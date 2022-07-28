News
Trump Will Attempt to Incite ‘Political Violence’ if the DOJ Indicts Him: MSNBC Analyst
During a panel discussion on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday, political commentator John Heilemann suggested the country prepare for Donald Trump to attempt to incite his rabid followers should the Department of Justice indict him on criminal charges.
Following a discussion about the Washington Post bombshell report that the DOJ is conducting a massive investigation of the former president and some of his allies over the Jan. 6 insurrection, the panel took up what would follow when should Trump be criminally charged.
Asked about fears that the country would become a hotbed of turmoil should an indictment be handed down, former RNC head Michael Steele stated, “There would be a lot of noise and bluster around them and there will be those who will likely protest and raise their fist. But at the end of the day, just how far are folks willing to go, now that you would have a Justice Department that has made it very clear where the line is.”
“I’m not saying that there won’t be some type of street response and we don’t know what that would look like, but we cannot be held hostage to that possibility,” he explained.
READ MORE: 'Pence prostituted his reputation' to protect the 'most vile figure' in U.S. political history: conservative
Heilemann chimed in and said that “[Attorney General] Merrick Garland should not be thinking about the political consequences, thinking about whether Donald Trump is indictable or not.”
“But the reality is… that if Merrick Garland does decide to indict Donald Trump that, there is going to be a tremendous outcry, among many quarters of this population that think the election was stolen, who are in the grips of Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories and delusions,” he continued. “And we have seen an escalation and embrace of political violence in this country over the last couple of years that is not entirely unprecedented, but new for the last 30, 40 years in America, what do you anticipate? Donald Trump will drive this, will seize on this, will try to inflame his people. Do you not think we should all be ready, be braced for a very ugly period, not just leading into the midterms but officially the next couple of years, leading into 2024 if the DOJ goes forward.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
Jan. 6 Committee Now Focusing on Top Trump Cabinet Officials for Testimony
As promised, the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is continuing its work over the summer. Its latest focus: obtaining witness testimony from Trump cabinet officials and other top Trump administration officials, including Mick Mulvaney, Mike Pompeo, Steve Mnuchin, Elaine Chao, Betsy DeVos, Chad Wolf, John Ratcliffe, and Robert O’Brien.
CNN reports Trump’s former OMB director and acting White House Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, today is testifying before the Select Committee.
ABC News adds that “Trump’s former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who reportedly discussed the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment with then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, recently sat with committee investigators for a transcribed interview.”
Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr testified before the Committee in early June.
READ MORE: 'New Subpoenas Have Been Issued': J6 Committee Announces 'We Will Reconvene in September' With More Hearings
Pompeo is “expected to speak” with the Committee soon, although his interview has not been officially scheduled.
“Committee investigators are not only focused on the discussions surrounding the 25th Amendment that occurred within the Cabinet, but also Cabinet members’ concerns after the attack on the Capitol about Trump’s decision-making, including his potential conversations with world leaders,” ABC News adds.
Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, and his acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, are currently in negotiations with the Committee.
READ MORE: J6 Chair Thompson Announces Committee's Additional Plans
The Committee would also like to speak with former Trump national security adviser Robert O’Brien.
Mulvaney, along with Chao and DeVos resigned in response to Trump’s incitement of the January 6 insurrection. Mulvaney at the time had left the White House and been given the position of United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland.
Image: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour via Flickr
News
Secret Service Has Done More Than Delete Digital Documents Says Jan. 6 Committee Member Zoe Lofgren
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) revealed to MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan that the Secret Service has done more than merely deleting text messages, which they are mandated by law to submit to the National Archives.
Addressing the recent revelations about the Justice Department expanding beyond the violence on Jan. 6 to the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election, Lofgren said that she’s not sure what role the House Select Committee had in lighting a fire under the attorney general. What she does know, she said, is that public opinion has turned dramatically against Trump as the public hearings continue.
At the close of the interview, Hasan mentioned the Secret Service and Lofgren noted that it isn’t just text messages. Almost a year ago, the committee asked for documents and it’s taken until just this week for the Secret Service to collect them.
“Well, there are a lot of questions and I add some concerns,” she began. “Not only erasing the text messages, but there is information that we have asked for, for almost a year that has only recently been produced — and in some cases, you know, what we got, they knew that we had from another source — they dumped, hundreds of thousands of documents on us, this morning, that we have asked for almost a year.”
