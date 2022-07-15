News
Jan. 6 Committee Has Presented Evidence Trump Broke 5 Federal Laws: Report
Appearing on MSNBC’S “Way Too Early” with host Jonathan Lemire, Business Insider’s Camila DeChalus reported that members of the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection have provided overwhelming evidence of five federal laws that Donald Trump broke while still in office.
While referring to a Wall Street Journal exclusive report that the committee is considering subpoenaing both Trump and former vice president Mike Pence, DeChaus also noted that there are indications that the committee will definitely make a criminal referral to the Department of Justice.
“You have new reporting on how the January 6th panel is working to gather evidence that could show how former president Trump violated federal law, hence a criminal referral. What can you tell us about those findings?” host Lemire prompted.
RELATED: Mary Trump explains why her uncle’s mental health is ‘deteriorating’
“The January 6th committee has laid out a lot of evidence over the course of its public hearings and Insider has examined all of this evidence and we found that Trump could have potentially violated five federal laws, everything from wire fraud to witness tampering,” she replied. “I have spoken to several legal experts and they say that Trump’s legal defense strategy could change depending on what crime he is potentially charged with.”
“But it can go anywhere from him blaming others in his inner circle, saying that is following the advice of his legal advisers to him, his legal defense attorneys are trying to say that he genuinely believed that the election was rigged and that’s why he pursued all of these measures to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election,” she added.
You can watch the segment below or at this link.
Fulton County DA May Request Trump Testify Under Oath as His Allies Are Notified They May Be Indicted: Report
Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis says she may request Donald Trump testify before her special criminal grand jury investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
“Yes,” Willis told Yahoo News‘ Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman, “when asked if there was any chance Trump will be called to testify.”
“I think it’s something that we’re still weighing and evaluating,” she added.
READ MORE: Georgia Election Investigation ‘Will Send Donald Trump to Jail’: Former Watergate Prosecutor
That development comes as they report Willis’ office has sent “target” letters to several of Trump’s allies, “prominent Georgia Republicans,” “informing them they could be indicted for their role in a scheme to appoint alternate electors pledged to the former president despite Joe Biden’s victory in the state.”
GOP state Sen. Burt Jones, Georgia Republican Party chair David Shafer, and state Sen. Brandon Beach are all reportedly among the recipients of the letters.
“Jones and Shafer were among those who participate in a closed-door meeting at the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, in which 16 Georgia Republicans selected themselves as the electors for the state, although they had no legal basis for doing so.”
Read the full report here.
Democrat Calls for Monkeypox Czar – Says Outbreak Is LGBTQ Rights Issue as Concerns Grow Over Vaccine Supply
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) is calling on President Joe Biden to appoint a Monkeypox Czar to heighten the administration’s response to the “outbreak that is primarily impacting gay and bisexual men.”
Congressman Crist, who is running for his former job of governor of Florida, is calling the outbreak an LGBTQ rights issue. He says in his letter to the President, “a Monkeypox Czar would send a message to anxious Americans, as well as federal health agencies, that the Administration has learned from the mistakes and successes of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
He is urging the CDC to “update guidance for getting vaccinated against Monkeypox for high-risk groups.”
“If CDC’s consensus is that the best way to reduce Monkeypox spread is for all sexually active gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men to receive the JYNNEOS vaccine for pre-exposure prophylaxis, the guidance should say so,” Crist stresses in his letter. The heads of CDC, FDA, and NIAID are copied on it.
READ MORE: ‘We Would Hope She Would Understand’: Anti-Abortion Group Official Says 10 Year Old Should Have Given Birth to Rapist’s Baby
Crist’s letter comes as Axios reports “health officials are racing to halt the spread before the disease becomes endemic in more countries. Cases are rising quickly — New York City, for example, has seen a tripling in patients over the past week.”
CNN adds that demand for vaccines is rising but “supply remains low.”
The Florida Democrat says a Monkeypox Czar would be “focused on preventing spread and treating patients with the best care possible will reduce suffering, spread, and the risk of monkeypox becoming endemic in the United States.”
READ MORE: Senate Republicans Refuse to Commit to Making Basic Rights, Including Interracial and Same-Sex Marriage, the Law
“Just as CDC guidance for behaviors to reduce Monkeypox risk received widespread praise for being reality-based and focused on harm reduction, so too should vaccine guidance. Providers and health departments are looking to CDC guidance for how to proceed, and they should be given the best answer that CDC can produce.”
