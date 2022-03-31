RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Gird Your Loins for Battle–Put on the Full Armor of God’: DeSantis Running as a Biblical Anti-LGBTQ Warrior
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis appears to be using the “Don’t Say Gay“ legislation he signed into law with barely any notice Monday as the new flag of his bible-based anti-LGBTQ re-election campaign.
“Gird your loins for battle. We are going to fight. You put on the full armor of God,” the Florida Republican running for re-election says in a video posted to social media this week, with the state flag behind him and a poster reading, “Keep Florida Free.”
“You take a stand against the Left’s schemes. Yeah, you’re gonna face flaming arrows, but if you stand for truth, you and we will prevail.”
Former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski weighed in, saying: “Desantis gets sexual and biblical on the campaign trail.”
The full biblical reference makes DeSantis’ remarks even more disturbing. They come from Ephesians 6:11-18, which mentions the devil and the spiritual forces of evil, It reads in part:
“Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. … In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.”
Watch:
Desantis gets sexual and biblical on the campaign trail: “Gird your loins for battle. We are going to fight. Put on the full armor of God. You take a stand against the Left’s schemes. Yeah, you’re gonna face flaming arrows.” pic.twitter.com/5obcV4pead
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 31, 2022
Kevin McCarthy’s Handling of Cawthorn’s Coke-Fueled Orgies Claims Leads Internet to Rise Up in Disgust
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn‘s claims that he has repeatedly been approached by members of Congress whom he has respected for many years, to take part in private cocaine-fueled orgies were initially ignored but have become a major scandal for House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
It’s not going well for either of them – and the internet is destroying McCarthy for his handling of the scandal.
McCarthy, who has been engaged in a years-long campaign to become Speaker of the House despite his obvious impediments, was forced to address Cawthorn’s remarks by his caucus members – not to launch an investigation or ask local law enforcement to look into them, but because Republicans say they are “upset” Cawthorn made his allegations public.
Cawthorn has now lost McCarthy’s support after the Minority leader spoke with him Wednesday afternoon, as CNN’s Capitol Hill reporter explains:
NEWS: McCarthy says he told Madison Cawthorn during a meeting today that the freshman has lost his trust and he needs to take steps to turn his life around, or else there could be consequences.
Also says Cawthorn admitted his orgy & cocaine allegations were exaggerated/untrue.
— Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) March 30, 2022
The North Carolina freshman Congressman has also lost the support of North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis, who told CNN’s Manu Raju, “I thought it was a silly statement and it’s not the first one.”
“I thought about the statement, if it’s true, then he’s got a lot of information to reveal. If it’s not true, then he’s guilty of being untruthful,” Tillis also said.
Asked if Cawthorn is a problem, Tillis told CNN, “At the end of the day, people in the district are going to have to vote for him and I would ask them to look at his record and ask what has he done since he’s been here.”
Voters are going to have to look at Cawthorn’s record, and they’re being asked by some of North Carolina’s longest-serving, best-known, and most powerful state lawmakers to vote for Cawthorn’s primary challenger.
Meanwhile, here’s what some keen observers are noting on social media about McCarthy:
Madison Cawthorn was a Jan 6 insurrectionist
Kevin McCarthy does nothing
He calls for a civil war
McCarthy does nothing
He calls Zelensky an evil thug
McCarthy does nothing
He says Republicans host orgies & snort cocaine
THIS is when Qevin finally lays down the law 🙄
— Lindy Li (@lindyli) March 30, 2022
“Not sure why Republicans are acting so shocked by Cawthorn’s alleged revelations about their party,” says Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). “One of their members is being investigated for sex trafficking a minor and they’ve been pretty OK w/ that. They issued more consequences to members who voted to impeach Trump.”
On March 15th it was revealed that Madison Cawthorn bragged about bringing guns into the Capitol on Jan 6th and handing them out those around him but he didn’t attract the ire of Kevin McCarthy until he spoke of cocaine & orgies. @GOPLeader
— NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) March 30, 2022
“Madison Cawthorn’s efforts to undermine a free and fair presidential election didn’t cause him to lose Kevin McCarthy’s trust. He only gave a damn when Cawthorn made his Republican colleagues look bad. Priorities.”
–Miranda Yaver, PhD
Marjorie Taylor Greene: *attends white nationalist rally praising Hitler*
McCarthy:
Madison Cawthorn: *spills beans on GOP cocaine orgies*
McCarthy: “young man that is enough!” https://t.co/eVTwHkflqK
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) March 30, 2022
“Cawthorn has called Zelensky a ‘thug,’ used white nationalist rhetoric, and relentlessly pushed Trump’s false claims of election fraud,” notes Judd Legum, Popular Information founder. “But he only lost McCarthy’s ‘trust’ when he said he was invited to an orgy by another member of Congress.”
Kevin McCarthy “punishing” Madison Cawthorn means that he’s capable of doing so. Which means that he made the conscious decision *not* to punish Marjorie Taylor Greene for speaking at a white nationalist conference. Apparently that’s the kind of thing McCarthy & the GOP condone.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 30, 2022
“If only Republicans were as upset by their members speaking at white national conferences,” says The Atlantic’s Molly Jong-Fast.
