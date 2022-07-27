RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Prove It’: DeSantis Claim Teachers Are ‘Instructed’ to Tell Young Kids They May Be Transgender Sparks Massive Outrage
Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, continuing his months-long, fear-based attack on the LGBTQ community, appears to be claiming that elementary school teachers are “instructed” to tell children they they might be transgender, and insisting if anyone dares to disagree with him, they are “lying.”
His claim, which appears in a clip posted by The Recount, is drawing massive outrage on social media.
“This will be for elementary school kids, where they’re instructed to tell them, ‘You may have been born a boy, that may have been what you said, but maybe you’re really a girl.’ That’s wrong. That has no place in school – so that is happening in our country. Anyone that tells you it’s not happening is lying to you,” DeSantis, talking very fast, says in the video.
READ MORE: ‘Political Propaganda’: Top LGBTQ Org Blasts DeSantis’ Latest ‘Demonizing’ Attack on Transgender Children
“So I think what we did in Florida was very important, we laid down a marker to make sure that that’s not something that gained a foothold here, in the state of Florida, and our kids are able to be kids.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) claims elementary school workers are “instructed to tell” kids to switch genders:
“That is happening in our country. Anyone that tells you it’s not happening is lying to you.” pic.twitter.com/QSeBcYKL50
— The Recount (@therecount) July 27, 2022
DeSantis’ claim that “that is happening in our country” has drawn demands he “prove” his claims. The nation wide focus of his claim lines up with DeSantis’ expected run for President.
Emmy Award winning producer and author Melissa Jo Peltier tweeted: “By f-ing who, DeSantis? WHO allegedly ‘instructs’ them to do this? Prove it.”
READ MORE: ‘Gird Your Loins for Battle–Put on the Full Armor of God’: DeSantis Running as a Biblical Anti-LGBTQ Warrior
Equality Florida’s Press Secretary, Brandon Wolf, on Twitter called DeSantis’ comments a “Blatant, bigoted lie..”
A Twitter user whose bio says he is an attorney warns: “Lies like this are going to end up getting teachers killed. But he doesn’t care as long as it helps him win the Iowa Straw poll.”
Journalist Parker Molloy succinctly responded, “(This is not happening in our country.)”
Actor, screenwriter, and comedian David Dean Bottrell commented, “This @GOP crew will say absolutely anything. It doesn’t matter how idiotic. All it has to do is scare stupid, angry people who are not addicted to rage (because it’s all they’ve got now).”
Dr. Ellen Greaves, an attorney, asks: “How do they have time to come up with the garbage? Imagine what they might accomplish if they dedicated their energy/time to constructive endeavors benefitting all?”
READ MORE: ‘Unlawful Attempt to Stigmatize, Silence, and Erase LGBTQ People’: Equality Florida Sues DeSantis Over ‘Don’t Say Gay’
Journalist Terry Blount: “Just an unbelievably absurd statement by this lying phony. Despite Trump’s bluster, this is the likely 2024 Republican presidential nominee. That’s how extremely intolerant and out of touch the party has become.”
Other social media responses:
“That’s not happening, and there’s a reason why Florida is over 10,000 teachers short and they are fleeing the state. Because of his outrageous attacks on public schools…and using the most ludicrous and delusional lies to pit parents against public school teachers. Demented.”
“What’s insane about this lie is that people believe it”
“Ron DeSantis is the worst kind of lying fear monger. Not only is he a fascistic authoritarian, but his just an awful person.”
“This isn’t happening, there is zero evidence this is happening and his source is ‘trust me, bro.’ Deplorable af.”
“They are planning a genocide right before our eyes.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Mastriano’s Consultant Just Posted Video Declaring ‘We Have Multiple Candidates…Who Are Christian Nationalists’
The far right consultant to a GOP gubernatorial candidate has declared America is a “Christian nation,” Christians are “taking back” America from Jewish people, and bragged how they have “Christian nationalists” who are current members of Congress, along with a multitude of Christian nationalists who are running for elected office at the local, state, and national levels.
Doug Mastriano (photo) is the Republican Party of Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial nominee. A far-right-wing state senator and QAnon supporter who “was seen crossing police barricades” during the January 6 insurrection, he has increasingly embraced his fellow extremists, including Andrew Torba, the CEO of the social media platform Gab.
