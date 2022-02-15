January 6 Committee Issues Strong ‘Demand’ in New Subpoenas – Including to Far Right Republican Kelli Ward

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just announced six new subpoenas in a strongly-worded “demand.” Among the six recipients of the new subpoenas is Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward a far-right-wing extremist and 2020 election denier.

“The Select Committee demands info on efforts to send false ‘alternate electors’ and otherwise interfere with election certification,” the Committee said via Twitter late Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re seeking records and testimony from former campaign officials and other individuals in various states who we believe have relevant information about the planning and implementation of those plans,” Chairman Thompson said in a statement. “The Select Committee has heard from more than 550 witnesses, and we expect these six individuals to cooperate as well as we work to tell the American people the full story about the violence of January 6th and its causes.”

Other recipients of the six subpoenas include Pennsylvania Christian nationalist lawmaker Doug Mastriano. Also, Michael A. Roman and Gary Michael Brown, who, the committee says, “served, respectively, as the Director and Deputy Director of Election Day Operations for former President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign. They reportedly participated in efforts to promote allegations of fraud in the November 2020 election and encourage state legislators to appoint false ‘alternate’ slates of electors.”

“Laura Cox reportedly witnessed Rudy Giuliani pressure state lawmakers to disregard election results in Michigan and say that certifying the election results would be a ‘criminal act.'”

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.