anti-equality leaders signed a Conservative Action Project letter dated July 26, which claimed that the Respect For Marriage Act would “wrongly marginalize social conservatives” and further “a new era of oppression” that the letter claims was unleashed when the Supreme Court recognized the right of same-sex couples to get married.
In addition, dozens of religious-right leaders signed onto a similar letter to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, also dated July 26, that was organized by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a religious-right legal powerhouse that seeks to overturn marriage equality as one of the “generational wins” it is pursuing. ADF’s letter charges that that Respect for Marriage Act is an “attack” on people who want their views that marriage should only be between a man and a woman “recognized in the law.”
The Conservative Action Project letter justifies its fearmongering rhetoric with a reference to Bob Jones University v. United States?,? ?in which the Supreme Court ruled in 1983 that the IRS could deny tax-exempt status to schools with racially discriminatory policies, even if those policies were grounded in religious belief. White evangelical leaders’ anger over IRS challenges to segregationist religious schools helped fuel the rise of the modern-day religious-right movement.
Family Research Council President Tony Perkins signed both letters. When the Respect for Marriage Act passed the House, Perkins charged Republicans supporting marriage equality with “political cowardice.” FRC was knee-deep in efforts to subvert the 2020 election.
Also urging lawmakers to reject marriage equality is Ralph Drollinger, whose Capitol Ministries uses Bible studies for members of Congress and other public officials to tell Christian lawmakers it is their duty to evangelize their colleagues and enact policies that align with Drollinger’s very conservative interpretation of the Bible. Drollinger devotes this week’s Bible study and a column in the Western Journal to his argument that scripture “crushes the same-sex marriage debate.” Drollinger writes, “It is not the place of the state nor its populace to redefine what God has created”—and suggests that pro-LGBTQ Christian leaders are “Satan’s pawns.” During the Trump administration, Drollinger conducted Bible studies for members of the Cabinet and used Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to open doors for him to expand internationally.
The Conservative Action Project is affiliated with the Council for National Policy, a secretive and influential political network bringing together different strands of the right-wing movement. In December 2020, the Conservative Action Project distributed a letter falsely claiming, “There is no doubt President Donald J. Trump is the lawful winner of the presidential election. Joe Biden is not president-elect.” That December 2020 letter urged legislators in six battleground states to ignore the ?will of the voters and appoint pro-Trump electors to the Electoral College.?
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Prove It’: DeSantis Claim Teachers Are ‘Instructed’ to Tell Young Kids They May Be Transgender Sparks Massive Outrage
Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, continuing his months-long, fear-based attack on the LGBTQ community, appears to be claiming that elementary school teachers are “instructed” to tell children they they might be transgender, and insisting if anyone dares to disagree with him, they are “lying.”
His claim, which appears in a clip posted by The Recount, is drawing massive outrage on social media.
“This will be for elementary school kids, where they’re instructed to tell them, ‘You may have been born a boy, that may have been what you said, but maybe you’re really a girl.’ That’s wrong. That has no place in school – so that is happening in our country. Anyone that tells you it’s not happening is lying to you,” DeSantis, talking very fast, says in the video.
“So I think what we did in Florida was very important, we laid down a marker to make sure that that’s not something that gained a foothold here, in the state of Florida, and our kids are able to be kids.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) claims elementary school workers are “instructed to tell” kids to switch genders:
“That is happening in our country. Anyone that tells you it’s not happening is lying to you.” pic.twitter.com/QSeBcYKL50
— The Recount (@therecount) July 27, 2022
DeSantis’ claim that “that is happening in our country” has drawn demands he “prove” his claims. The nation wide focus of his claim lines up with DeSantis’ expected run for President.
Emmy Award winning producer and author Melissa Jo Peltier tweeted: “By f-ing who, DeSantis? WHO allegedly ‘instructs’ them to do this? Prove it.”
Equality Florida’s Press Secretary, Brandon Wolf, on Twitter called DeSantis’ comments a “Blatant, bigoted lie..”
A Twitter user whose bio says he is an attorney warns: “Lies like this are going to end up getting teachers killed. But he doesn’t care as long as it helps him win the Iowa Straw poll.”
Journalist Parker Molloy succinctly responded, “(This is not happening in our country.)”
Actor, screenwriter, and comedian David Dean Bottrell commented, “This @GOP crew will say absolutely anything. It doesn’t matter how idiotic. All it has to do is scare stupid, angry people who are not addicted to rage (because it’s all they’ve got now).”
Dr. Ellen Greaves, an attorney, asks: “How do they have time to come up with the garbage? Imagine what they might accomplish if they dedicated their energy/time to constructive endeavors benefitting all?”
