BREAKING NEWS
J6 Chair Thompson Announces Committee’s Additional Plans
The Chairman of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, Bennie Thompson, has announced additional steps he is taking to keep the American people informed of the committee’s findings.
On Thursday the Committee will hold its final event – at least for now – a primetime hearing that is expected to focus on Donald Trump’s actions the day of, and especially during the actual January 6 insurrection. It will be the ninth public hearing the Committee has held, and like the others, it is expected to draw a huge audience.
But as Committee member Adam Kinzinger said over the weekend, they are finding more and more information and people willing to go on the record so the investigation is far from over.
READ MORE: Secret Service Scrambling to Explain Deleted Jan. 6 Texts to ‘Skeptical’ House Committee Members: Report
NPR’s Deirdre Walsh reports Chairman Thompson, citing the “flow of new info coming into [the] panel,” Monday evening announced the Committee is changing its plans and will issue a “scaled-down” report of its findings in the fall, with its final report to be issued by the end of the year.
Axios’ Andrew Solender notes the scaled-down report will likely be in September and adds that Chairman Thompson says the Committee will hold a hearing on both the scaled-down report and its final report.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Trump Appointed Judge Blocks Biden From Enforcing LGBTQ Civil Rights Protections
A federal district court judge has issued a temporary block against President Joe Biden, stopping the administration from enforcing LGBTQ civil rights protections in employment and education the President had put into place upon taking office. That order comes in response to a lawsuit filed by 20 right wing state attorneys general.
Judge Charles E. Atchley Jr., who took his seat on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee less than one month before Donald Trump left office, ordered the the Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to cease implementation of the protections that are consistent with a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court. That 2020 ruling was authored by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch, and found anti-LGBTQ discrimination is sex discrimination and prohibited by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and by the 1972 Title IX statute.
President Biden, upon taking office, had issued several critical executive orders protecting LGBTQ people.
On his first day in office President Biden signed a landmark executive order that was described as “the most sweeping expansion of LGBTQ rights in American history.”
Just one month ago, as NCRM reported, President Biden extended his executive order, declaring it is the policy of the United States Government to defend the “rights and safety” of LGBTQI+ individuals via another historic executive order that encompasses several executive branch agencies and extends that policy into international areas.
That new order effectively directs the federal government to use its resources to work to ban dangerous and harmful “conversion therapy” – not just in the U.S. but “around the world,” and to support and protect LGBTQIA+ youth and older LGBTQIA+ individuals in areas including health care, education, housing, and justice.
Reporting on Judge Atchley’s order blocking LGBTQ protections, The New York Times noted, “Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, writing for the majority, said that ‘it is impossible to discriminate against a person for being homosexual or transgender without discriminating against that individual based on sex.'”
“Before that decision,” the paper added, “it was legal in more than half of the states to fire workers for being gay, bisexual or transgender.”
The Times also quotes Jennifer C. Pizer, the acting chief legal officer of Lambda Legal, who said of the right wing attorneys general lawsuit, that “for these many states to argue so aggressively that they must be free to discriminate against their own residents is alarming and appalling.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
BREAKING NEWS
‘Big One’: J6 Committee Announces Primetime Hearing After Meeting With DHS Inspector Over Secret Service Deleted Texts
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack Friday afternoon officially announced it will hold a primetime hearing next week, the eighth and final hearing in what is seen as the first part of its efforts to share with the public critical information it has obtained about the insurrection.
The announcement comes just hours after all nine members of the committee met with Joseph Cuffari, the Department of Homeland Security inspector general who revealed in a letter published Thursday that the U.S. Secret Service deleted text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021, the day before and of the insurrection.
Cuffari “met with the committee behind closed doors two days after sending a letter to lawmakers informing them that the text messages were erased after the watchdog agency asked for records related to its electronic communications as part of its ongoing investigation around the Capitol attack,” CNN reports.
