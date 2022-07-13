COMMENTARY
Trump’s Inner Circle Positioning Meadows to Become ‘Likely Fall Guy’ – But Legal Experts Have Charges for ‘TFG’ in Mind
Despite the apparent evidence of possible unlawful acts Donald Trump may have committed, according to well-known attorneys, the former president’s inner circle is reportedly positioning his White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, to be the “likely fall guy” for his actions surrounding the January 6 insurrection, a just-published report at Rolling Stone reveals.
“Members of Trump’s legal team are actively planning certain strategies around Meadows’ downfall — including possible criminal charges. Trump has himself begun the process of distancing himself from some of his onetime senior aide’s alleged actions around Jan. 6,” Rolling Stone reveals.
“Everyone is strategizing around the likelihood that Mark is in a lot of trouble,” says a lawyer close to the former president. “Everyone who knows what they’re doing, anyway.”
A former GOP Congressman who became one of Trump’s top defenders before becoming his top aide and advisor, Mark Meadows is not without fault, some say, believing he may he committed questionable or even illegal acts.
READ MORE: Mark Meadows Pushed Voter Fraud Lies in Service to Trump – Even While He Was Registered to Vote in Three States
“Meadows’ already bleak legal prospects could get even worse. Rolling Stone has learned that the Jan. 6 committee has been quietly probing his financial dealings, and any new revelations would add to an already long list of unethical and potential illegal actions he’s accused of taking on behalf of Donald Trump.”
But it will be hard for Meadows to take all the blame for Trump’s actions leading up to the insurrection. Well-known legal experts like attorneys George Conway and Laurence Tribe have gone so far as to tweet sections of the federal code they believe the former president may have violated.
“It’s difficult to overstate how much this reeks of criminal intent on the part of the former guy,” wrote Conway last July, tweeting a commonly used nickname for Trump. He shortened it to “tfg” a few hours later:
“As for 18 USC § 610, it doesn’t contain specific-intent language like ‘knowingly’ or ‘willfully,’ but presumably prosecutors would have to show tfg knew he wasn’t coercing the DOJ folks to engage in legitimate, non-political law-enforcement scrutiny.”
READ MORE: Jan 6. Committee Report on Mark Meadows Is a ‘Blueprint of a Coup’: WaPo Columnist
18 U.S. Code § 610 is the federal law dealing with “Coercion of political activity.”
Conway added: “It’s huge all around. These guys were telling him it was all bullshit, and he didn’t care. Instead he just kept pressuring them to lie.”
Last week Laurence Tribe tweeted: “DOJ must now investigate Trump and Meadows for the crime of witness tampering under 18 USC 1512(b), punishable by fines and up to 20 years in prison.”
And just an hour ago Tribe proposed another federal law the Dept. of Justice should consider.
“DOJ absolutely must look at 18 USC 373 wrt Trump and the mob he sought to ‘persuade’ to do physical harm to people and property. It’s not the sexiest federal offense but it fits like a glove.”
On June 16 Tribe wrote: “18 USC 1751c makes attempted murder of the Vice President a crime punishable by life imprisonment. What we saw during today’s hearing sure looked like that crime. Trump’s role in whipping up the would-be assassins was impossible to miss.”
Just three days earlier Tribe said, “So it turns out that there was plenty of fraud in the 2020 election. But it wasn’t VOTER fraud. No, it was WIRE fraud — through Trump’s scheme to raise tens of millions of dollars from supporters by claiming the election was stolen. Penalty? Up to 20 yrs under 18 USC § 1343.”
And minutes before that, this bombshell:
“Today’s testimony opens a new possibility: charging Trump not only with seditious conspiracy (18 USC 2384), inciting insurrection (2383), defrauding the US (371) & obstructing a congressional proceeding (1505) but also wire fraud (18 USC 1343): fleecing ordinary citizens of $$$$$.”
COMMENTARY
‘No Right to Eat Dinner’: Morton’s Mocked for Defending Kavanaugh After Protestors Force Justice to Forgo Dessert
The high-end Morton’s Steakhouse is being mocked by everyone from comedy writers to legal experts after defending Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who dined at one of the chain’s restaurants in Washington, D.C. Thursday night, but didn’t quite make it to dessert.
“Protesters soon showed up out front, called the manager to tell him to kick Kavanaugh out and later tweeted that the justice was forced to exit through the rear of the restaurant,” according to a report at Politico.
Morton’s is part of the Landry’s restaurant and casino chain owned by billionaire and( largely) GOP donor Tilman Fertitta, who also owns the Houston Rockets.