Journalist Terry Blount: “Just an unbelievably absurd statement by this lying phony. Despite Trump’s bluster, this is the likely 2024 Republican presidential nominee. That’s how extremely intolerant and out of touch the party has become.”
Other social media responses:
“That’s not happening, and there’s a reason why Florida is over 10,000 teachers short and they are fleeing the state. Because of his outrageous attacks on public schools…and using the most ludicrous and delusional lies to pit parents against public school teachers. Demented.”
“What’s insane about this lie is that people believe it”
“Ron DeSantis is the worst kind of lying fear monger. Not only is he a fascistic authoritarian, but his just an awful person.”
“This isn’t happening, there is zero evidence this is happening and his source is ‘trust me, bro.’ Deplorable af.”
“They are planning a genocide right before our eyes.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Mastriano’s Consultant Just Posted Video Declaring ‘We Have Multiple Candidates…Who Are Christian Nationalists’
The far right consultant to a GOP gubernatorial candidate has declared America is a “Christian nation,” Christians are “taking back” America from Jewish people, and bragged how they have “Christian nationalists” who are current members of Congress, along with a multitude of Christian nationalists who are running for elected office at the local, state, and national levels.
Doug Mastriano (photo) is the Republican Party of Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial nominee. A far-right-wing state senator and QAnon supporter who “was seen crossing police barricades” during the January 6 insurrection, he has increasingly embraced his fellow extremists, including Andrew Torba, the CEO of the social media platform Gab.
Media Matters describes Torba as a “consultant” to Mastriano, noting that “Mastriano stated in a campaign filing for his Pennsylvania gubernatorial campaign that he paid $5,000 to far-right social media platform Gab for ‘consulting’ services on April 28.”
Bloomberg News has called Torba’s Gab “an online haven for white supremacists.” The Atlantic has called Gab “the de-facto home to extremist figures who have been booted off mainstream social networks for threats, inciting violence, or promoting racist, sexist, and anti-semitic ideas,” and adds, “It has been called a ‘hate-filled echo chamber of racism and conspiracy theories’ and ‘Twitter for racists.'”
Media Matters reports in his new video Torba “responded to criticism of Mastriano using his antisemitic platform by telling Jews that ‘we’re not bending the knee to the 2% anymore.’ He also said that people are ‘done’ with them and they won’t be ‘told what we’re allowed to do in our own country by a 2% minority.'”
Those remarks echo ones he made on Monday, as Media Matters also reported.
“We don’t want people who are atheists,” Torba said. “We don’t want people who are Jewish. We don’t want people who are, you know, nonbelievers, agnostic, whatever. This is an explicitly Christian movement because this is an explicitly Christian country.”
America is not an “explicitly Christian country,” and not a Christian nation at all, as the founders made extremely clear. The vast majority of the American people support separation of church and state.
Below is a copy of Torba’s video posted by Media Matters’ Eric Hananoki, and the remarks from his video, as transcribed by Media Matters:
This is a Christian nation. Christians outnumber you by a lot. A lot. And we’re not going to listen to 2%. You represent 2% of the country, OK? We’re not bending the knee to the 2% anymore. The 98% of the rest of us — you know, 70, 75% of which are Christians, self-identifying Christians — we’re not taking it anymore, bud. We are taking back our culture. We’re taking back our country. We’re taking back our government. So deal with it.
You know, there’s nothing you can do to stop us because what has been set into motion, it’s snowballing now. Right? We have Marjorie Taylor Greene openly saying that she’s a Christian nationalist. We have Matt Gaetz kind of flirting with it a little bit today with his tweet on Christian nationalism. You know, we have Paul Gosar. We have like people in Congress right now, members of Congress right now who are openly, openly saying that they’re Christian nationalists. We have multiple candidates for governor who won their primaries in a landslide, are winning in the polling right now, and are going to win the governorships of multiple states who are Christian nationalists.
We have officials not only at the state level, not only at the federal level, but also at the local level. People who are running for school boards — Christian nationalists who are running for school board and by Christian nationalists, I mean like concerned Christian parents who are done, who are done, done with this, done, done being controlled and being told what we’re allowed to do in our own country by a 2% minority or by people who hate our biblical worldview, hate our Christ, hate our Lord and savior. Done. It’s over. So you better deal with it.
You can — you can demonize me individually. You can try and attack me. But guess what? You know, I am just one of hundreds of millions of Christians in this country, bud. So guess what? It’s inevitable. Sorry.
Doug Mastriano consultant and Gab CEO Andrew Torba made yet another video attacking Jews, claiming that people are “done” with them and they won’t be “told what we’re allowed to do in our own country by a 2% minority.” https://t.co/kofYi4AGpv pic.twitter.com/OE84QxgINi
— Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) July 27, 2022