‘Creepy Freak’ Andrew Giuliani Blasted for Discussing 4-Month Old Baby Daughter’s Genitals at Campaign Event
Andrew Giuliani, a far-right Republican candidate for governor of New York and the son of the disgraced former Trump attorney and NYC mayor is under fire for vile and vulgar anti-transgender remarks he made about his four month-old daughter’s genitals during a political campaign event. Some also say his remarks sexualized the baby girl.
According to The Daily Beast the 36-year old Giuliani, who worked in the Trump White House as a political appointee, said his young baby daughter “made a promise to me on the first day, right?”
“My wife was sleeping, and I’m holding her [my daughter] in my arms. And I get emotional thinking about it, but she made a promise with me. She shook my hand and I said, ‘I’m the only boyfriend till you’re 25 years old, shake hands,’” Giuliani told supporters.
“Shook my hand. So I have changed the diapers. I have looked under the hood. She’s a woman. I’m gonna be the last guy in a long time that looks under the hood right there. But guess what? She was born a woman and she’s gonna stay a woman, it’s that simple.”
He made his grotesque comments at an event “hosted by an organization that the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as an ‘extreme anti-government group.'”
The younger Giuliani is being scorched on social media for his vile remarks.
Imagine having this thought, with those words (“under the hood,” a “woman!”), and then saying them out loud and thinking they’re impressive.
— 🇺🇦Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) March 29, 2022
GET HIM ON A LIST
— Anita (@AnitaM86) March 29, 2022
Here is one if those pedophiles that Republicans love to scream about. It figures it would be Andrew Giuliani. https://t.co/ne3kDfgUaL
— Joe (@rockytech) March 29, 2022
So much of this “groomer” shit is pure projection and this is exhibit A https://t.co/XnPXlEv9At
— Paul Blest (@pblest) March 29, 2022
Andrew Giuliani, creepily talking about his daughter’s genitals. https://t.co/yZq76mEtkj
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 29, 2022
Creepy freak sexualizes infant daughter as support for anti-trans rant. https://t.co/Jc2lR8l2Q7
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) March 29, 2022
Did you think you couldn’t think less of Andrew Giuliani? Think again. https://t.co/hEdVmSJ011
— Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) March 29, 2022
Creepy and gross.https://t.co/16qmpQ2M3j
— Science/Medicine 1st – The Ends Justify the Memes (@KnowWhatEyeMeme) March 29, 2022
Who sexualizes his 4-month-old daughter? https://t.co/eesRSziLey
— Justin Miller (@justinjm1) March 29, 2022
So Andrew Giuliani, attempting to make some transphobic point, analogized his daughter to a car and said he’d “looked under the hood” and can confirm she’s “a woman and is going to stay that way.” I can confirm Andrew Giuliani is gross and I hope his daughter can escape…
— Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) March 29, 2022
Trump Jr. Says He Has a New News Business That Will Aggregate ‘Real Information’ Like Hunter Biden’s Laptop
Donald Trump, Jr. is getting into the news business – well, the news aggregation business, and he says he’s doing it to amplify “real information” like Hunter Biden’s laptop, a supposed story that has become a fetish for the far right.
“You know, just watching what happens there on social media, you can see the stories – the Hunter Biden laptop, the Wuhan lab leak theory and everything that was debunked and all of the nonsense,” Trump Jr. told Steve Bannon, referring to two “stories” that have been debunked but perhaps not in the way he likely believes.
(Vox and The Washington Post over the past few days have taken additional looks at the Hunter Biden laptop story, with Vox reporting: “There is no obligation for media outlets to run with conveniently timed opposition research pushed by one presidential candidate’s team shortly before an election.”)
“You know, people were writing about these things – they were real,” Trump Jr. insists, which may or may not be true based on what he means by “real.”
“You just never saw it anywhere,” he claimed, which is false given the vast number of stories on right-wing media about both topics.
“I just needed people to see what was actually out there,” he adds, never once using the words “facts,” or “truth.”
“So we created – me and a couple friends, super MAGA guys, all smart guys, all political, all saw just the dearth of information, the suppression of real information that’s out there.”
And then he announced the name of the company.
“We created MxM for a place that people can find the stories that are out there that they’re not going to see anywhere else unfortunately.”
A quick search for “MxM” reveals it’s popularly associated with a Korean boy band duo (tweet is not a video, but links to a video):
[#MXM/VIDEO] MXM (BRANDNEWBOYS) – ‘KNOCK KNOCK (TAK Remix)’ OFFICIAL M/V
YouTube: https://t.co/szYZKmHgcQ
네이버TV: https://t.co/t0B6eFVyTU#ONE_MORE #KNOCKKNOCK #임영민 #김동현 #브랜뉴보이즈 #브랜뉴뮤직
— MXM (@bnmboysofficial) November 7, 2018
Also, several unflattering Urban Dictionary definitions including:
Pressing your tongue against your teeth while sucking air inside your mouth to make a high pitch suction sound to express apathy towards a person or thing. This is sometimes accompanied by a dismissive flick of the hand.
Watch:
Junior announces his new business venture, a news aggregator site to complete with Apple News, Yahoo, and Drudge. He says he has “smart MAGA guys” like himself working on it, and they will cover stories nobody else is reporting like Durham and Hunter’s laptop. pic.twitter.com/zlNjDAHaPV
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 29, 2022
