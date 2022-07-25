BREAKING NEWS
Taxpayers to Spend Millions to Secure Private Homes of Elected Members of Congress: Report
U.S. taxpayers will dole out about $4 million to help elected Members of Congress pay for security upgrades to their private residences.
“The House Sergeant at Arms is creating a new residential security program,” reports Punchbowl News managing editor Heather Caygle. “Each member will get $10k to secure their residences, I’m told.”
With the current House headcount at 431 Members (four vacancies) that could mean $4.31 million in upgrades, which presumably are physical security systems. Those systems will also increase the value of Members’ homes.
“This has been in the works for weeks, I’m told, and comes as several members in both parties have faced scary security incidents in recent weeks,” Caygle adds.
READ MORE: ‘Every Sign’ Trump Wanted to See Members of Congress and His VP ‘Shot or Killed’: Historian
Unknown yet is if Representatives who will be leaving Congress in January or earlier, either due to retirement or loss of a primary, special, or general election, will be afforded the upgrade funds.
“Translation,” tweeted David Solimini, a communications official at a nonpartisan think tank. “Members of Congress are afraid of political violence against them. The result will be less accessible (and therefore less responsive) elected officials. …which, I’ll add, is one of the goals of threats like this.”
Last month the House overwhelmingly passed Senate legislation to protect Supreme Court justices’ homes and their family members, offering “around-the-clock protection,” after an armed man was captured near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law.
‘This Is Inner Circle Stuff’: Pence WH Chief of Staff Subpoenaed, Testified Before Federal Jan. 6 Grand Jury – Report
The former White House Chief of Staff to Vice President Mike Pence, Marc Short, testified before a federal grand jury investigating the January 6 insurrection last week.
“Marc Short was caught by an ABC News camera departing D.C. District Court on Friday alongside his attorney, Emmet Flood,” ABC News reports Monday afternoon. “Short appeared under subpoena, sources said.”
Short is now believed to be the highest-ranking Trump administration official to testify before the grand jury.
READ MORE: Pence Aide Destroys GOP Chair’s Talking Points: ‘From My Front-Row Seat’ No ‘Legitimate Political Discourse’ on Jan. 6
Former U.S Attorney Barb McQuade, now a law professor and well-known NBC News/MSNBC legal analyst, called it “inner circle stuff.”
Attorney George Conway, spouse to former Trump senior advisor Kellyanne Conway, offered up a one-word response: “Huge.”
Former Dept. of Defense Special Counsel Ryan Goodman, now the co-editor-in-chief of Just Security weighed in, saying: “Looks like a significant development.”
READ MORE: Pence Chief of Staff Made Decision on Masks That Paved the Way for Them to Be Politicized – Leading to Massive Death
Short’s “appearance doesn’t fit neatly with prior known scope of probe,” he adds.
After the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack wrapped up its televised public hearings last week even more pressure has been put on Attorney General Merrick Garland to hold accountable not only the “foot soldiers” who attacked the U.S. Capitol and American democracy, but those responsible for inciting the insurrection and planning the events that led to it.
“There is a lot of speculation about what the Justice Department is doing, what’s it not doing, what our theories are and what our theories aren’t, and there will continue to be that speculation,” Attorney General Garland said at a press briefing last week., ABC News adds. “We have to hold accountable every person who is criminally responsible for trying to overturn a legitimate election, and we must do it in a way filled with integrity and professionalism.”
READ MORE: Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff Once Attacked Gay People as ‘Sodomites’ and Blasted Their ‘Perverted Lifestyles’
Ethics Charges Filed Against Former Top Trump DOJ Official Jeff Clark
Jeff Clark, the former Trump administration Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division, is facing ethics charges at the D.C. Bar that could force him to cooperate with any possible DOJ investigation against Donald Trump, according to legal experts.
Clark, should Donald Trump ever again become President, is on the short list to become his Attorney General.
Reuters’ reporter covering the U.S. Justice Department, Sarah N. Lynch, broke the news Friday.
READ MORE: ‘Unemployable’ Jeffrey Clark Can’t Find a Job After Trying to Help Trump Overturn the Election: Report
“The D.C. Bar Office of Disciplinary Counsel has filed ethics charges against” Clark, Lynch said on Twitter.
“DC Bar says Clark made false statements about Georgia’s election results in draft letter he pressured Acting AG and Acting DAG to send to the state,” Lynch, who has reported on Clark previously, adds.
“He is charged with attempting to engage in dishonesty by making false statements,” Lynch says, “and by engaging in conduct that would ‘seriously interfere with the administration of justice.'”
READ MORE: ‘We Have a Conspiracy’: Ex-Federal Prosecutor Connects the Dots After New Trump DOJ Revelations
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, now a law professor and MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst explains:
“The DC Bar has filed ethics charges against wannabe-attorney general Jeff Clark. These allegations mirror potential federal charges. If charged, Clark would have to decide between prison & cooperation; he could be a powerful assist for a DOJ case against Trump.”
The “wannabe” remark references Clark’s suggestion to Trump that he make him Acting Attorney General.
“Trump considered naming Clark, an environmental attorney, to replace acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen after Rosen refuted claims of fraud,” Axios reported last month, referring to the time period after Attorney General Bill Barr resigned, December 24, 2020, until Trump ultimately left the White House on Jan. 20, 2021.
“Former Trump officials testified Thursday that Jeffrey Clark, former assistant attorney general, wanted to investigate election fraud and have former President Trump install him as attorney general with a plan they called ‘nuts’ and a ‘murder-suicide pact,'” Axios added.
Pointing to her previous reporting from March, Lynch says, “The charges come just a few months after I reported that former Acting AG Rosen and former Acting [Deputy Attorney General] Donoghue testified about Clark’s conduct to the DC bar.”
She’s also posted a copy of the first page of the charges.
‘New Subpoenas Have Been Issued’: J6 Committee Announces ‘We Will Reconvene in September’ With More Hearings
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will continue its publicly televised hearings past what had been called its last one.
“There needs to be accountability,” Chairman Bennie Thompson told Americans Thursday night, just minutes into the start of what officially had been the last public hearing of the Select Committee. “We will reconvene in September to continue laying out our findings to the American people.”
“Our committee will spend August pursuing emerging information on multiple fronts, before convening further hearings this September,” Vice-Chair Liz Cheney added. “We have received new evidence and new witnesses have bravely stepped forward.”
READ MORE: Melania Trump: I Was ‘Unaware’ of Jan. 6 Violence Because I Was ‘Fulfilling My Duties as First Lady’ for ‘Our Nation’
“Efforts to litigate and overcome immunity and executive privilege claims have been successful, and those continue,” Cheney continued. “Doors have opened, new subpoenas have been issued, and the dam has begun to break.”
“We have considerably more to do. We have far more evidence to share with the American people, and more to gather.”
Cheney is leading the hearing live, as Chairman Thompson, just diagnosed with COVID-19, participates remotely.
READ MORE: Kinzinger Drops Video of McEnany and Other Aides Saying Trump ‘Was Always in the Dining Room’ on Jan. 6 ‘Watching TV’
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was the first to report the additional hearings, just minutes before the start of Thursday night’s hearing.
Watch Vice-Chair Cheney below or at this link:
Liz Cheney, reading her opening statement: “Efforts to litigate and overcome immunity and executive privilege claims have become successful, and those continue. Doors have opened, new subpoenas have been issued, and the dam has begun to break.” pic.twitter.com/2IIkUOHGbm