She said that it’s a troubling pattern of behavior that is emerging from the agency under the Department of Homeland Security.
“I am also concerned about the actions of the inspector general,” she noted. “He sat on this for months, months, and months as well. And now, he has ordered the department to stop the forensic analysis of the phones, which we need. We need that to happen. So there are a lot of questions here. And I hope that we can get answers to all of them.”
News
Merrick Garland Just Said He Will Prosecute ‘Anyone Who Was Criminally Responsible’ – Some Still Doubt That Means Trump
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, gave a rare interview assuring that the Dept. of Justice has not ruled out prosecuting Donald Trump. As some legal experts noted, the former federal judge was clearly responding to increased public frustration and anger over the lack of high-level prosecutions of those responsible for the January 6 insurrection,
“We pursue justice without fear or favor,” Garland told NBC News anchor Lester Holt on Tuesday. It is a phrase used by judges perhaps more than prosecutors, and one made popular in 1896 by the publisher of The New York Times.
Holt told Garland, “the indictment of a former president, perhaps candidate for president, would arguably tear the country apart,” and asked: “Is that your concern as you make your decision down the road here? Do you have to think about things like that?”
READ MORE: 'What Is Merrick Garland Waiting for?' There's 'Growing Frustration' in White House Over AG's Inaction on Jan. 6
“Look,” replied Garland, seemingly frustrated. “We pursue justice without fear or favor. We intend to hold everyone, anyone who was criminally responsible for the events surrounding January 6th, for any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to the another accountable. That’s what we do. We don’t pay any attention to other issues with respect to that.”
566 days after the U.S. Capitol and American democracy were attacked, not everyone sees it the same way.
Six weeks ago, also responding to frustration of Americans not seeing high level actors of the insurrection arrested and charged, “remained cagey about whether the Justice Department is exploring the potential criminal culpability of former President Donald Trump or his top advisers in the insurrection at the Capitol,” as Politico had reported.
READ MORE: 'Do Your Job or Resign': Former Federal Prosecutor Urges Merrick Garland to Prosecute After Second Jan. 6 Hearing
The Guardian on Tuesday noted that the DOJ “is itself investigating Trump’s election subversion efforts.”
In March Attorney General Garland, the former Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit told NPR: “We are not avoiding cases that are political or cases that are controversial or sensitive.”
In recent days on social media many have spoken out against Garland.
One popular commentator, author Don Winslow, last week wrote a note to the Attorney General:
Dear Merrick Garland,
If no one is above the law why didn’t you pick up any of Mueller’s packaged cases when you took over and why did you let the 5 year statute of limitations run out on Trump’s obstruction case when Trump fired FBI Director Comey to stop Russia investigation? pic.twitter.com/AdyNDi624V
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 20, 2022
After video of Garland’s interview was released Tuesday, Winslow added this clip of then-President Trump saying, “Had I not fired James Comey… it’s possible I wouldn’t even be standing here right now.”
No one ever plays this clip of Trump…but they should.
Translation: As President, I fired James Comey, the head of the FBI, to stop the FBI’s Russia investigation into my crimes, and in doing so committed obstruction of Justice and Merrick Garland let the 5 year statute EXPIRE. pic.twitter.com/NlPMAQCQw9
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 26, 2022
Just days ago former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner wrote an MSNBC opinion piece titled, “Trump’s criminal intent is now clear. Merrick Garland’s intentions aren’t.”
On Monday, former Harvard Law law professor Laurence Tribe, who literally wrote the book on the Constitution, wrote: “Now that the summer season of the January 6 Committee’s hearings is over, it’s time to tell AG Garland he has NO CHOICE but to INDICT the former president. NOT indicting Trump amounts to giving him an unearned PARDON. Handing out pardons isn’t within any AG’s job description.”
Former SDNY prosecutor Richard Signorelli served up this observation: “Remember how psyched the Garland cult was when he spoke about no person being above the law . . . in early January. Not one insider charged before or since. Trump does not fear Garland. Indeed, he can’t believe his luck with both Garland and [NY Attorney Alvin] Bragg.”
Watch below or at this link:
EXCLUSIVE: @LesterHoltNBC presses AG Merrick Garland on the Jan 6 investigation
Garland pledges to hold accountable anyone “criminally responsible for the events surrounding Jan 6, for any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another” pic.twitter.com/1J041nB5eH
— NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) July 26, 2022
