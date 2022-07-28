News
Jan. 6 Committee Now Focusing on Top Trump Cabinet Officials for Testimony
As promised, the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is continuing its work over the summer. Its latest focus: obtaining witness testimony from Trump cabinet officials and other top Trump administration officials, including Mick Mulvaney, Mike Pompeo, Steve Mnuchin, Elaine Chao, Betsy DeVos, Chad Wolf, John Ratcliffe, and Robert O’Brien.
CNN reports Trump’s former OMB director and acting White House Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, today is testifying before the Select Committee.
ABC News adds that “Trump’s former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who reportedly discussed the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment with then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, recently sat with committee investigators for a transcribed interview.”
Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr testified before the Committee in early June.
READ MORE: ‘New Subpoenas Have Been Issued’: J6 Committee Announces ‘We Will Reconvene in September’ With More Hearings
Pompeo is “expected to speak” with the Committee soon, although his interview has not been officially scheduled.
“Committee investigators are not only focused on the discussions surrounding the 25th Amendment that occurred within the Cabinet, but also Cabinet members’ concerns after the attack on the Capitol about Trump’s decision-making, including his potential conversations with world leaders,” ABC News adds.
Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, and his acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, are currently in negotiations with the Committee.
READ MORE: J6 Chair Thompson Announces Committee’s Additional Plans
The Committee would also like to speak with former Trump national security adviser Robert O’Brien.
Mulvaney, along with Chao and DeVos resigned in response to Trump’s incitement of the January 6 insurrection. Mulvaney at the time had left the White House and been given the position of United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland.
Image: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour via Flickr
‘Circus’: Gohmert Outraged After Cicilline Has Articles Fact-Checking GOP False Claims Put Into Congressional Record
The Republican outrage was described as a “small political side circus,” after U.S. Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) succeeded on Thursday in having several fact-checking articles exposing Republicans’ false claims made part of the Congressional Record.
The articles all debunked the false and baseless claims conservatives and the far right have been making for nearly a year, that Attorney General Merrick Garland called parents speaking at school boards “domestic terrorists,” and was investigating them.
Cicilline first tried to read the articles into the record, but Republicans immediately objected.
The Democrat from Rhode Island appeared genuinely surprised that the Judiciary Committee Republicans would object to the very basic and standard procedure. He was forced to describe the articles to have them included in the official record – something the Republicans also caused a commotion over.
READ MORE: ‘Just Make Things Up?’: Cicilline Takes Down Gaetz for Blaming Violence on Immigrants at Gun Control Hearing
Referring to Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Cicilline said that “the ranking member made reference to a Department of Justice whistleblower memo and grossly mischaracterized its content. So I’d ask unanimous consent that I’d be permitted to read the memo into the record.”
Republicans objected.
“You object to reading into the record the memo?” Cicilline, shocked, asked. “Then I ask unanimous consent that the document that the Republicans were afraid to have be read aloud be introduced into the record.”
He read the titles into the record (NCRM has linked to those titles online below.)
READ MORE: Jim Jordan Accuses Democrats of Trying To ‘Pack’ Supreme Court ‘With Four Left-Wing Justices’
“No, the federal government isn’t using the Patriot Act to treat parents like domestic terrorists,” which refutes a claim Rep. Steve Chabot (R-OH) made last year in October during another Judiciary Committee hearing.
“McCarthy’s false claims that Garland called parents ‘terrorists’” was the title of another article made part of the record.
“Attorney General never called concerned parents ‘domestic terrorists’” was yet another article.
“Kevin McCarthy keeps repeating false claim that attorney general called parents terrorists for wanting to attend school board meetings,” was the final article.
Cicilline then asked “unanimous consent” that Republicans “read these documents and stop making false claims,” to which the Chair responded, “Good luck with that.”
Republicans were outraged.
“Point of order!” yelled one.
