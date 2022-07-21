BREAKING NEWS
‘New Subpoenas Have Been Issued’: J6 Committee Announces ‘We Will Reconvene in September’ With More Hearings
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will continue its publicly televised hearings past what had been called its last one.
“There needs to be accountability,” Chairman Bennie Thompson told Americans Thursday night, just minutes into the start of what officially had been the last public hearing of the Select Committee. “We will reconvene in September to continue laying out our findings to the American people.”
“Our committee will spend August pursuing emerging information on multiple fronts, before convening further hearings this September,” Vice-Chair Liz Cheney added. “We have received new evidence and new witnesses have bravely stepped forward.”
READ MORE: Melania Trump: I Was ‘Unaware’ of Jan. 6 Violence Because I Was ‘Fulfilling My Duties as First Lady’ for ‘Our Nation’
“Efforts to litigate and overcome immunity and executive privilege claims have been successful, and those continue,” Cheney continued. “Doors have opened, new subpoenas have been issued, and the dam has begun to break.”
“We have considerably more to do. We have far more evidence to share with the American people, and more to gather.”
Cheney is leading the hearing live, as Chairman Thompson, just diagnosed with COVID-19, participates remotely.
READ MORE: Kinzinger Drops Video of McEnany and Other Aides Saying Trump ‘Was Always in the Dining Room’ on Jan. 6 ‘Watching TV’
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was the first to report the additional hearings, just minutes before the start of Thursday night’s hearing.
Watch Vice-Chair Cheney below or at this link:
Liz Cheney, reading her opening statement: “Efforts to litigate and overcome immunity and executive privilege claims have become successful, and those continue. Doors have opened, new subpoenas have been issued, and the dam has begun to break.” pic.twitter.com/2IIkUOHGbm
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 22, 2022
President Biden Tests Positive for COVID – ‘Experiencing Very Mild Symptoms’
President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, and is “experiencing very mild symptoms,” the White House says in a press release.
The President was given Paxlovid and will isolate at the White House.
Biden traveled to Massachusetts Wednesday to give a speech on climate change (photo), and just returned from a four-day trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, his first Middle East trip as President.
“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms,” the White House says, noting his last COVID test had been Tuesday.
“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”
“Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.”
“Per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the President during the day today, including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday’s travel. The President’s last previous test for COVID was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result.”
This is a breaking news and developing story and has been updated with additional details.
House Democrats Pass Bill Protecting Same-Sex Marriages – Most Republicans Vote No
Most Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives voted against the Democrats’ Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that protects current same-sex marriages and partially codifies same-sex marriage into law, but does not make the right to marry for same-sex couples the law of the land.
The bill passed 267-157, with 47 Republicans joining Democrats to protect marriage. No Democrats voted no. Among the Republicans voting yes were Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.
The bill was drafted after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, which had made the right to abortion the law of the land. Justice Clarence Thomas strongly suggested the Court should rescind the right of same-sex couples to marry, have intimate relations, and the right to contraception.
READ MORE: House to Vote to Protect Same-Sex Marriages After SCOTUS and Ted Cruz Comments
HR 8404, the Respect for Marriage Act, repeals the Defense of Marriage Act, which the U.S. Supreme Court effectively overruled in its 2013 Windsor decision and 2015 decision in Obergefell, which did make same-sex marriage the law of the land. DOMA banned the federal government from recognizing marriages of same-sex couples and allowed states the ability to not recognize them as well.
The Respect for Marriage Act requires states to recognize any marriage of lawfully performed in any other state, but does not require states to legalize same-sex marriage. It bans states from discriminating against marriages “on the basis of the sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin of those individuals.”
The Biden White House earlier on Tuesday sent a letter strongly supporting the legislation.
While Republicans voted for HB. 8404, it will face a steeper challenge in the Senate, where 60 votes will be required.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
J6 Committee Chair Thompson Tests Positive for COVID
Chairman Bennie Thompson, who heads the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, announced Tuesday morning he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Committee promised Thursday evening’s primetime hearing will continue as scheduled, but without him appearing in person.
“I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, and I am experiencing mild symptoms,” the Mississippi Democrat said on Twitter. “Gratefully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted. I encourage each person in America to get vaccinated and continue to follow the guidelines to remain safe.”
Separately, the Committee issued a statement saying, “While Chairman Thompson is disappointed with his COVID diagnosis, he has instructed the Select Committee to proceed with Thursday evening’s hearing. Committee members and staff wish the Chairman a speedy recovery.”
Thursday’s primetime hearing, the ninth and final one scheduled, is expected to be a blockbuster culmination focusing on Donald Trump’s activities during the January 6 insurrection.
Monday night Thompson spoke with reporters to outline additional plans for the Committee’s work, including a scaled-down report in the fall, and a final report before year’s end. Two additional public hearings will be held, one after each report.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
