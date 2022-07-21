RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
House Democrats Pass Bill to Codify Right to Contraception Into Law – All 195 No Votes Came From Republicans
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is working to ensure the rights Justice Clarence Thomas has stated the Supreme Court decided in “error,” and should be “corrected,” are protected by federal legislation before the Court strikes down the rulings that made them the law of the land – as it did when it removed abortion as a constitutional right last month.
On Thursday the House passed H.R. 8373, the Right to Contraception Act, protecting the right to access and use contraception. The vote was 228-195.
Every “no” vote came from Republicans. Just eight Republicans crossed the aisle to join Democrats in voting “yes.” (Full roll call vote list here.)
READ MORE: Florida Republican Draws Criticism for Posting Photo of ‘Baby Formula’ at Federal Facility That’s Mostly Apple Sauce
One of the many House Republicans on Thursday arguing against the Right to Contraception Act, Rep. Kat Cammack, claimed it would “allow more abortions to occur and kill our children,” which is the direct opposite of what contraception actually does.
“This bill, the right to deception act,” the Florida Republican labeled the legislation, “is looking to solve a problem that doesn’t exist.”
“Y’all are a piece of work,” she declared.
Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) to Democrats supporting the bill codifying the right to contraception:
“Cool, y’all are a real piece of work.” pic.twitter.com/90uq0xh2bC
— The Recount (@therecount) July 21, 2022
READ MORE: Senate Republicans Refuse to Commit to Making Basic Rights, Including Interracial and Same-Sex Marriage, the Law
Democrats in the House this week also passed legislation that would protect existing same-sex marriages at the state and federal level. The Respect for Marriage Act, like the Right to Contraception Act, passed by a 267-157 margin, with every “no” vote being cast by a Republican.
The marriage bill, which may actually pass the Senate by a slim margin, does not make same-sex marriage the law of the land. It allows states to ban same-sex marriage but requires them to recognize ones that are legally performed in other jurisdictions.
The third right Justice Thomas targeted is same-sex intimate relations, which the Court recognized as constitutional in its landmark 2003 decision, Lawrence v. Texas. No bill has been put forth yet to protect that right.
Some Republicans, like Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida, have told reporters there’s no need to pass laws protecting those rights, largely claiming they are not in danger, despite Justice Thomas’ direct entreaty for the Court to act.
Rep. Gaetz called voting to protect same-sex marriages a “waste of time,” just days after saying in a congressional hearing that “families are defined by love.”
“Justice Clarence Thomas,” The New York Times reported last month, “in his concurring opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, laid out a vision that prompted concerns about what other rights could disappear: The same rationale that the Supreme Court used to declare there was no right to abortion, he said, should also be used to overturn cases establishing rights to contraception, same-sex consensual relations and same-sex marriage.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
AZ GOP Censures J6 Committee ‘Star’ Witness – Its Own House Speaker: ‘No Longer a Republican in Good Standing’
The Republican Party of Arizona has formally censured the Speaker of the House, Republican Rusty Bowers, declaring he is “no longer a Republican in good standing,” and “unfit to serve” one month after he was a “star” witness in a nationally-televised hearing held by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
Dr. Kelli Ward, the chair of the Arizona GOP and a Trump acolyte who attempted to have the vote counting stopped on election night, made the announcement late Tuesday. Ward posted the resolution that does not mention Bowers’ testimony but makes claims that accuse him of bipartisanship, and calls on “all registered Republicans to expel him permanently from office in the impending primary election.”
Last month Speaker Bowers testified that numerous top Trump allies, and Donald Trump himself, spoke with him after the election in apparent attempts to pressure him to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona, a state Joe Biden won. Among those he said spoke with him were Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman, and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), according to The New York Times.
READ MORE: January 6 Committee Issues Strong ‘Demand’ in New Subpoenas – Including to Far Right Republican Kelli Ward
“Mr. Bowers also recalled speaking to Mr. Trump, making clear to the president that he ‘wouldn’t do anything illegal for him,’ as one questioner, Representative Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, said,” The Times reported. “Nonetheless, another lawyer advising Mr. Trump, John Eastman, called Mr. Bowers in early January and urged him to schedule a legislative vote to ‘decertify the electors, because we had plenary authority to do so.'”
