Matt Gaetz Sex Trafficking Probe Moving Forward – Slowly and Quietly: Report
Investigators aren’t quite finished with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), despite months of silence about a sex trafficking probe.
Eight sources with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Daily Beast the sprawling case remains active as federal prosecutors led by Roger Handberg questioned witnesses tied to former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, who has been cooperating with prosecutors after pleading guilty to six charges, including sex trafficking of a child, wire fraud and conspiracy.
“[Handberg’s] methodical, he doesn’t let anything go,” Lyle Mazin, a criminal defense attorney representing one of the witnesses. “If you’re going after a monster, you have to get it right — especially when you have a bunch of Trump supporters who’ll come after you.”
None of the sources believed the Gaetz investigation was closed, but attorneys for witnesses and subjects of the probe said they expect to hear from prosecutors again despite some recent silence, and a lawyer for one individual already charged in the case said prosecutors seemed to be on a tight timeline.
“They only strike when the case is tightly built, unfortunately,” that lawyer said.
Two prosecutors from the Department of Justice, Todd Gee and Lauren Britsch, have led the Gaetz investigation, according to sources who interacted with them, while federal prosecutors from Orlando — Handberg, Jennifer Harrington and Amanda Daniels — are leading the charge for local elements of the sprawling crime ring.
“We know for a fact that there are dozens of other actors who were involved in drug-fueled sex parties with underage girls and other criminal financial schemes,” said David Bear, an Orlando attorney who has advised several Greenberg accusers. “If at the end of the day only two or three people are held to account by the feds, that would be a real miscarriage of justice and transparency.”
Some witnesses or potential targets in the sex trafficking case say they haven’t heard from prosecutors in months, saying it’s the “most quiet” the case has ever been, but three sources told The Daily Beast the case has recently focused on an alleged public corruption scheme to influence marijuana policy in Tallahassee, which reportedly involves Gaetz.
Two attorneys said prosecutors are taking extreme caution to avoid the appearance of interfering in the midterm elections, with any announcements involving Gaetz likely to come several weeks after the November election, at the earliest, and his GOP primary challenger said an indictment could have saved him millions of dollars in his ill-fated bid to unseat the scandal-plagued congressman.
“If you’re asking me whether I’m frustrated, of course I am,” said Mark Lombardo, who said the investigation played a role in his decision to enter the primary in June. “I thought he’d be long gone… the wheels of justice don’t grind very fast.”
‘Dead Wrong’: Biden Goes on Offensive Over Student Loan Plan – Won’t ‘Apologize to Folks Who Voted for $2 Trillion Tax Cut’
President Joe Biden Wednesday afternoon announced his plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for people making under $125,000, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, and extend the current pause on repayments through the end of the year.
As the President made his remarks, anticipating the GOP’s impending attacks, he explained that his plan to cancel debt is designed to help Americans across many parts of their lives.
“A lot of folks are putting off starting families because of the cost” of student loans, the President said, explaining this will give them a “fresh start.”
He also announced he is fixing the public service loan forgiveness program to will allow Americans who become first responders, teachers, and other public servants to have their loans forgiven.
Biden declared that when all these loans are forgiven, “everyone benefits.”
He also fended off GOP attacks by confronting them with the Trump tax cuts, which he noted primarily benefitted just the wealthy and were not paid for.
“I will never apologize for helping working Americans and the middle class — especially not to the same folks who voted for a $2 trillion tax cut that mainly benefitted the wealthiest Americans and the biggest corporations, that slowed the economy and didn’t do a hell of a lot for economic growth, and wasn’t paid for and racked up this enormous deficit,” Biden said.
“Just as we’ve never apologized when the federal government forgave almost every single cent of over $700 billion in loans to hundreds of thousands of small businesses across America during the pandemic – no one complained that those loans caused inflation.”
Reminding his detractors that those loans helped families and small businesses, Biden declared, “it was the right thing to do.”
“So the outrage over helping working people with student loans I think is simply wrong – dead wrong,” he said.
Watch below or at this link.
BIDEN: “By resuming student loan payments at the same time as we provide targeted relief, we’re taking an economically responsible course…I will never apologize for helping working Americans & the middle class—especially not to the same folks who voted for a $2 trillion tax cut” pic.twitter.com/0J9VPl9JZc
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) August 24, 2022
Watch: Val Demings Promises to ‘Protect Constitutional Rights’ as Marco Rubio Attacks Her for Voting in ‘Her Pajamas’
U.S. Congresswoman Val Demings (D-FL) won her primary race and will face incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio in November. Tuesday night each lawmaker gave a speech celebrating their wins. Demings served up a fiery and passionate promise to protect constitutional rights, including a woman’s right to choose, and Rubio complained that his new opponent follows the rules of the House, instituted because of COVID, and occasionally votes from home by proxy.
The GOP Senator from Florida sounded very angry about having to fly to Washington, D.C. to represent the people of the Sunshine State, something he promised in 2016 he would never do again.
Many probably remember that in 2016, running for president as a freshman U.S. Senator, Marco Rubio swore he would not ever run for any political office again unless he won the White House.
