AZ GOP Censures J6 Committee ‘Star’ Witness – Its Own House Speaker: ‘No Longer a Republican in Good Standing’
The Republican Party of Arizona has formally censured the Speaker of the House, Republican Rusty Bowers, declaring he is “no longer a Republican in good standing,” and “unfit to serve” one month after he was a “star” witness in a nationally-televised hearing held by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
Dr. Kelli Ward, the chair of the Arizona GOP and a Trump acolyte who attempted to have the vote counting stopped on election night, made the announcement late Tuesday. Ward posted the resolution that does not mention Bowers’ testimony but makes claims that accuse him of bipartisanship, and calls on “all registered Republicans to expel him permanently from office in the impending primary election.”
Last month Speaker Bowers testified that numerous top Trump allies, and Donald Trump himself, spoke with him after the election in apparent attempts to pressure him to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona, a state Joe Biden won. Among those he said spoke with him were Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman, and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), according to The New York Times.
READ MORE: January 6 Committee Issues Strong ‘Demand’ in New Subpoenas – Including to Far Right Republican Kelli Ward
“Mr. Bowers also recalled speaking to Mr. Trump, making clear to the president that he ‘wouldn’t do anything illegal for him,’ as one questioner, Representative Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, said,” The Times reported. “Nonetheless, another lawyer advising Mr. Trump, John Eastman, called Mr. Bowers in early January and urged him to schedule a legislative vote to ‘decertify the electors, because we had plenary authority to do so.'”
Speaker Bowers “also told the House select committee about the harassment he experienced outside his home from Trump supporters in the weeks before Jan. 6, 2021, in which he was called a ‘pedophile’ and other epithets.”
The Times described Bowers as speaking “about the Constitution in reverential and spiritual terms,” saying he “had tears in his eyes as he described his gravely ill daughter enduring some of the harassment outside their house. (She died in late January.)”
READ MORE: Stop ‘Gun Grabber’ Mark Kelly ‘Dead in His Tracks’ Urges Arizona GOP Party Chair
The resolution censuring Bowers accuses him of “supporting a bill giving tax payer funded in-state tuition to illegal aliens at our state universities which is a direct violation of the Republican Platform and numerous resolutions passed by the State Committee which oppose policies that promote and reward illegal ‘sanctuary cities’ and lawlessness.”
It also charges that “Bowers joined Democrats to sponsor a one-billion dollar education spending bill (HB 2039.) without a single committee hearing while simultaneously opposing and killing a bill to permanently reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance in our childrens’ schools”
Other charges state: “Bowers was the only Republican opposed to the bill (HB 2294.) establishing that only two genders should be named on all government documents,” and “Bowers sponsored one of the most horrific attacks on the Republican Party Platform plank on religious liberty by sponsoring a bill with Democrats (HB 2802.) that makes sexual orientation and gender identity a protected class forcing public schools and businesses to allow men identifying as women in womens restrooms and locker rooms, removing parental rights preventing parents from identifying the help that their own child may need in accordance with their religious beliefs and a prohibition of religious-based resources on subjects of sexual identity and orientation.”
Before being censured Speaker Bowers, who is now running for the state Senate, said Monday it will take a “miracle” for him to win the election.
Rusty Bowers was a star Jan. 6 committee witness. He says it’ll take “a miracle” to win his next election. https://t.co/Mt2NnFBqZJ pic.twitter.com/iZjOEzFvwe
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 19, 2022
Far Right Social Media Platform Founder and Supporter of GOP Nominee Calls for ‘Coalition of Christian Nationalists’
Doug Mastriano, a Christian nationalism-promoting election conspiracy theorist who won the Republican Party’s gubernatorial primary in May, has come under fire for his ties to Andrew Torba, the antisemitic Christian nationalist founder of the far-right social media platform Gab.
Since its founding, Gab has been a haven for antisemites, white nationalists, and other bigots who have been kicked off of Twitter and other mainstream social media platforms, creating a cesspool so toxic that even MAGA cultist Bill Mitchell abandoned the platform after growing tired of dealing with its “large white supremacist, bigotry community.”
Mastriano, by contrast, has no such qualms about courting that community; he spent $5,000 promoting his campaign on the platform and has even been interviewed by Torba himself. For his part, Torba has been a vocal supporter of Mastriano, penning a column last week in which he declared that “Christians need to be supporting Doug Mastriano.”
