An Angry Biden Blasts ‘Raw Political Power’ of Supreme Court as He Signs Order Aiming to Protect Abortion Access (Video)

In at least his fourth official statement on the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade President Joe Biden delivered a live address from the White House strongly criticizing the six conservative justices whose “terrible, extreme, and I think so terribly wrong-headed” majority opinion, he said, was not in line with the Constitution.

“This was not a decision driven by the Constitution,” Biden said, repeatedly, of the Supreme Court’s anti-abortion decision two weeks ago. “This was not a decision driven by history.”

“What we’re witnessing wasn’t a constitutional judgment. It was an exercise in raw political power.”

Biden accused the conservatives on the nation’s top court of “playing fast and loose with the facts,” as he blasted their brand new claim, that laws and decisions have to be in keeping with U.S. history to be constitutional.

“The practice of medicine should not be frozen in the 19th century,” he declared, noting that Roe was enacted to protect women’s health.

President Biden went on to sign a broad executive order that aims to protect women’s access to abortion medication and right to travel out of state to obtain reproductive health care.

And again he urged Congress to pass legislation codifying Roe into law.

Watch President Biden below or at this link.