READ MORE: ‘Fascist Projection’: Louie Gohmert Slammed for Claim Democrats Are Responsible for US Gun Violence ‘Carnage’
“The gentleman just impugned our integrity!” Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) decried. “I would demand that his words be taken down. He is not allowed under the rules to impugn false statements by this side.”
Gohmert literally point his finger at Cicilline as he yelled.
“And as far as Politifact, and some of those, they couldn’t find the truth with both hands,” Gohmert, making what would likely be a “pants on fire claim,” also charged.
The Jim Jordan Louie-Gohmert part of the GOP caucus did not appear to have the full support of their fellow members.
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a far right Republican of Texas, held his head in his hand during part of the outbreak, and later ignored it by using his cell phone. U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky was laughing toward the end.
Watch below or at this link.
News
Trump Will Attempt to Incite ‘Political Violence’ if the DOJ Indicts Him: MSNBC Analyst
During a panel discussion on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday, political commentator John Heilemann suggested the country prepare for Donald Trump to attempt to incite his rabid followers should the Department of Justice indict him on criminal charges.
Following a discussion about the Washington Post bombshell report that the DOJ is conducting a massive investigation of the former president and some of his allies over the Jan. 6 insurrection, the panel took up what would follow when should Trump be criminally charged.
Asked about fears that the country would become a hotbed of turmoil should an indictment be handed down, former RNC head Michael Steele stated, “There would be a lot of noise and bluster around them and there will be those who will likely protest and raise their fist. But at the end of the day, just how far are folks willing to go, now that you would have a Justice Department that has made it very clear where the line is.”
“I’m not saying that there won’t be some type of street response and we don’t know what that would look like, but we cannot be held hostage to that possibility,” he explained.
READ MORE: ‘Pence prostituted his reputation’ to protect the ‘most vile figure’ in U.S. political history: conservative
Heilemann chimed in and said that “[Attorney General] Merrick Garland should not be thinking about the political consequences, thinking about whether Donald Trump is indictable or not.”
“But the reality is… that if Merrick Garland does decide to indict Donald Trump that, there is going to be a tremendous outcry, among many quarters of this population that think the election was stolen, who are in the grips of Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories and delusions,” he continued. “And we have seen an escalation and embrace of political violence in this country over the last couple of years that is not entirely unprecedented, but new for the last 30, 40 years in America, what do you anticipate? Donald Trump will drive this, will seize on this, will try to inflame his people. Do you not think we should all be ready, be braced for a very ugly period, not just leading into the midterms but officially the next couple of years, leading into 2024 if the DOJ goes forward.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
Secret Service Has Done More Than Delete Digital Documents Says Jan. 6 Committee Member Zoe Lofgren
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) revealed to MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan that the Secret Service has done more than merely deleting text messages, which they are mandated by law to submit to the National Archives.
Addressing the recent revelations about the Justice Department expanding beyond the violence on Jan. 6 to the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election, Lofgren said that she’s not sure what role the House Select Committee had in lighting a fire under the attorney general. What she does know, she said, is that public opinion has turned dramatically against Trump as the public hearings continue.
At the close of the interview, Hasan mentioned the Secret Service and Lofgren noted that it isn’t just text messages. Almost a year ago, the committee asked for documents and it’s taken until just this week for the Secret Service to collect them.
“Well, there are a lot of questions and I add some concerns,” she began. “Not only erasing the text messages, but there is information that we have asked for, for almost a year that has only recently been produced — and in some cases, you know, what we got, they knew that we had from another source — they dumped, hundreds of thousands of documents on us, this morning, that we have asked for almost a year.”
She said that it’s a troubling pattern of behavior that is emerging from the agency under the Department of Homeland Security.
“I am also concerned about the actions of the inspector general,” she noted. “He sat on this for months, months, and months as well. And now, he has ordered the department to stop the forensic analysis of the phones, which we need. We need that to happen. So there are a lot of questions here. And I hope that we can get answers to all of them.”