On Friday, Democrat Josh Shapiro, who is running against Mastriano for governor in Pennsylvania, appeared on MSNBC to discuss Mastriano’s ties to Gab, which prompted Torba to hold a livestream response in which he repeatedly made his Christian nationalism explicitly clear.
“We are going to build a coalition of Christian nationalists, of Christians, of Christian candidates at the state, local, and federal levels, and we’re gonna take this country back for the glory of God,” Torba declared. “[Mastriano] is our guy, and this is Pennsylvania’s guy, and he’s going to turn this state around for the glory of God. And that is the mission here, folks.”
“This isn’t a big tent,” Torba continued. “This is a Christian movement, full stop. The only way that we’re going to gain any ground in the culture, in the government, in taking our towns, our cities, our states, our counties in our country back is by putting Jesus Christ first. It’s just that simple. There’s no other way. There’s no other path.”
Torba dismissed right-wing activists like Dave Rubin, who is gay, and Ben Shapiro, who is Jewish, saying there is no reason that people like that should be leaders in the conservative movement.
“These people aren’t conservative,” he said. “They’re not Christian. They don’t share our values. They have inverted values from us as Christians. So don’t fall for the bait. Don’t fall for the bait of Populism Inc. Don’t fall for the bait of this pseudo-conservatism, big tent nonsense. This is a Christian movement, and this movement needs to be centered on the gospel and truth of God’s word and of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior and King. That is the only way that this is going to work.”
“Now that the media is attacking Christian nationalism, they’re attacking Jesus Christ, and that is a very bad move,” Torba warned. “We are going to take back this country for the glory of God. This is an explicitly Christian movement because this is an explicitly Christian country. From its founding, throughout its entire history, it has been an explicitly Christian country, and people are starting to remember that, and that needs to be the focal point of this movement.”
“That is how we are going to win,” Torba proclaimed. “The entire platform is centered around God’s word, is centered around putting Jesus Christ first again, in our schools, in our culture, in our homes, in our media, in our entertainment, in our news, everything.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Image of Doug Mastriano via Facebook
House Democrats Pass Two Bills to Protect Abortion Rights – Every No Vote But One Was From Republicans
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on Friday passed two bills to protect women’s access to abortion and reproductive healthcare services. Every no vote except one, which was on one bill, came from a Republican.
One, the Women’s Health Protection Act, would codify Roe v. Wade – the right to abortion – into law. It passed 219-210. 209 Republicans and one Democrat voted against the bill.
The second, they Right To Travel For Abortion Services, protecting the right to travel across state lines to obtain healthcare, including abortion, passed 223-205, with all 205 “nay” votes coming from Republicans. Three GOP members voted “yea.”
The Guardian calls the votes on both bills “largely symbolic.”
In fact, both bills face extreme odds in the Senate, where one Republican, Senator James Lankford, has blocked the Right To Travel For Abortion Services bill and alleged, along with his Senate GOP colleagues, that it promotes “abortion tourism.” Lankford has stated he believes girls as young as 13 have the emotional capacity to consent to sex.
READ MORE: Senator Who Says 13 Year Olds Can Consent to Sex Now Under Fire for Blocking Bill GOP Claims Promotes ‘Abortion Tourism’
Meanwhile, back at the House of Representatives, several Republicans stood on the floor Friday and delivered at time false speeches against the legislation.
Rep. Debbie Lesko, who recently made headlines for stating she would shoot her own grandchildren if need be, then lashing out at those who correctly quoted her, bragged that she voted to oppose the Women’s Health Protection Act because it “threatens women’s rights and safety!”
Banning abortion will not end abortion, but make it dangerous as women seek alternatives that include greater risk, according to Dr. Ana Langer, whose bio at Harvard, where she is a professor of public health, says she is “a physician specializing in pediatrics and neonatology, and a reproductive health expert.”
“A recent study estimated that banning abortion in the U.S. would lead to a 21% increase in the number of pregnancy-related deaths overall and a 33% increase among Black women, simply because staying pregnant is more dangerous than having an abortion,” Dr. Langer says on Harvard’s website. “Increased deaths due to unsafe abortions or attempted abortions would be in addition to these estimates.”
