‘Every Sign’ Trump Wanted to See Members of Congress and His VP ‘Shot or Killed’: Historian

The revelations from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson are being called “bombshells” and, according to a former advisor to the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, a “cluster bomb.”

But one Professor of History and American Studies at Yale University, Dr. Joanne Freeman, is urging Americans to focus on an important part of Hutchinson’s testimony.

“People are focusing on the drama of [Donald Trump] trying to grab the steering wheel to force his car to go to the Capitol,” Dr. Freeman writes. “But far more revealing — and alarming — is the fact that he wanted to walk into the House with an armed mob.”

“Again: think COUP.”

Freeman, the author of “The Field of Blood: Violence in Congress and the Road to Civil War,” adds: “Hutchinson testified that there was discussion about having him enter the House chamber.”

Hutchinson also testified that Trump and Meadows knew the rally-goers and insurrectionists were armed, some heavily. And he demanded the “mags,” the magnetometers, or “metal detectors,” be removed.

“I don’t fucking care that they have weapons, they’re not here to hurt me.,” Trump allegedly said, according to Hutchinson. “They’re not here to hurt me. Take the fucking mags away. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here, let the people in and take the mags away.”

“Today we saw 1/6 was a plot to overturn the election w/*deliberately incorporated* violence,” she says.

“That was wild,” Freeman said after the hearing ended.

This was gripping revealing testimony describing an attempted coup supported by multiple WH insiders. I can’t shake the image of DJT entering the House accompanied by an armed mob–which he desperately wanted to happen–enough to grab the steering wheel & attempt assault.#HATH — Dr. Joanne Freeman (@jbf1755) June 28, 2022

Hutchinson did in fact testify there were discussions about Trump walking into the House chamber, which would be yet another violation of centuries of precedent: the President cannot just show up; he must be invited.