He lost the Florida GOP presidential primary to candidate Donald Trump in March of that year, and suspended his campaign. But just nine days after the Pulse Orlando nightclub mass shooting that June, a horrific hate crime terror attack that targeted LGBTQ and Hispanic people, Rubio announced he would run for re-election, claiming he was needed in the Senate because of the anti-LGBTQ massacre that took the lives of 49 people and wounded 53 more.
Rubio, who frequently starts his day by tweeting a passage from the Christian Bible, is extremely anti-LGBTQ, yet used the mass murder of LGBTQ Floridians to restart his political career.
According to The Recount (below), Rubio has one of the worst attendance records in the U.S. Senate, a body he made very clear in 2016 he did not want to return to. Yet Tuesday night he opted to attack his new Democratic opponent not on her actual record, but, as he put it, for voting “from her pajamas.”
After winning her primary Demings on Tuesday told supporters, “I dream of an America where we protect constitutional rights, like a woman’s right to choose. I’ve said it along this campaign trail, let me say it again: We’re not going back. We’re not. There are women and men and people of all races and ages, who suffered, bled, and died for us to have the constitutional rights that we enjoy. We’re not going back to being treated like second class citizens. We’re not going back to being treated like property. We will continue to fight and fight and fight some more for a woman’s right to choose. Do you believe in that, America?”
“I dream of an America where we protect constitutional rights like a woman’s right to choose … We’re not going back to being treated like property.”
— Val Demings delivers passionate speech after winning Florida’s Democratic nomination for Senate to face Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) pic.twitter.com/xnqBFRRhBO
— The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2022
Meanwhile, Sen. Rubio attacked Demings for voting in “her pajamas.”
“Even the House of Representatives have become a work from home place,” Rubio lamented. “You know that my opponent, Val Demings, how many times she’s voted from her pajamas or wherever she was wearing? Because they have this thing called proxy voting. She can be anywhere on the planet,” Rubio complained.
He then went after Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist, before going back to attacking Demings.
“The nominee – appears to be the next nominee for Florida Governor for the Democrats, Charlie Crist. He was once a Republican and he ran as an independent, and as a vegetarian,” Rubio snarked. “Now he’s, you know, a Democrat. Charlie Crist. He hasn’t even I don’t even think he’s been in Washington for a year. They can vote remotely. They can work remotely. You can’t work remotely,” Rubio again complained.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) — who has one of the worst attendance records in the Senate, missing more than 9% of all votes — attacks his opponent Val Demings (D) for voting “from her pajamas.” pic.twitter.com/CyUZ2s84QK
— The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2022
Watch Rubio’s and Demings’ speeches above or at this link.
Trump’s Lawsuit Against the US Gov’t Is So Bad a Judge He Appointed Just Made Him Answer Some Pretty Basic Questions
Last week, after Fox News host Laura Ingraham beat up his new attorney, Donald Trump teased that a “major motion pertaining to the Fourth Amendment will soon be filed concerning the illegal Break-In of my home.” On Monday his lawyers filed a lawsuit against the federal government that was deemed “incompetent” by well-respected attorneys, with one calling it “shitty on every level.”
Late Tuesday afternoon the judge assigned to the case appeared to agree.
“In a brief order on Tuesday afternoon, U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon signaled some confusion about the motion Trump’s attorneys filed on Monday asking for an outsider to sift through materials the FBI seized from Trump’s home and resort in Palm Beach, Fla., earlier this month pursuant to a search warrant,” Politico reports.
Politico’s Kyle Cheney on social media adds, “Judge Aileen Cannon responds to Trump lawsuit re: FBI search with a list of more questions for Trump’s team about what, precisely, they’re asking for.”
He attached a screenshot of the judge’s order, which reads in part, “on or before August 26, 2022, Plaintiff shall file a supplement to the Motion further elaborating on the following: (1) the asserted basis for the exercise of this Court’s jurisdiction, whether legal, equitable/anomalous, or both; (2) the framework applicable to the exercise of such jurisdiction; (3) the precise relief sought, including any request for injunctive relief pending resolution of the Motion; (4) the effect, if any, of the proceeding before Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart; and (5) the status of Plaintiff’s efforts to perfect service on Defendant.”
Apparently mocking the former president, attorney, legal analyst, and MSNBC anchor Katie Phang “translated” the legal-speak into this: “Judge asking Trump: ‘How can you be here? Why are you here? What is this filing? Why aren’t you before the other judge? Have you bothered to comply with the service of process rules?’”
Judge Cannon is a Trump-appointee who is a member of the right wing Federalist Society.
Retired attorney Linda Newman commented, “This would be a failing grad[e] on a first year civil procedure final exam. Subject matter jurisdiction, failure to state a claim, failure to document personal jurisdiction over the defendant.”
Ken White, the attorney who on Monday called the lawsuit “shitty on every level” Tuesday afternoon weighed in on Cannon’s request: “How federal judges say ‘excuse me wtf r u doin’”
Further mocking team Trump, White adds: “This is the kind of order you expect a judge to issue to a pro se litigant if the judge is being very generous.”
“Pro se” means self-representation.
“It is not the sort of order you expect a federal judge to have to issue to lawyers with the possible exception of Lin Wood.”