READ MORE: Congresswoman Calls Critics ‘Gun Control Zealots’ for Correctly Quoting Her Saying She Would Shoot Her Own Grandchildren
Congresswoman Lesko and many other Republicans took to social media to falsely characterize the Democratic legislation to codify Roe as the “Abortion on Demand Until Birth Act.”
She was not alone.
Reps. Bob Latta (OH), Matt Gaetz (FL), Jeff Duncan (SC), Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA), Markwayne Mullin (OK), and Larry Bucshon (IN) in the past 24 hours have all falsely call the bill the “Abortion on Demand Until Birth Act.”
Senator Who Says 13 Year Olds Can Consent to Sex Now Under Fire for Blocking Bill GOP Claims Promotes ‘Abortion Tourism’
Republican U.S. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma is under fire after blocking a Democratic bill that would codify into law the right to travel across state lines to obtain an abortion. Some states with or considering abortion bans have also signaled they will make it illegal to leave the state to do so.
“No state has banned interstate travel for adult women seeking to obtain an abortion. This seems to be just trying to inflame, to raise what-ifs,” Lankford, who favors a nationwide abortion ban, told his Senate colleagues Thursday, HuffPost reports.
Senator Steve Daines, Republican of Montana, claimed Democrats’ “legislation would lead to ‘abortion tourism’ and that it would ‘protect the greed of woke corporations’ who have pledged to cover travel costs of their employees,” HuffPost’s Igor Bobic adds.
READ MORE: ‘We Would Hope She Would Understand’: Anti-Abortion Group Official Says 10 Year Old Should Have Given Birth to Rapist’s Baby
“Lankford also uses ‘abortion tourism’ language after blocking right to travel bill,” Bobic also reported on social media:
“Hey, come to our state stay in our hotels and have an abortion here, we’ll have a package for you set up to be able to do that,” he says of blue states.
The Washington Post’s Mike DeBonis adds that in addition to terms like “abortion tourism,” Republicans have called crossing state lines to obtain an abortion, “fly-in abortions,” and women “being trafficked across state lines.”
Several Republicans downplayed the threat of state lawmakers banning interstate travel for the purpose of obtaining an out-of-state abortion.
“It’s already protected in the Constitution,” Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) claimed, as did Justice Brett Kavanaugh in his concurring opinion in the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
Legal experts aren’t so sure, HuffPost notes.
READ MORE: Head of Anti-Abortion Group Stuns Lawmakers by Declaring Raped 10 Year Old Girl’s Abortion Is ‘Not a Abortion’
Meanwhile, on social media, Lankford and his fellow Republicans were highly criticized.
“‘Abortion tourism’ is such a cute reframe for ‘Desperately booking last minute travel and uprooting my life to get a very basic healthcare procedure where my bodily autonomy is recognized,'” said sexual and reproductive health researcher and writer Andréa (Dre) Becker, who has a PhD in medical sociology.
“Did not have ‘abortion tourism’ on my 2022 Bingo Card for ‘Vile Things Republicans Will Say to Invalidate The Humanity of Women and Girls,'” tweeted Jane van Dis MD, Assistant Professor ObGyn.
“Sen Lankford just blocked protections for interstate travel for abortion,” said popular political commentator Lindy Li. “This is the same Lankford who said under oath that a 13-YR-OLD could consent to sex.”
“Christian extremists who force birth on rape victims & validate the rape of kids are the most dangerous [people] in the nation,” she added.
The Associated Press last month reported that “in a 2010 deposition … given a week after he was elected to his first term in the U.S. House, Lankford testified that he believed a 13-year-old could consent to sex.”
“Yes, I think they can,” Lankford said, the AP reported. When an attorney later said, “if I ask you that question in terms of your position as a father,” the AP reports “Lankford maintained his stance.”
“Make no mistake,” tweeted freelance journalist Kaz Weida. “What Republican Lankford is saying is that it’s essential to monitor the movements & restrict the freedom of women. She is just a vessel and whatever clump of cells that resides in her uterus has more rights than she does.”
“He’s reducing women to breeding stock,” she added.
Former Republican and retired U.S. Naval War College professor Tom Nichols, a popular social media commentator, pointed to the remarks Lankford made (above) on the Senate floor Thursday.
“When Lankford says it’s ‘to inflame,’ he means ‘because we’re thinking of doing it.'”
