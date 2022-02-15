News
January 6 Committee Issues Strong ‘Demand’ in New Subpoenas – Including to Far Right Republican Kelli Ward
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just announced six new subpoenas in a strongly-worded “demand.” Among the six recipients of the new subpoenas is Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward a far-right-wing extremist and 2020 election denier.
“The Select Committee demands info on efforts to send false ‘alternate electors’ and otherwise interfere with election certification,” the Committee said via Twitter late Tuesday afternoon.
“We’re seeking records and testimony from former campaign officials and other individuals in various states who we believe have relevant information about the planning and implementation of those plans,” Chairman Thompson said in a statement. “The Select Committee has heard from more than 550 witnesses, and we expect these six individuals to cooperate as well as we work to tell the American people the full story about the violence of January 6th and its causes.”
Other recipients of the six subpoenas include Pennsylvania Christian nationalist lawmaker Doug Mastriano. Also, Michael A. Roman and Gary Michael Brown, who, the committee says, “served, respectively, as the Director and Deputy Director of Election Day Operations for former President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign. They reportedly participated in efforts to promote allegations of fraud in the November 2020 election and encourage state legislators to appoint false ‘alternate’ slates of electors.”
“Laura Cox reportedly witnessed Rudy Giuliani pressure state lawmakers to disregard election results in Michigan and say that certifying the election results would be a ‘criminal act.'”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
‘Depths of Hackery’: Fox News Legal Analyst Mocked for Suggesting Martin Luther King Jr. Was Never Arrested
Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley is being mocked after he attacked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for cracking down on a convoy of largely American-funded “truckers” who shut down a major bridge between the two nations and with it crippled trade for days.
Not only is Fox News’ promotion of the so-called “Freedom Truckers” extreme, Turley’s suggestion that those who fought for actual civil rights – not the “right” to not wear a mask or not be vaccinated – during the Jim Crow era were never physically attacked or arrested by police is just plain false.
“I thought it was quite excessive,” Turley declared of Trudeau’s decision to invoke emergency – but not military or martial law – powers, on Fox News. “This was an act of civil disobedience,” he said of the truck protestors.
Turley called the protest “a standard tactic of groups, going back to the Civil Rights era.” He even quoted the late Democratic U.S. Congressman John Lewis’s “good trouble” remarks.
“By this rationale, they could have cracked down on the Civil Rights Movement. They could have arrested Martin Luther King,” Turley declared.
Fox News has clearly been on the side of the protestors.
Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley, on Canada PM Justin Trudeau invoking emergency powers to deal with the “Freedom Convoy” blockade:
tBy this rationale, they could have cracked down on the Civil Rights movement. They could have arrested Martin Luther King.” pic.twitter.com/s9dwkcvihQ
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 15, 2022
Pushback against Turley was swift.
“Martin Luther King, Jr. was arrested 29 times,” noted HuffPost senior front page editor Philip Lewis.
“This is what happens when you ban teaching history in our schools,” wrote popular economist David Rothschild.
Historian Peter Manseau warned, “This is beyond dumb — but don’t fall for the trap of participating in any comparison between people fighting for civil rights & people fighting against public health. Answering this with ‘But they did arrest MLK!’ only invites the response ‘So the truckers are just like him…'”
I mean, could you imagine? pic.twitter.com/i90Ot6O5HI
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 15, 2022
Like do they have the internet? pic.twitter.com/CNm9l56P4o
— Raphael dela Suburbs 🟥⬛️🟩 (@MonstaYouMade) February 15, 2022
I mean… they did crack down on the Civil Rights movement. pic.twitter.com/FUb5yY7mTd
— Jimmy the Geek (@BloodwingBD) February 15, 2022
Jonathan Turley continues to plumb the depths of hackery.
