RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
74 Year Old Who Sent Over 60 Anonymous Threats of Violence and Death to LGBTQ People Sentenced to Prison
A 74-year old Long Island, New York retired high school teacher was sentence to 30 months in prison after spending eight years sending anonymous letters threatening to bomb, shoot, and kill more than 60 LGBTQ people, government officials, businesses, and organizations.
Robert Fehring “was arrested in December and subsequently pleaded guilty in February as part of a deal with prosecutors to one count of mailing threatening communications,” Buzzfeed News reports.
“The defendant has a First Amendment right to hold bigoted beliefs; he does not have a right to threaten people based on his bigoted beliefs,” prosecutors told U.S. District Court Judge Joanna Seybert in their 11-page sentencing memo last month. “It is now time for the defendant to face the consequences of his hate-filled conduct.”
Buzzfeed published some of Fehring’s threats, including one sent last year to the owners of New York’s historic Stonewall Inn, considered the iconic birthplace of the LGBTQ civil rights movement.
READ MORE: Fox News Vilified LGBTQ People on Most Days in the First Half of the Year – and Almost Every Day of Pride Month: Report
(Caution: graphic and possibly triggering.)
“ALL OF YOU SHOULD BE SHOT, HUNG, EXTERMINATED,” he wrote. “WE WILL BLOW UP/BURN YOUR ESTABLISHMENTS DOWN. WE WILL SHOOT THOSE WHO FREQUENT YOUR DENS OF FILTH, SHIT, SCUM AND PERVERSION . . . JUST A MATTER OF TIME. PLEASE . . . CATCH AIDS AND DIE . . . JUST FUCKING DIE!!”
Threatening to bomb a Pride parade, Fehring wrote: “THIS WILL MAKE THE 2016 ORLANDO PULSE NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING LOOK LIKE A CAKEWALK.”
49 people were killed in that Florida mass shooting, targeting the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities in 2016.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York detailed more of Fehring’s actions, including sending letters in which he “threatened to, among other things, use firearms and explosives against the recipients.”
“Two such letters threatened that there would be an attack on an LGBTQ+ event in Huntington, New York that would be like the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Another letter threatened that radio-controlled explosives would be planted at a beach club in Long Beach, New York that had hosted a LGBTQ+ event. In another letter sent in June 2018, Fehring threatened the operators of a water ferry service from Sayville to Fire Island, New York that they should ‘screen everyone coming on board with a metal detector’ and that ‘a thorough search of your boats would be in order.'”
READ MORE: Newsmax Host Says Pride Month Makes Heterosexuals 'Feel Marginalized,' LGBTQ People Are No Longer 'Persecuted'
A letter to a “barbershop purported to be from People Who Hate Gays … and In Particular [n-word] Gays and stated, ‘your shop is the perfect place for a bombing … or beating the scum that frequents your den of [expletive] into a bloody pool of steaming flesh.'”
The DOJ’s press release adds that on “November 18, 2021, the FBI Civil Rights Squad and the New York Joint Terrorism Task Force executed a search warrant at Fehring’s home in Bayport, New York, and recovered copies of letters containing threats, supplies used to mail threatening letters, 20 LGBTQ+ Pride flags that were stolen from flagpoles in Sayville, New York in July 2021, and reconnaissance-style photographs from the Eisenhower Park Pride event.”
“The FBI also recovered electronic devices owned by Fehring that contained internet searches for Fehring’s victims and related LGBTQ+ affiliated events and businesses,” it adds. “Law enforcement officers also recovered from Fehring’s residence two loaded shotguns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, two stun guns, and a stamped envelope addressed to an LGBTQ+ affiliated attorney containing the remains of a dead bird.”
Watch: Ted Cruz Slams His Boot on the Desk in Senate Hearing With FBI Director Wray
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz “self-reported” he wears boots emblazoned with the “Come and Take It” motto every day to work, as he took one off and slammed it on the table during a hearing Thursday with FBI Director Chris Wray.
The Texas Republican attacked Director Wray for what he claims is an FBI memo identifying certain symbols as being associated with violent extremist militias, which they are, as evidenced in countless images from the January 6 insurrection.
Cruz expressed his outrage that, according to him, the Bureau has labeled those symbols, including the Gadsden “Don’t Tread on Me” Flag and the Gonzales “Come and Take It” Flag as indicators of involvement with anti-government militias, a claim the FBI Director refuted.
READ MORE: Viral Video Captures Ted Cruz Fist-Bumping Republicans After Blocking Bill to Help Vets Suffering from Toxic Burn Pits
The “Come and Take It” flag includes those words, usually below a cannon and a star. It is popular in the Lone Star State, referencing back to the Battle of Gonzales, during the Texas revolution against Mexico.
“Also included on this is a text that I was particularly struck is the Gonzales battle flag, ‘come and take it,’ as indicative of being a violent extremist militia,” Cruz announced, pointed to a large poster of what he suggested was an FBI memo. “Well, I will self report right now that every day in the Senate I wear my boots that have the Gonzales battle flag on the back.”