Speaker Bowers “also told the House select committee about the harassment he experienced outside his home from Trump supporters in the weeks before Jan. 6, 2021, in which he was called a ‘pedophile’ and other epithets.”
The Times described Bowers as speaking “about the Constitution in reverential and spiritual terms,” saying he “had tears in his eyes as he described his gravely ill daughter enduring some of the harassment outside their house. (She died in late January.)”
READ MORE: Stop ‘Gun Grabber’ Mark Kelly ‘Dead in His Tracks’ Urges Arizona GOP Party Chair
The resolution censuring Bowers accuses him of “supporting a bill giving tax payer funded in-state tuition to illegal aliens at our state universities which is a direct violation of the Republican Platform and numerous resolutions passed by the State Committee which oppose policies that promote and reward illegal ‘sanctuary cities’ and lawlessness.”
It also charges that “Bowers joined Democrats to sponsor a one-billion dollar education spending bill (HB 2039.) without a single committee hearing while simultaneously opposing and killing a bill to permanently reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance in our childrens’ schools”
Other charges state: “Bowers was the only Republican opposed to the bill (HB 2294.) establishing that only two genders should be named on all government documents,” and “Bowers sponsored one of the most horrific attacks on the Republican Party Platform plank on religious liberty by sponsoring a bill with Democrats (HB 2802.) that makes sexual orientation and gender identity a protected class forcing public schools and businesses to allow men identifying as women in womens restrooms and locker rooms, removing parental rights preventing parents from identifying the help that their own child may need in accordance with their religious beliefs and a prohibition of religious-based resources on subjects of sexual identity and orientation.”
Before being censured Speaker Bowers, who is now running for the state Senate, said Monday it will take a “miracle” for him to win the election.
Rusty Bowers was a star Jan. 6 committee witness. He says it’ll take “a miracle” to win his next election. https://t.co/Mt2NnFBqZJ pic.twitter.com/iZjOEzFvwe
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 19, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Far Right Social Media Platform Founder and Supporter of GOP Nominee Calls for ‘Coalition of Christian Nationalists’
Doug Mastriano, a Christian nationalism-promoting election conspiracy theorist who won the Republican Party’s gubernatorial primary in May, has come under fire for his ties to Andrew Torba, the antisemitic Christian nationalist founder of the far-right social media platform Gab.
Since its founding, Gab has been a haven for antisemites, white nationalists, and other bigots who have been kicked off of Twitter and other mainstream social media platforms, creating a cesspool so toxic that even MAGA cultist Bill Mitchell abandoned the platform after growing tired of dealing with its “large white supremacist, bigotry community.”
Mastriano, by contrast, has no such qualms about courting that community; he spent $5,000 promoting his campaign on the platform and has even been interviewed by Torba himself. For his part, Torba has been a vocal supporter of Mastriano, penning a column last week in which he declared that “Christians need to be supporting Doug Mastriano.”
On Friday, Democrat Josh Shapiro, who is running against Mastriano for governor in Pennsylvania, appeared on MSNBC to discuss Mastriano’s ties to Gab, which prompted Torba to hold a livestream response in which he repeatedly made his Christian nationalism explicitly clear.
“We are going to build a coalition of Christian nationalists, of Christians, of Christian candidates at the state, local, and federal levels, and we’re gonna take this country back for the glory of God,” Torba declared. “[Mastriano] is our guy, and this is Pennsylvania’s guy, and he’s going to turn this state around for the glory of God. And that is the mission here, folks.”
“This isn’t a big tent,” Torba continued. “This is a Christian movement, full stop. The only way that we’re going to gain any ground in the culture, in the government, in taking our towns, our cities, our states, our counties in our country back is by putting Jesus Christ first. It’s just that simple. There’s no other way. There’s no other path.”
Torba dismissed right-wing activists like Dave Rubin, who is gay, and Ben Shapiro, who is Jewish, saying there is no reason that people like that should be leaders in the conservative movement.
“These people aren’t conservative,” he said. “They’re not Christian. They don’t share our values. They have inverted values from us as Christians. So don’t fall for the bait. Don’t fall for the bait of Populism Inc. Don’t fall for the bait of this pseudo-conservatism, big tent nonsense. This is a Christian movement, and this movement needs to be centered on the gospel and truth of God’s word and of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior and King. That is the only way that this is going to work.”