READ MORE: ‘Destruction of Potentially Vital Evidence’: Secret Service Deleted Messages From Jan. 6 After Investigator’s Request
“The committee now plans to reach out to Secret Service officials to ask about the erasure of text messages from the day of the US Capitol attack and the day before, including the agency’s process for cleaning out files to see if that policy was followed, the committee Chairman Bennie Thompson told CNN.”
The Committee also announced that its next hearing will be held Thursday, July 21, at 8 PM ET.
Daily Beast political reporter Jose Pagliery notes because the hearing is scheduled for 8 PM, which “would be TV primetime … there’s the insinuation that this is meant to be a big one.”
CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane says next week’s hearing will focus on Donald Trump and his efforts to interfere with the Committee’s investigation. That could also include allegations he may have attempted to engage in witness intimidation.
READ MORE: Watch: Cheney Reveals Trump May Have Engaged in an ‘Effort to Influence Witness Testimony’
NBC News earlier this week reported Chairman Thompson said Thursday’s hearing will be “the last one — at this point.”
But the Committee is expected to hold additional hearings as soon as next month. It has indicated it is interested is obtaining testimony from both former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.
That news comes as reports say Donald Trump is expected to announce his third presidential run some time before the November midterms, possibly in September. The Dept. of Justice has given no indication it is pursuing an investigation into what legal experts have repeatedly said are his potentially criminal acts.
One expert, former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade, says she will be “listening for elements of involuntary manslaughter in Trump’s failure to stop the attack” at next Thursday’s hearing.
The Wall Street Journal Thursday evening reported Committee member Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) “said he expects the committee will likely decide to make a criminal referral to the Justice Department regarding Mr. Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 and the days leading up to it.”
BREAKING NEWS
‘Destruction of Potentially Vital Evidence’: Secret Service Deleted Messages From Jan. 6 After Investigator’s Request
The Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General says the U.S. Secret Service erased text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021, after their office specifically requested them. The revelation was made in a letter to the House and Senate Homeland Security Committees by the IG.
Secret Service claims the text messages “were erased as part of a device-replacement program,” the Inspector General’s letter states, as first reported by The Intercept.
“DHS personnel have repeatedly told OIG inspectors that they were not permitted to provide records directly to OIG and that such records had to first undergo review by DHS attorneys,” DHS IG Joseph Cuffari said, as CNN reports. “This review led to weeks-long delays in OIG obtaining records and created confusion over whether all records had been produced.”
READ MORE: Secret Service Agents Confirm Details Hutchinson Shared About Trump Demanding to Be Taken to US Capitol Jan. 6
In response to the ‘device-replacement program” claim, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance said, “I’m not buying it.”
Mother Jones’ Dan Friedman, who reports on lobbying and corruption, tweeted: “They’re a law enforcement agency, destroying evidence.”
Retired Harvard Law School law professor Laurence Tribe commented: “If this story holds up, the destruction of potentially vital evidence about an attempt to overthrow the U.S. Government is an extremely serious federal crime that DOJ must immediately investigate.”
Image: Official White House Photo by Amanda Lucidon via Flickr
Trending
- News3 days ago
MAGA Rioters ‘Both Wept’ as They Were Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for J6 Violence: Report
- BREAKING NEWS1 day ago
Trump Appointed Judge Blocks Biden From Enforcing LGBTQ Civil Rights Protections
- News17 hours ago
Rubio Pushes Bill Mandating Men Pay Child Support From Moment of Conception
- News2 days ago
Secret Service Scrambling to Explain Deleted Jan. 6 Texts to ‘Skeptical’ House Committee Members: Report
- News20 hours ago
Secret Service May Be Too Close to Trump — and They Might Even Be Co-Conspirators: Impeachment Lawyer
- News18 hours ago
Legal Expert Urges Garland to Indict Trump After Report Reveals He’ll Run for President to Avoid Prosecution
- News16 hours ago
Trump-Endorsed Congressman Gets Subpoena in Fulton County DA’s ‘Rapidly Escalating’ Investigation: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM14 hours ago
Far Right Social Media Platform Founder and Supporter of GOP Nominee Calls for ‘Coalition of Christian Nationalists’