“Director Ray, what are y’all doing? This makes no sense. Do you agree with this FBI guidance that the Betsy Ross flag and the Gadsden flag and the Gonzales battle flag are signs of militia violent extremism?” Cruz asked.
READ MORE: 'Came Closer Than Widely Realized': Ted Cruz Worked 'Directly With Trump' to Try to Overturn the Election
“Well, Senator,” Wray, appointed by then-President Donald Trump after he fired Jim Comey, told the Canadian-born Harvard Law lawmaker, “I’m not familiar with the particular document you have behind you.”
He went on to note that the symbols are not proof of involvement in violent extremist groups.
And I’m not in the practice of trying to comment on documents that I haven’t recognized, but I will tell you that when we put out intelligence products, including ones that reference symbols, which we do, across a wide variety of contexts, we usually make great pains, take great pains, to put caveats and warnings in the document to make clear that a symbol alone is not considered evidence of violent extremism.”
Watch the exchange between Sen. Cruz and Director Wray below or at this link.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slams his boot on the table in opposition to FBI guidelines on symbols that indicate violent extremist groups:
“I will self-report right now that everyday in the Senate I wear my boots that have the Gonzales battle flag on the back.” pic.twitter.com/HxsqbEXaqJ
— The Recount (@therecount) August 4, 2022
Jan. 6 Committee Preparing to Subpoena Alex Jones Texts and Emails: Report
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is preparing g to issue a subpoena to obtain the two years worth of texts and emails that were on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones‘ cell phone, which his own attorney accidentally sent to lawyers for the families of the Sandy Hook mass shooting. Jones is being sued for defamation and was told on the witness stand Wednesday of his attorney’s error.
“Now,” Rolling Stone reports in an exclusive, “the January 6th committee is preparing to request that data from the plaintiff attorneys in order to aid its investigation of the insurrection.”
Rolling Stone, which cites “a source familiar with the matter and another person briefed on it,” adds that “internal deliberations among the committee, which is probing former President Donald Trump’s role in causing the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, began within minutes of the lawyer’s revelation being heard on the trial’s livestream on Wednesday afternoon.”
READ MORE: Federal Grand Jury Subpoenas Former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone
Former prosecutor Tristan Snell surmised that both the House Select Committee and the Dept. of Justice might be “writing a letter to the Sandy Hook parents’ lawyers requesting they produce Alex Jones’s phone records.”
That error also appears to reveal Jones may have lied in court.
“12 days ago, your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone with every text message you’ve sent for the past two years,” attorney Mark Bankston told Jones, “and that is how I know you lied to me when you said you didn’t have text messages about Sandy Hook.”
Former Prosecutor Suggests How Alex Jones Could Be in Even More Trouble After His Lawyer Sent His ‘Entire Cell Phone’
After the attorney for Sandy Hook families revealed in court to Alex Jones on Wednesday that his own lawyer accidentally sent them the entire contents of his cell phone, a former prosecutor is noting scenarios that could potentially create even more trouble for the far-right wing conspiracy theorist who reportedly may have ties to events or people surrounding January 6.
The New York Times has described Jones as “a key player in the pro-Trump ‘Stop the Steal’ movement.”
Jones was on the witness stand in a defamation trial against him when the attorney revealed not only had his lawyer sent the data, but did not try to retract it or claim it as privileged. The attorney said the contents of the phone includes emails and texts as far back as two years, which presumably could include communications that reference the January 6, 2021 events.
A conspiracy theorist who promotes falsehoods and Donald Trump, Jones reportedly raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the rally that preceded the January 6 insurrection.
At a prayer rally in December of 2020 Jones “said that God had raised up Trump and that Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and other ‘miserable globalists’ are ‘slaves of Satan,'” Right Wing Watch has reported. “Jones said he didn’t know who would be going to White House in January, but he did know this: ‘Joe Biden is a globalist, and Joe Biden will be removed one way or another.'”
READ MORE: How Capitol Riot-Related Charges Against Infowars Co-Host Could Lead to Big Problems for Alex Jones
Last year The Washington Post reported that the “Justice Department and the FBI are investigating whether high-profile right-wing figures — including Roger Stone and Alex Jones — may have played a role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach as part of a broader look into the mind-set of those who committed violence and their apparent paths to radicalization, according to people familiar with the investigation.”
On Wednesday attorney Mark Bankston told Jones in court, “Twelve days ago your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone with every text message you’ve sent for the past two years.”
Tristan Snell, an attorney who prosecuted the Trump University case for the New York Attorney General, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the news.
“Somewhere in the Capitol complex right now, a lawyer from the January 6 committee is writing a letter to the Sandy Hook parents’ lawyers requesting they produce Alex Jones’s phone records,” Snell wrote.
“Somewhere at DOJ, a different lawyer is doing the same thing,” he added.
In late January of this year, one year after the January 6 insurrection, Jones revealed he had spoken with the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
Jones appeared in response to the Committee’s subpoena. He described their questions as “overall pretty reasonable” but bragged to his audience he had pleaded the fifth over 100 times.