RELATED: Brett Kavanaugh Neighbor Organizing Protests Outside His Home: ‘I’m Not Going to Be Civil to That Man’
The restaurant “was outraged about the incident,” and told Politico: “Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant. Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”
The activist group that takes credit for protesting Kavanaugh has now announced they will pay for tips that lead them to other conservative justices.
“If you see Kavanaugh, Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Coney Barrett or Roberts DM us with the details!” tweeted ShutDownDC. “We’ll venmo you $50 for a confirmed sighting and $200 if they’re still there 30 mins after your message.”
Meanwhile, some latched on to the fictional “right…to eat dinner” claim, which has drawn mockery. Many note the conservative justice signed onto the opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, which makes the legal (some say dubious or false) claim there is no constitutional right to privacy.
RELATED: Kavanaugh Probe Must Be Reopened After FBI Allegedly Ignored Thousands of Tips About Him: Ex-Federal Prosecutor
“Dinner isn’t even mentioned in the constitution though. And there are states where he’s welcome probably,” snarked Condé Nast legal affairs editor Luke Zaleski.
“Seriously I doubt the founders had even heard of Morton’s,” wrote attorney Terri Gerstein, apparently mocking the conservative justices’ new claim defending its opinion in the Alito decision: “The Court finds that the right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and tradition.”
National security lawyer Bradley Moss similarly weighed in: “Sorry, under the originalist reading of the Constitution there is no ‘right’ to eat dinner. The Founding Fathers never spoke of a right to eat dinner, therefore the right does not exist.”
“If only the right to eat at Morton’s was explicit in the text of the Constitution and deeply rooted in the history and traditions of this country,” NYU Professor of Law Melissa Murray sarcastically lamented.
“There is no ‘right to eat dinner’ in the Constitution. A textualist must conclude Americans don’t have that right. Congress could’ve passed a statute, but hasn’t. It could reasonably fall under the right to privacy, but the SCOTUS majority doesn’t seem to think that exists either,” added University of Illinois International Relations professor Nicholas Grossman.
Joyce Vance, the former U.S. Attorney who is now a legal analyst on MSNBC and NBC News, and a law professor warned the Court: “SCOTUS might want to consider reopening its front steps to protestors instead of fencing itself off from the country. People will exercise their 1st amendment rights wherever they can if the Court continues to block them out of the traditional spot.”
Author and teacher Chasten Buttigieg, who happens to be married to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, did not shy away from commenting: “Sounds like he just wanted some privacy to make his own dining decisions.”
The Nation’s Justice correspondent Elie Mystal brought his usual wit to the table: “Imagine lying to a Congress and the American people to get an unaccountable job for life, getting that job, using your unaccountable power to take away rights, then getting pissy that the people you hurt interrupted your ice cream.”
Finally, Emmy-winner and former writer for The Colbert Report, Frank Lesser mocks the conservative jurist and the right’s claims about conception: “It doesn’t matter if protesters interrupt his meal because Brett Kavanaugh believes dinner begins at reservation.”
COMMENTARY
Congresswoman Calls Critics ‘Gun Control Zealots’ for Correctly Quoting Her Saying She Would Shoot Her Own Grandchildren
Last month U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko, a far-right Republican from Arizona, delivered a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives arguing against a gun safety bill that would create a red flag law to assist federal courts in keeping guns away from those who are a risk to themselves or others. And she – inadvertently – said she would shoot her grandchildren if she had to.
“I have five grandchildren,” Congresswoman Lesko said on June 9, opposing the legislation that is expected to save lives. “I would do anything, anything to protect my five grandchildren, including as a last resort shooting them if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren.”
That’s a direct quote, one that can be seen here on C-SPAN.
It was a simple mistake, one that went unnoticed until one social media user posted the clip to Twitter this week, causing her remarks to trend and go viral. Many laughed at the error, one that she easily could have and should have corrected at the time she made it, or immediately after, but she neglected to do so.
Rather than join in some good-natured ribbing and some less-than good-natured mockery by offering a witty, self-deprecating response that could actually have endeared her to those who don’t know her, Rep. Lesko went on the attack.
“It never ceases to amaze me the lengths gun control zealots will go!” Lesko tweeted Wednesday. “They turned my speech about protecting Second Amendment rights and my right to protect my grandchildren from violent criminals into a claim I would harm my own grandchildren. Absolutely ridiculous!”
That’s false. It’s hard to claim thousands watching the short video, and the many mocking her are “gun control zealots,” and many (including NCRM in our report Wednesday evening) gave her the benefit of the doubt.