Media Matters describes Torba as a “consultant” to Mastriano, noting that “Mastriano stated in a campaign filing for his Pennsylvania gubernatorial campaign that he paid $5,000 to far-right social media platform Gab for ‘consulting’ services on April 28.”
Bloomberg News has called Torba’s Gab “an online haven for white supremacists.” The Atlantic has called Gab “the de-facto home to extremist figures who have been booted off mainstream social networks for threats, inciting violence, or promoting racist, sexist, and anti-semitic ideas,” and adds, “It has been called a ‘hate-filled echo chamber of racism and conspiracy theories’ and ‘Twitter for racists.'”
Media Matters reports in his new video Torba “responded to criticism of Mastriano using his antisemitic platform by telling Jews that ‘we’re not bending the knee to the 2% anymore.’ He also said that people are ‘done’ with them and they won’t be ‘told what we’re allowed to do in our own country by a 2% minority.'”
Those remarks echo ones he made on Monday, as Media Matters also reported.
“We don’t want people who are atheists,” Torba said. “We don’t want people who are Jewish. We don’t want people who are, you know, nonbelievers, agnostic, whatever. This is an explicitly Christian movement because this is an explicitly Christian country.”
America is not an “explicitly Christian country,” and not a Christian nation at all, as the founders made extremely clear. The vast majority of the American people support separation of church and state.
Below is a copy of Torba’s video posted by Media Matters’ Eric Hananoki, and the remarks from his video, as transcribed by Media Matters:
This is a Christian nation. Christians outnumber you by a lot. A lot. And we’re not going to listen to 2%. You represent 2% of the country, OK? We’re not bending the knee to the 2% anymore. The 98% of the rest of us — you know, 70, 75% of which are Christians, self-identifying Christians — we’re not taking it anymore, bud. We are taking back our culture. We’re taking back our country. We’re taking back our government. So deal with it.
You know, there’s nothing you can do to stop us because what has been set into motion, it’s snowballing now. Right? We have Marjorie Taylor Greene openly saying that she’s a Christian nationalist. We have Matt Gaetz kind of flirting with it a little bit today with his tweet on Christian nationalism. You know, we have Paul Gosar. We have like people in Congress right now, members of Congress right now who are openly, openly saying that they’re Christian nationalists. We have multiple candidates for governor who won their primaries in a landslide, are winning in the polling right now, and are going to win the governorships of multiple states who are Christian nationalists.
We have officials not only at the state level, not only at the federal level, but also at the local level. People who are running for school boards — Christian nationalists who are running for school board and by Christian nationalists, I mean like concerned Christian parents who are done, who are done, done with this, done, done being controlled and being told what we’re allowed to do in our own country by a 2% minority or by people who hate our biblical worldview, hate our Christ, hate our Lord and savior. Done. It’s over. So you better deal with it.
You can — you can demonize me individually. You can try and attack me. But guess what? You know, I am just one of hundreds of millions of Christians in this country, bud. So guess what? It’s inevitable. Sorry.
Doug Mastriano consultant and Gab CEO Andrew Torba made yet another video attacking Jews, claiming that people are “done” with them and they won’t be “told what we’re allowed to do in our own country by a 2% minority.” https://t.co/kofYi4AGpv pic.twitter.com/OE84QxgINi
— Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) July 27, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Undermined Masculinity and Femininity’: Boebert Serves Up False Claims Against Democrats and Same-Sex Marriage Bill
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert over the weekend served up a wide range of false claims about Democrats and their legislation protecting same-sex marriage, which passed past week with a strong bipartisan majority.
The Colorado Republican lawmaker during a conservative conference denied being an escort for Sen. Ted Cruz, claimed Democrats have “weakened the nuclear family and undermined masculinity” by passing the bill, and even claimed 47 GOP lawmakers only voted for the bill out of fear of attack ads if they did not.
Legal experts believe Republicans and the conservative majority U.S. Supreme Court are targeting the constitutional rights of same-sex couples to marry, and the House last week voted to protect the marriages of same-sex couples in response. The Senate may vote on the bill this week. It’s unclear if it will pass.
