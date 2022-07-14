News
Democrat Calls for Monkeypox Czar – Says Outbreak Is LGBTQ Rights Issue as Concerns Grow Over Vaccine Supply
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) is calling on President Joe Biden to appoint a Monkeypox Czar to heighten the administration’s response to the “outbreak that is primarily impacting gay and bisexual men.”
Congressman Crist, who is running for his former job of governor of Florida, is calling the outbreak an LGBTQ rights issue. He says in his letter to the President, “a Monkeypox Czar would send a message to anxious Americans, as well as federal health agencies, that the Administration has learned from the mistakes and successes of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
He is urging the CDC to “update guidance for getting vaccinated against Monkeypox for high-risk groups.”
“If CDC’s consensus is that the best way to reduce Monkeypox spread is for all sexually active gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men to receive the JYNNEOS vaccine for pre-exposure prophylaxis, the guidance should say so,” Crist stresses in his letter. The heads of CDC, FDA, and NIAID are copied on it.
Crist’s letter comes as Axios reports “health officials are racing to halt the spread before the disease becomes endemic in more countries. Cases are rising quickly — New York City, for example, has seen a tripling in patients over the past week.”
CNN adds that demand for vaccines is rising but “supply remains low.”
The Florida Democrat says a Monkeypox Czar would be “focused on preventing spread and treating patients with the best care possible will reduce suffering, spread, and the risk of monkeypox becoming endemic in the United States.”
“Just as CDC guidance for behaviors to reduce Monkeypox risk received widespread praise for being reality-based and focused on harm reduction, so too should vaccine guidance. Providers and health departments are looking to CDC guidance for how to proceed, and they should be given the best answer that CDC can produce.”
He also calls for CDC to “improve testing and tracing,” warning that “COVID-19 effectively seeded the United States in February 2020 due to a lack of early, targeted testing and tracing.”
“Similarly, Monkeypox has been spreading throughout the United States for the last two months.”
Axios on Thursday reported the “CDC has now partnered with five commercial firms to make testing more widely available, but there’s concern it hasn’t reacted quickly enough.”
Trump to Deliver ‘Policy’ Speeches as He Returns to DC, Weighs Timing of Expected Presidential Run Announcement: Reports
Donald Trump is ramping up his political efforts, with a series of planned “policy” speeches and conversations with top GOP donors as he weighs the timing for an expected announcement he is running for president. That announcement could come at any time but some close to the former president believe it will be before the November midterms.
Exactly when is anyone’s guess, unbeknownst to even the prospective candidate himself.
But amid criticism the Dept. of Justice’s investigation has offered no apparent evidence it is planning to indict the former president despite 58% of Americans saying it should, reports state Trump is expected to once again run for president.
“The former president is now eyeing a September announcement, according to two Trump advisers,” The Washington Post reports. “One confidant put the odds at ’70-30 he announces before the midterms.’ And others said he may still decide to announce sooner than September.”
“You can only hold him off so long,” one adviser told The Post. “One day he’ll wake up and say, ‘Put it out.’”
Trump faces many challenges, including news that broke Wednesday night that the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack plans to hold a second series of hearings starting next month. The Committee, whose hearings have drawn huge viewership ratings, originally planned to end its publicly televised hearings on the insurrection it lays at the former president’s feet with a primetime event next week.
Polling shows that the vast majority of Americans (59%) hold Trump responsible for the insurrection, and that same number believe he “misled” them about the results of the 2020 election. Two out of three (67%) also say Trump attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Almost as many, (65%) say Trump claimed that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent without evidence.
GOP strategists and politicians have cautioned Trump to not announce until after the November midterms, on fears over his low approval rating and indications many of his former supporters have moved on and do not want him to run a third time.
“Public and internal party polls in several key states show that Trump rates behind even Biden, who has suffered a historic collapse in public support since taking office. Trump lost a recent hypothetical head-to-head poll against Biden in New Hampshire and trails Biden in favorability in Wisconsin, both sites of marquee Senate contests this fall.”
“Of all the selfish things he does every minute of every day, it would probably be the most,” a “prominent Republican strategist” told The Post.
Trump initially wanted to announce last year in August, but advisors urged him to wait, citing campaign financing rules that would “limit his ability to access funds in his Save America PAC, which has been paying for his staff and events, trigger equal time rules on television and allow Democrats to reframe the election away from Biden’s unpopular presidency,” according to The Post.
More recently, rumors of a July 4 announcement came and went.
“Trump has decided in recent weeks to stage a series of what aides dub policy speeches as he continues to plan the structure of his next campaign. He gave a speech on crime Friday in Las Vegas, where he resurfaced his old idea that drug dealers should be given the death penalty.”