He also calls for CDC to “improve testing and tracing,” warning that “COVID-19 effectively seeded the United States in February 2020 due to a lack of early, targeted testing and tracing.”
“Similarly, Monkeypox has been spreading throughout the United States for the last two months.”
Axios on Thursday reported the “CDC has now partnered with five commercial firms to make testing more widely available, but there’s concern it hasn’t reacted quickly enough.”
Trump to Deliver ‘Policy’ Speeches as He Returns to DC, Weighs Timing of Expected Presidential Run Announcement: Reports
Donald Trump is ramping up his political efforts, with a series of planned “policy” speeches and conversations with top GOP donors as he weighs the timing for an expected announcement he is running for president. That announcement could come at any time but some close to the former president believe it will be before the November midterms.
Exactly when is anyone’s guess, unbeknownst to even the prospective candidate himself.
But amid criticism the Dept. of Justice’s investigation has offered no apparent evidence it is planning to indict the former president despite 58% of Americans saying it should, reports state Trump is expected to once again run for president.
“The former president is now eyeing a September announcement, according to two Trump advisers,” The Washington Post reports. “One confidant put the odds at ’70-30 he announces before the midterms.’ And others said he may still decide to announce sooner than September.”
READ MORE: Ahead of J6 Hearing Nearly 6 in 10 Say Trump ‘Misled’ Americans About 2020 Election and Blame Him for Attack: Poll
“You can only hold him off so long,” one adviser told The Post. “One day he’ll wake up and say, ‘Put it out.’”
Trump faces many challenges, including news that broke Wednesday night that the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack plans to hold a second series of hearings starting next month. The Committee, whose hearings have drawn huge viewership ratings, originally planned to end its publicly televised hearings on the insurrection it lays at the former president’s feet with a primetime event next week.
Polling shows that the vast majority of Americans (59%) hold Trump responsible for the insurrection, and that same number believe he “misled” them about the results of the 2020 election. Two out of three (67%) also say Trump attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Almost as many, (65%) say Trump claimed that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent without evidence.
GOP strategists and politicians have cautioned Trump to not announce until after the November midterms, on fears over his low approval rating and indications many of his former supporters have moved on and do not want him to run a third time.
READ MORE: Trump’s Inner Circle Positioning Meadows to Become ‘Likely Fall Guy’ – But Legal Experts Have Charges for ‘TFG’ in Mind
“Public and internal party polls in several key states show that Trump rates behind even Biden, who has suffered a historic collapse in public support since taking office. Trump lost a recent hypothetical head-to-head poll against Biden in New Hampshire and trails Biden in favorability in Wisconsin, both sites of marquee Senate contests this fall.”
“Of all the selfish things he does every minute of every day, it would probably be the most,” a “prominent Republican strategist” told The Post.
Trump initially wanted to announce last year in August, but advisors urged him to wait, citing campaign financing rules that would “limit his ability to access funds in his Save America PAC, which has been paying for his staff and events, trigger equal time rules on television and allow Democrats to reframe the election away from Biden’s unpopular presidency,” according to The Post.
READ MORE: ‘Hot-Blooded, Contentious, Deranged’: J6 Hearing to Reveal Details About ‘Craziest Meeting in Trump Presidency’ – Report
More recently, rumors of a July 4 announcement came and went.
“Trump has decided in recent weeks to stage a series of what aides dub policy speeches as he continues to plan the structure of his next campaign. He gave a speech on crime Friday in Las Vegas, where he resurfaced his old idea that drug dealers should be given the death penalty.”
Trump “will return to Washington on July 26 to deliver what’s being billed as a major policy speech,” CNN adds, noting it will be his first time back in D.C. since he left office, refusing to attend his successor’s inauguration. “Trump will deliver remarks at the America First Agenda Summit, a conference hosted by one of the MAGA-aligned outside groups that formed after his presidency.”
Axios reports that July 26 event will be attended by a huge number of his former aides, advisors, and cabinet officials. Among them, eight former cabinet-level officials, eight former administration officials, 13 GOP House members, 10 GOP Senators, three former GOP governors, and Newt Gingrich.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
