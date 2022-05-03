BREAKING NEWS
Biden Calls on Congress to Pass Legislation Making Right to Abortion Federal Law
President Joe Biden says abortion is a “fundamental” right and is calling on Congress to pass legislation to codify that right into federal law, following a report that the Supreme Court has already voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.
“I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned,” President Biden said in a statement released by the White House Tuesday morning.
He says, “if the Court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose. And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November. At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law.”
That statement is consistent with one he made before he was elected President, promising to codify the right to abortion into law.
That statement is consistent with one he made before he was elected President, promising to codify the right to abortion into law.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 29, 2020
President Biden noted his administration has “argued strongly before the Court in defense of Roe v. Wade.”
We said that Roe is based on “a long line of precedent recognizing ‘the Fourteenth Amendment’s concept of personal liberty’… against government interference with intensely personal decisions.”
Chief Justice Roberts: Yes, Leaked Opinion Overturning Roe Is ‘Authentic’ – Claims It ‘Does Not Represent a Decision’
Chief Justice John Roberts has finally responded to a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that completely and entirely overturns Roe v. Wade: Yes, it is “authentic.”
“Although the document described in yesterday’s reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case,” a statement from the Court reads.
Denouncing the leak as “a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here,” Roberts says he has ordered an investigation.
But he also presumes to know why the draft opinion was leaked, which is a potentially erroneous position.
“To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way.”
The full statement:
Bombshell Report Claims SCOTUS Has Voted To Completely Overturn Roe v Wade
A bombshell report from Politico claims the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to completely overturn Roe v. Wade, and that news organization also claims it has seen the first draft of the ruling, which it says was drafted by Justice Alito.
“The draft opinion is a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights and a subsequent 1992 decision – Planned Parenthood v. Casey – that largely maintained the right. ‘Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,’ Alito writes,” Politico’s reports.
If true, abortion would no longer be considered a constitutional right, and other rights, especially same-sex marriage, are expected to be overturned as well by the uber-conservative Court.
It is all but unprecedented that a leak has come out of the Supreme Court.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” he writes in the document, labeled as the “Opinion of the Court.” “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
The Court is expected to hand down its decision in June, which would lead at least 26 states to immediately ban abortion in full, experts have said.
On MSNBC Politico’s Josh Gerstein says they are “very confident” the document they obtained is legitimate. MSNBC later reported four former SCOTUS clerks say the document appears to be a legitimate work product of the Court.
Politico has published a full copy of what it says is the draft opinion.
UPDATE – MSNBC’s report:
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
‘I’m Not Sure This Has Been in Your Reporting’: Psaki Smacks Down Doocy Over ‘Disinformation Board’ Fearmongering
Conservatives are going all-in on attacking a Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) agency called the Disinformation Governance Board, falsely insisting President Joe Biden has created an Orwellian “Ministry of Truth” that will censor everything online.
It’s their latest attack on actual truth, of course. For starters, the board’s focus is on combatting foreign disinformation, not domestic, and it would work to help protect national security. It’s also not a new endeavor, but a continuation of work done during the Trump administration, and conservatives had no issue with it then.
Fox News Peter Doocy on Monday jumped at the chance to further misinform the far right-wing cable network’s viewers while attempting to paint the President as out of touch and uninformed.
“Does the President know that DHS is putting together this Disinformation Governance Board?” Doocy asked. (Minutes later he would accuse it of “censoring internet traffic.”)
“Well, Peter, I think I would note – and I’m not sure if this has been in your reporting yet – but this is a continuation of work that was done under the prior administration, under the Trump administration, to take steps to address disinformation, address the use of disinformation and helping smugglers prompt the movement of more migrants across to the border,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, schooling the right wing propagandist.
“I would note that the first example given in the announcement about this was DHS has worked to understand how ‘misinformation’ spread by human smugglers that prey on vulnerable populations attempting to migrate to the United States. So for anyone who’s out there who may be concerned about the increase in migrants to the border, this is the kind of apparatus that’s working to address disinformation. And again, continuing the work of the Department of Homeland Security and 2020. Something we’re currently applauding.”
Almost as if he had heard nothing Psaki said, Doocy steamrolled through with another question designed for a Fox News clip.
“Just in terms of what the President wants out of this, does he want the people on this board to start censoring information that is not helpful to him?”
“Well, let me be clear on exactly what this board does, or what the work they’re doing does and in their announcement, which is publicly available in the Department of Homeland Security website for anyone to read, it says, ‘the primary mission is to establish best practices to ensure that efforts to understand and respond to disinformation are done in ways that protect privacy, civil rights and civil liberties and the right to free speech.'”
Still not satisfied, Doocy continued, again ignoring everything Psaki had said.
“Okay, there’s this woman Nina Jankowicz, who is going to be in charge of the board. She has said that she thinks the Hunter Biden laptop is Russian disinformation. So should we look forward in the future to her censoring internet traffic about the Hunter Biden laptop?”
“I think I noted exactly what the objective of the board is, including continuing the work of the prior administration. And the woman you noted has extensive experience and has done extensive work addressing disinformation, she has testified before Congress testified in Europe. She has done worked closely with Ukrainians and has unique expertise, especially at this moment we’re facing.”
The answers to Doocy’s questions were already readily available to anyone who wanted them, like in this Washington Post report.
Watch:
Fox News’ Peter Doocy: “Does the president know that DHS is putting together this Disinformation Governance Board?”
