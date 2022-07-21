President Biden Tests Positive for COVID – ‘Experiencing Very Mild Symptoms’

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, and is “experiencing very mild symptoms,” the White House says in a press release.

The President was given Paxlovid and will isolate at the White House.

Biden traveled to Massachusetts Wednesday to give a speech on climate change (photo), and just returned from a four-day trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, his first Middle East trip as President.

“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms,” the White House says, noting his last COVID test had been Tuesday.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

“Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.”

“Per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the President during the day today, including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday’s travel. The President’s last previous test for COVID was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result.”

This is a breaking news and developing story and has been updated with additional details.