READ MORE: Here’s How Lauren Boebert Is Defending Screaming at Biden in the SOTU as He Addressed Veterans With Burn-Pit Cancers
But Boebert, who – without even being asked – strenuously denied once being an escort for U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, told far right wing radio show host Charlie Kirk that Democrats “really have launched in an all out assault on America’s traditional values.”
She repeatedly called the legislation “unnecessary,” and said: “I think the federal government should not be involved in marriage. My marriage between my husband is really between me and God, not between me and the government.”
“They have attacked our institutions,” she told Kirk, who is also a right wing activist and founder of the conservative activist group Turning Point USA, and member of the highly secretive theocratic group Council for National Policy.
READ MORE: Republican Lashes Out at ‘Capitulation’ of GOP to Trump — and Says Lauren Boebert Clearly Knew About Jan. 6
“They have weakened the nuclear family and undermined masculinity and even femininity,” Boebert claimed, presumably speaking about Democrats, “and the people who can’t even define what a woman is now wants [sic] to get in the middle of defining a government, a covenant between a man and a woman and God.”
She also undercut her own criticism, stating the bill to protect marriage, the Respect for Marriage Act, “was absolutely rushed through,” and “didn’t go through all of the markup process” – “like many pieces of legislation.”
Kirk, who interviewed Boebert during his TPUSA Action conference, said: “So you’re in the House floor, people are saying, like obviously paraphrasing, ‘I’m gonna go vote for homosexual marriage because I’m afraid of television ads’?”
“Yes. Yes, Charlie,” Boebert claimed, “this is this happens on a regular basis.”
Watch below or at this link:
Lauren Boebert is opposed to marriage equality and agreed with Charlie Kirk that opposing “homosexual marriage” could be “a signal boost” for Republican candidates “if handled correctly.” pic.twitter.com/MTkfDsnYDz
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 25, 2022
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Be Offended’: Matt Gaetz Stands by His Comments Denigrating Physical Appearance of Pro-Choice Women
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is doubling down on remarks he delivered Saturday that denigrated the physical appearance of women who support the right to choose abortion.
“Is it safe to say that, based off your comments, you’re suggesting that these women at these abortion rallies are ugly and overweight?” Pensacola, Florida’s NBC 15 News asked Gaetz on Monday.
“Yes,” the defiant Florida Republican replied after speaking at Holiday University Pines senior living center.
READ MORE: Matt Gaetz Votes Against Protecting Same-Sex Marriages After Declaring Just Days Ago ‘Families Are Defined by Love’
“What do you say to people who think those comments are offensive?” the reporter asked.
“Be offended,” was Gaetz’s response.
Matt Gaetz today:
Q – Is it safe to say that, based off these comments, that you’re suggesting the women at these abortion rallies are ugly and overweight?
A – Yes
Q – What do you say to people who think those comments are offensive?
A – Be offended pic.twitter.com/k40syiTnvi
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 25, 2022
On Saturday Gaetz spoke to a much larger audience, student activists at the right wing Turning Point USA Action conference, where he delivered the remarks that offended many.
READ MORE: Matt Gaetz Argues Against Abortion by Suggesting Same-Sex Couples Can Only Adopt From Raped Lesbian Women (Video)
“Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions?” Gaetz said, as if he were doing standup before the young audience. “Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb.”
“These people are odious on the inside and out,” Gaetz continued. “They’re like 5’2, 350 pounds and they’re like, ‘Give me my abortions or I’ll get up and march and protest.’ And I’m thinking, ‘March? You look like you got ankles weaker than the legal reasoning behind Roe vs Wade.’ A few of them need to get up and march. They need to get up and march for like an hour a day, swing those arms, get the blood pumping, maybe mix in a salad.”
Gaetz: “Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb.” pic.twitter.com/0qqvun3Pf8
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2022
Monday morning Gaetz tweeted: “Today on @TheView Whoopi Goldberg strongly disagreed with my assessment that people who rally at these Pro-Abortion, Pro-Murder events are disgusting and need to work in a salad.”
An AP poll published last week found 60% of Americans believe Congress should codify the right of abortion into federal law.
Watch videos of Gaetz’s remarks above or at this link.