Trump “will return to Washington on July 26 to deliver what’s being billed as a major policy speech,” CNN adds, noting it will be his first time back in D.C. since he left office, refusing to attend his successor’s inauguration. “Trump will deliver remarks at the America First Agenda Summit, a conference hosted by one of the MAGA-aligned outside groups that formed after his presidency.”
Axios reports that July 26 event will be attended by a huge number of his former aides, advisors, and cabinet officials. Among them, eight former cabinet-level officials, eight former administration officials, 13 GOP House members, 10 GOP Senators, three former GOP governors, and Newt Gingrich.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
‘That Does Not Happen’: Witnesses Refute House Republican’s ‘Outrageous’ Claims of ‘Infanticide’
During a House of Representatives hearing on “abortion access and the law” on Wednesday, United States Congressman Ralph Norman (R-South Carolina) attempted to coax witnesses to validate the false right-wing claim that infants are often killed after they are delivered.
It was a total disaster for the Republican lawmaker and the second time in as many days that the GOP has had its dubious arguments solidly refuted.
“Do you agree with infanticide?” Norman asked Georgia State Representative Renitta Shannon (D-84th District).
“Well, I think you’re using inflammatory language to basically describe a situation that does not happen. We don’t have infanticide happening. Doctors would not do that, and neither would folks who have carried pregnancies,” Shannon shot back.
“Okay, would a healthy child – do you agree that if a healthy child is born that it’s that woman’s right to decide if it lives or dies?” Norman posited.
“What I think is based on your question you have a very low opinion of pregnant people,” Shannon replied.
Norman then tried to interrupt Shannon but she tore right through it.
“Excuse me, do you want an answer or do you want to keep talking over witnesses? What I am telling you is that nobody would carry a pregnancy and then decide on a Monday because they are bored that they want to have an abortion,” she said. “That’s ridiculous. And it’s inflammatory. What you’re saying – you’re talking about families who are in tough situations where folks have been excited about carrying a pregnancy. Most of the abortions that happen later in pregnancy are really tragedies where it’s really a disappointment for everyone involved.”
Norman was completely unmoved and then redirected his initial question at National Women’s Law Center President Fatima Goss Graves, who was seated next to Shannon at the witness table.
“Would you agree – I take it with all those words – that you agree with, basically, murdering a child after they’re born. Yes or no?” he asked Graves.
She was not having it.
“I have to say, Congressman, how you just characterized the representative’s statement is extremely inflammatory and the type of thing that is dangerous,” Graves said.
Norman tried to cut Graves off, but she nevertheless persisted.
“You guys have been talking today about the threats against crisis pregnancy centers, which I assume are serious and are terrible,” she continued, “the threats on people who work on abortion access every single day, and part of it is because of this sort of inflammatory, outrageous language and it is not okay.”
Watch below or at this link.
Obama Privately Reached Out to Criticize Ronny Jackson: ‘I Have to Express My Disappointment’
Former President Barack Obama was repeatedly called the “Cheerleader in Chief” and rarely expressed negative emotions or criticism in public, but once during the 2020 presidential election he privately reached out to Dr. Ronny Jackson to criticize his former White House physician.
Jackson is now U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, after leaving the White House where he served as Physician to the President under both President Obama and President Donald Trump. He became a far-right pro-Trump acolyte – denigrating candidate and later President Joe Biden.
During the 2020 election, in which he was running for Congress as a Texas Republican, Jackson tweeted an attack on Biden: “Remember the cognitive test that I gave @realDonaldTrump? The one he aced! Sounds like somebody else might need some testing done!!” Jackson said of Biden. “Scary!!”
Trump infamously bragged about his performance on the “Person Man Woman Camera TV” cognitive test, which was likely the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA).
CNN reports Obama sent Jackson an email in response. Jackson makes it public in his upcoming memoir, “Holding the Line: A Lifetime of Defending Democracy and American Values.”
“I have made a point of not commenting on your service in my successor’s administration and have always spoken highly of you both in public and in private,” Obama wrote in a private email to Jackson. “You always served me and my family well, and I have considered you not only a fine doctor and service member but also a friend,” Obama added.
“That’s why I have to express my disappointment at the cheap shot you took at Joe Biden via Twitter,” Obama continued.
“It was unprofessional and beneath the office that you once held. It was also disrespectful to me and the many friends you had in our administration. You were the personal physician to the President of the United States as well as an admiral in the U.S. Navy. I expect better, and I hope upon reflection that you will expect more of yourself in the future.”
Jackson did not alter his behavior, and frequently attacks President Biden.