“Now that the media is attacking Christian nationalism, they’re attacking Jesus Christ, and that is a very bad move,” Torba warned. “We are going to take back this country for the glory of God. This is an explicitly Christian movement because this is an explicitly Christian country. From its founding, throughout its entire history, it has been an explicitly Christian country, and people are starting to remember that, and that needs to be the focal point of this movement.”
“That is how we are going to win,” Torba proclaimed. “The entire platform is centered around God’s word, is centered around putting Jesus Christ first again, in our schools, in our culture, in our homes, in our media, in our entertainment, in our news, everything.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Image of Doug Mastriano via Facebook
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
House Democrats Pass Two Bills to Protect Abortion Rights – Every No Vote But One Was From Republicans
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on Friday passed two bills to protect women’s access to abortion and reproductive healthcare services. Every no vote except one, which was on one bill, came from a Republican.
One, the Women’s Health Protection Act, would codify Roe v. Wade – the right to abortion – into law. It passed 219-210. 209 Republicans and one Democrat voted against the bill.
The second, they Right To Travel For Abortion Services, protecting the right to travel across state lines to obtain healthcare, including abortion, passed 223-205, with all 205 “nay” votes coming from Republicans. Three GOP members voted “yea.”
The Guardian calls the votes on both bills “largely symbolic.”
In fact, both bills face extreme odds in the Senate, where one Republican, Senator James Lankford, has blocked the Right To Travel For Abortion Services bill and alleged, along with his Senate GOP colleagues, that it promotes “abortion tourism.” Lankford has stated he believes girls as young as 13 have the emotional capacity to consent to sex.
READ MORE: Senator Who Says 13 Year Olds Can Consent to Sex Now Under Fire for Blocking Bill GOP Claims Promotes ‘Abortion Tourism’
Meanwhile, back at the House of Representatives, several Republicans stood on the floor Friday and delivered at time false speeches against the legislation.
Rep. Debbie Lesko, who recently made headlines for stating she would shoot her own grandchildren if need be, then lashing out at those who correctly quoted her, bragged that she voted to oppose the Women’s Health Protection Act because it “threatens women’s rights and safety!”
Banning abortion will not end abortion, but make it dangerous as women seek alternatives that include greater risk, according to Dr. Ana Langer, whose bio at Harvard, where she is a professor of public health, says she is “a physician specializing in pediatrics and neonatology, and a reproductive health expert.”
“A recent study estimated that banning abortion in the U.S. would lead to a 21% increase in the number of pregnancy-related deaths overall and a 33% increase among Black women, simply because staying pregnant is more dangerous than having an abortion,” Dr. Langer says on Harvard’s website. “Increased deaths due to unsafe abortions or attempted abortions would be in addition to these estimates.”
READ MORE: Congresswoman Calls Critics ‘Gun Control Zealots’ for Correctly Quoting Her Saying She Would Shoot Her Own Grandchildren
Congresswoman Lesko and many other Republicans took to social media to falsely characterize the Democratic legislation to codify Roe as the “Abortion on Demand Until Birth Act.”
She was not alone.
Reps. Bob Latta (OH), Matt Gaetz (FL), Jeff Duncan (SC), Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA), Markwayne Mullin (OK), and Larry Bucshon (IN) in the past 24 hours have all falsely call the bill the “Abortion on Demand Until Birth Act.”
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Hero’ Buttigieg Heralded for Responses to Republicans’ Questions in Congressional Hearing
- News2 days ago
Secret Garland Memo Cites Bill Barr Order to Flag AG if Investigating a Presidential Candidate
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
J6 Chair Thompson Announces Committee’s Additional Plans
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Nikki Haley Hints at White House Run During Christian Conference Held by Pastor With ‘Record of Anti-Semitic Statements’
- News1 day ago
‘Time to Charge and Arrest Wilbur Ross’: Political Scientist Responds to Report Trump Used Census ‘For Partisan Gain’
- News3 days ago
Watchdog to DOJ: Secret Service ‘Likely’ Broke Federal Criminal Law by Deleting Text Messages
- News1 day ago
‘Quite Robustly a Coverup’: Rick Wilson Urges J6 Committee to Nail Secret Service for Deleted Texts
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
AZ GOP Censures J6 Committee ‘Star’ Witness – Its Own House Speaker: ‘No Longer a Republican in Good Standing’