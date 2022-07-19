BREAKING NEWS
House Democrats Pass Bill Protecting Same-Sex Marriages – Most Republicans Vote No
Most Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives voted against the Democrats’ Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that protects current same-sex marriages and partially codifies same-sex marriage into law, but does not make the right to marry for same-sex couples the law of the land.
The bill passed 267-157, with 47 Republicans joining Democrats to protect marriage. No Democrats voted no. Among the Republicans voting yes were Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.
The bill was drafted after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, which had made the right to abortion the law of the land. Justice Clarence Thomas strongly suggested the Court should rescind the right of same-sex couples to marry, have intimate relations, and the right to contraception.
READ MORE: House to Vote to Protect Same-Sex Marriages After SCOTUS and Ted Cruz Comments
HR 8404, the Respect for Marriage Act, repeals the Defense of Marriage Act, which the U.S. Supreme Court effectively overruled in its 2013 Windsor decision and 2015 decision in Obergefell, which did make same-sex marriage the law of the land. DOMA banned the federal government from recognizing marriages of same-sex couples and allowed states the ability to not recognize them as well.
The Respect for Marriage Act requires states to recognize any marriage of lawfully performed in any other state, but does not require states to legalize same-sex marriage. It bans states from discriminating against marriages “on the basis of the sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin of those individuals.”
The Biden White House earlier on Tuesday sent a letter strongly supporting the legislation.
While Republicans voted for HB. 8404, it will face a steeper challenge in the Senate, where 60 votes will be required.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
J6 Committee Chair Thompson Tests Positive for COVID
Chairman Bennie Thompson, who heads the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, announced Tuesday morning he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Committee promised Thursday evening’s primetime hearing will continue as scheduled, but without him appearing in person.
“I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, and I am experiencing mild symptoms,” the Mississippi Democrat said on Twitter. “Gratefully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted. I encourage each person in America to get vaccinated and continue to follow the guidelines to remain safe.”
Separately, the Committee issued a statement saying, “While Chairman Thompson is disappointed with his COVID diagnosis, he has instructed the Select Committee to proceed with Thursday evening’s hearing. Committee members and staff wish the Chairman a speedy recovery.”
Thursday’s primetime hearing, the ninth and final one scheduled, is expected to be a blockbuster culmination focusing on Donald Trump’s activities during the January 6 insurrection.
Monday night Thompson spoke with reporters to outline additional plans for the Committee’s work, including a scaled-down report in the fall, and a final report before year’s end. Two additional public hearings will be held, one after each report.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
J6 Chair Thompson Announces Committee’s Additional Plans
The Chairman of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, Bennie Thompson, has announced additional steps he is taking to keep the American people informed of the committee’s findings.
On Thursday the Committee will hold its final event – at least for now – a primetime hearing that is expected to focus on Donald Trump’s actions the day of, and especially during the actual January 6 insurrection. It will be the ninth public hearing the Committee has held, and like the others, it is expected to draw a huge audience.
But as Committee member Adam Kinzinger said over the weekend, they are finding more and more information and people willing to go on the record so the investigation is far from over.
READ MORE: Secret Service Scrambling to Explain Deleted Jan. 6 Texts to ‘Skeptical’ House Committee Members: Report
NPR’s Deirdre Walsh reports Chairman Thompson, citing the “flow of new info coming into [the] panel,” Monday evening announced the Committee is changing its plans and will issue a “scaled-down” report of its findings in the fall, with its final report to be issued by the end of the year.
Axios’ Andrew Solender notes the scaled-down report will likely be in September and adds that Chairman Thompson says the Committee will hold a hearing on both the scaled-down report and its final report.
Trump Appointed Judge Blocks Biden From Enforcing LGBTQ Civil Rights Protections
A federal district court judge has issued a temporary block against President Joe Biden, stopping the administration from enforcing LGBTQ civil rights protections in employment and education the President had put into place upon taking office. That order comes in response to a lawsuit filed by 20 right wing state attorneys general.
Judge Charles E. Atchley Jr., who took his seat on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee less than one month before Donald Trump left office, ordered the the Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to cease implementation of the protections that are consistent with a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court. That 2020 ruling was authored by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch, and found anti-LGBTQ discrimination is sex discrimination and prohibited by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and by the 1972 Title IX statute.
President Biden, upon taking office, had issued several critical executive orders protecting LGBTQ people.
On his first day in office President Biden signed a landmark executive order that was described as “the most sweeping expansion of LGBTQ rights in American history.”
Just one month ago, as NCRM reported, President Biden extended his executive order, declaring it is the policy of the United States Government to defend the “rights and safety” of LGBTQI+ individuals via another historic executive order that encompasses several executive branch agencies and extends that policy into international areas.
That new order effectively directs the federal government to use its resources to work to ban dangerous and harmful “conversion therapy” – not just in the U.S. but “around the world,” and to support and protect LGBTQIA+ youth and older LGBTQIA+ individuals in areas including health care, education, housing, and justice.
Reporting on Judge Atchley’s order blocking LGBTQ protections, The New York Times noted, “Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, writing for the majority, said that ‘it is impossible to discriminate against a person for being homosexual or transgender without discriminating against that individual based on sex.'”
“Before that decision,” the paper added, “it was legal in more than half of the states to fire workers for being gay, bisexual or transgender.”
The Times also quotes Jennifer C. Pizer, the acting chief legal officer of Lambda Legal, who said of the right wing attorneys general lawsuit, that “for these many states to argue so aggressively that they must be free to discriminate against their own residents is alarming and appalling.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
