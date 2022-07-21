‘New Subpoenas Have Been Issued’: J6 Committee Announces ‘We Will Reconvene in September’ With More Hearings

The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will continue its publicly televised hearings past what had been called its last one.

“There needs to be accountability,” Chairman Bennie Thompson told Americans Thursday night, just minutes into the start of what officially had been the last public hearing of the Select Committee. “We will reconvene in September to continue laying out our findings to the American people.”

“Our committee will spend August pursuing emerging information on multiple fronts, before convening further hearings this September,” Vice-Chair Liz Cheney added. “We have received new evidence and new witnesses have bravely stepped forward.”

“Efforts to litigate and overcome immunity and executive privilege claims have been successful, and those continue,” Cheney continued. “Doors have opened, new subpoenas have been issued, and the dam has begun to break.”

“We have considerably more to do. We have far more evidence to share with the American people, and more to gather.”

Cheney is leading the hearing live, as Chairman Thompson, just diagnosed with COVID-19, participates remotely.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was the first to report the additional hearings, just minutes before the start of Thursday night’s hearing.

Watch Vice-Chair Cheney below or at this link: