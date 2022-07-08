Georgia Criminal Grand Jury Issues Another Subpoena in Trump Election Fraud Investigation Seeking Audio Recording

The Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney’s special grand jury has issued another subpoena in its investigation of possible criminal actions by Donald Trump and his associates in the 2020 presidential election.

The grand jury has subpoenaed the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, seeking an audio recording that reportedly includes a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney declaring there was no election fraud in Georgia, as that newspaper reports.

“The 23-person grand jury is seeking the full audio recording of a leaked Jan. 11, 2021 conference call on which the AJC reported involving then-acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, Bobby Christine.”

“In my opinion, there is no there, there,” Christine reportedly says in the recording.

A Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney stating there was no fraud is yet more damning evidence against the former president.

Trump appointed Bobby Christine for the Southern District of Georgia in 2017. After the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, B.J. Pak, abruptly resigned, Trump made Christine the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District.

“His appointment was a break from the traditional chain of command — when a top prosecutor resigns, they are typically replaced by the office’s No. 2 attorney — and raised fears of political interference,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution adds.