The pro-gun Arizona congresswoman who supported efforts to overturn the 2020 election now has another issue to contend with. As NCRM and others noted, she is running for re-election, completely unopposed. No Republican primary challeger, no Democratic opponent.
Which is making some wonder if they should enter the race.
COMMENTARY
Antidepressants, Pot, and Women to Blame for Horrific July 4 Mass Shooting According to Tucker Carlson
Barely hours after authorities announced charges against the 21-year-old police believe shot and killed seven people and wounded scores of others at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, Tucker Carlson explained to his Fox News audience why Robert Crimo allegedly committed mass murder: women, marijuana, and antidepressants, along with a life filled with pornography, video games, and social media.
Experts disagree.
Carlson said Crimo seems “like a nutcase,” but he “he didn’t stand out, maybe because there’s a lot of young men in America who suddenly look and act a lot like this guy.”
“That’s not an attack, it’s just true,” Carlson insisted, as Media Matters reports. “Like Crimo, they inhabit a solitary fantasy world of social media, porn, and video games. They are high on government-endorsed weed. ‘Smoke some more! It’s good for you,'” he mocked.
“They’re numbed by the endless psychotropic drugs that are handed out at every school in the country by crackpots posing as counselors,'” Carlson claimed, apparently referring to antidepressants, also known as SSRIs. School counselors, unless they are also MDs, cannot prescribe SSRIs.
(SSRIs are prescribed for “depression, generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, posttraumatic stress disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), premenstrual dysphoric disorder, migraine (prophylaxis), and other conditions.”)
RELATED: Highland Park Shooting Deaths Include Both Parents of Two Year Old Found at Scene of July 4th Massacre
Then Carlson arrived at the root of what he determined drives these young men, presumably these young men who kill.
Carlson, who has been labeled a “white nationalist,” and a “white supremacist,” neglected to mention the young men who are pulling the trigger at mass shootings are almost always white.
Instead, he says, “they are angry.”
Why?
Because, Carlson declares, “the authorities in their lives — mostly women — never stop lecturing them about their so-called privilege. ‘You’re male! You’re privileged.’ Imagine that. Try to imagine an unhealthier, unhappier life than that. So, a lot of young men in America are going nuts. Are you surprised?”
Tucker: The authorities in their lives, mostly women, never stop lecturing them about their so-called male privilege. A lot of young men in America are going nuts. Are you surprised? A shockingly large number have been prescribed psychotropic drugs. pic.twitter.com/bB9Nb4CHQ1
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 6, 2022
Meanwhile, very little is known about the shooter. It is not known if he’s taking antidepressants, using pot, has a mother who attacks him for his privilege, or uses porn. But Carlson and others at Fox News are suggesting to viewers they know why he flooded more than 70 rounds into an Independence Day parade.
There have been 320 mass shootings in America this year – and we’re only on day 187.
The nation has suffered 22,583 deaths from guns just this year alone. That’s 120 deaths on average every day.
Despite those numbers, the vast, vast majority of people taking antidepressants, or using pot or porn, are not pulling the trigger in a mass shooting.
Carlson points to no statistics to show women “never stop lecturing them about their so-called privilege.”
In fact, he offers up no statistics, no proof at all of any of his claims.
Same with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, who blames the mass shooting on pot.
Ingraham: On the mass shooting in Illinois, indications are that he was a regular pot user… What can regular pot use trigger in young men in particular? Psychosis and other violent personality changes.. pic.twitter.com/5QxveHmSXZ
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 6, 2022
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene quickly dredged up the “psychiatric drugs” allegation less than 24 hours after the shooting started.
“What drugs and/or psychiatric drugs was he on for his mind to be ruined in alternate reality games that caused him to commit a mass shooting? His parents know. The police know. School, arrest, hospital records? The public DESERVES to know.,” she tweeted.
Dr. Sherry Pagoto is a licensed clinical psychologist, social media researcher, professor at the University of Connecticut, and Director of the UConn Center for mHealth and Social Media. She’s also the former president of the Society of Behavioral Medicine.
And she’s pushing back against the SSRI blame game.
“Psychologist here,” writes Dr. Pagoto. “Yep. And far more women take SSRIs than men and yet women never commit mass shootings. The SSRI hypothesis has absolutely no scientific support. Quite the contrary, SSRIs save lives.”
In 2019 Politifact looked at the “dubious claim that psychiatric drugs fuel mass shootings?” The fact-checking group talked with six medical experts, with one explaining “that in her view there is no evidence that psychiatric medicine is linked to mass shootings.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