P.S. who’s gonna tell him how the MLK story ends? https://t.co/N2lUD7JEPY
— Ed Bott (@edbott) February 15, 2022
Does he think the Letter from Birmingham Jail was written from the visitation room? https://t.co/qPKQZ9mn3a
— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) February 15, 2022
The famous “Letter from a Birmingham Hotel Room After No Legal Action Was Ever Taken Against Me” is quite the read, I suggest it. https://t.co/iaHsAzMqRr
— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) February 15, 2022
WHO’S GONNA TELL JONATHAN TURLEY WHAT THEY DID TO MARTIN LUTHER KING???? https://t.co/X52r5teYlz
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 15, 2022
GOP Congressional Candidate Accused of Soliciting for Sex and Inappropriate Touching of a Student: Report
A Texas Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives endorsed by The Dallas Morning News this week saw that endorsement pulled after allegations he twice solicited an escort for sex and that he inappropriately touched a student when he was a teacher.
Brad Namdar, who has been positioned as an anti-human trafficking advocate, calls himself a “triple threat: principled, practical, prepared.”
“The escort said she first met Namdar in May, as he was gearing up for his congressional run. She provided The Dallas Morning News with evidence, including videos, of the alleged sexual encounters. The News is not naming her because she fears retaliation from Namdar and his supporters,” The Dallas Morning News reports.
“The News also uncovered allegations through school records that Namdar inappropriately touched a student when he was a teacher and coach at a Dallas high school. Child Protective Services was notified about the alleged incident, but local law enforcement officials said they have no records of such a report.”
Namdar denies the accusations, including calling the student’s allegation “fake,” and says he is staying in the primary race.
He responded on Trwitter but his campaign Facebook page makes no mention of the allegations or his denial.
I am not going to allow for false allegations towards me, my family, or anyone else to distract me from my campaign. Lies, fabrications, and attacks on my character have been done, but I will move forward. I’d like to thank our supporters during this time and let’s focus on TX32
— Brad Namdar (@BradNamdar) February 14, 2022
On Wednesday Namdar’s business was suspended from a Texas state anti-trafficking program based on the Dallas Morning News’ report.
Namdar has been endorsed for the Congressional seat by Texas Republican U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions, along with a long list of local Texas community leaders and political groups. He has the highest rating possible from the NRA.
On his list of principles, he promises to “oppose any new tax increases,” “vote to reverse, or at least pause, all new Biden federal regulations,” and says he “supports school choice,” and “opposes CRT curriculum in schools.”
Image via Facebook
Distraught Eric Trump Calls for Prosecutors to Investigate Hillary Clinton – ‘They’ll Go After My Father for Nothing’
Appearing on Fox News Monday night a distraught Eric Trump told Sean Hannity that Hillary Clinton should be prosecuted.
“Isn’t that a, you know, isn’t that fraud? Isn’t that all sorts of offenses?” Trump asked Hannity, a longtime unofficial advisor to Donald Trump.
“Where are the prosecutors right now?” Eric Trump asked. “You know, the same prosecutors, they’ll go after my father every single day for nothing, right? Just because they want to disqualify him because he’s clearly the front runner for 2024,” cried Eric Trump, a top executive of the Trump Organization, which is facing investigations of potential fraud. There is massive evidence of potential, possibly criminal, wrongdoing by Donald Trump as well, going as far back as the Mueller investigation if not earlier.
“Where are those prosecutors? Hillary Rodham Clinton is a New York resident. Let me just kind of break that down for you. She lives in Chappaqua, New York and guess where Trump Tower is located? It’s located on Fifth Avenue in New York. Where are these prosecutors? Where is the DA? Isn’t that a federal – Isn’t that a, you know, isn’t that fraud? Isn’t that all sorts of offenses?”
Eric Trump appeared to be discussing the news, incorrectly reported by Fox News, about the Durham investigation.
I read the John Durham BS motion that Fox News and all on the right are talking about. It does NOT say Team Clinton hacked into Trump’s computers nor does it even say Team Clinton “infiltrated” Trump Tower computers. Those are LITERALLY lies by Fox News and GOP.
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 15, 2022
“Where’s Letitia James in this whole thing?” Trump, upset, asked of the New York Attorney General. “Is she just gonna ignore this because Hillary happens to be in her political party?”
A very emotional Eric Trump almost cries on Hannity pic.twitter.com/htupGUnhiX
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 15, 2022
