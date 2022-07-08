BREAKING NEWS
Georgia Criminal Grand Jury Issues Another Subpoena in Trump Election Fraud Investigation Seeking Audio Recording
The Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney’s special grand jury has issued another subpoena in its investigation of possible criminal actions by Donald Trump and his associates in the 2020 presidential election.
The grand jury has subpoenaed the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, seeking an audio recording that reportedly includes a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney declaring there was no election fraud in Georgia, as that newspaper reports.
“The 23-person grand jury is seeking the full audio recording of a leaked Jan. 11, 2021 conference call on which the AJC reported involving then-acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, Bobby Christine.”
“In my opinion, there is no there, there,” Christine reportedly says in the recording.
A Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney stating there was no fraud is yet more damning evidence against the former president.
Trump appointed Bobby Christine for the Southern District of Georgia in 2017. After the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, B.J. Pak, abruptly resigned, Trump made Christine the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District.
“His appointment was a break from the traditional chain of command — when a top prosecutor resigns, they are typically replaced by the office’s No. 2 attorney — and raised fears of political interference,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution adds.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
An Angry Biden Blasts ‘Raw Political Power’ of Supreme Court as He Signs Order Aiming to Protect Abortion Access (Video)
In at least his fourth official statement on the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade President Joe Biden delivered a live address from the White House strongly criticizing the six conservative justices whose “terrible, extreme, and I think so terribly wrong-headed” majority opinion, he said, was not in line with the Constitution.
“This was not a decision driven by the Constitution,” Biden said, repeatedly, of the Supreme Court’s anti-abortion decision two weeks ago. “This was not a decision driven by history.”
“What we’re witnessing wasn’t a constitutional judgment. It was an exercise in raw political power.”
RELATED: Biden Blasts ‘Outrageous’ US Supreme Court – Calls to Change Filibuster to Codify Roe and Privacy Into Law
Biden accused the conservatives on the nation’s top court of “playing fast and loose with the facts,” as he blasted their brand new claim, that laws and decisions have to be in keeping with U.S. history to be constitutional.
“The practice of medicine should not be frozen in the 19th century,” he declared, noting that Roe was enacted to protect women’s health.
President Biden went on to sign a broad executive order that aims to protect women’s access to abortion medication and right to travel out of state to obtain reproductive health care.
RELATED: Biden Blasts ‘Extremist’ Supreme Court and Promises to Protect Women Traveling Across State Lines to Obtain an Abortion
And again he urged Congress to pass legislation codifying Roe into law.
Watch President Biden below or at this link.
President Biden on U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe: “This was not a decision driven by the Constitution…this was not a decision driven by history…What we’re witnessing wasn’t a constitutional judgment. It was an exercise in raw political power.” pic.twitter.com/xDPGWsTU15
— CSPAN (@cspan) July 8, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: Biden Announces Executive Order to Help Protect Abortion Rights, ‘Safeguarding Access’ in White House Speech
President Joe Biden Friday morning at 11:30 AM ET will deliver a speech announcing he is signing an executive order to help protect women’s access to abortion medication and emergency contraception, to help convene legal representation to protect their right to travel out of state to access reproductive healthcare, and to protect patient privacy rights.
A statement from the White House says the executive order will be used for:
Safeguarding access to reproductive health care services, including abortion and contraception;
Protecting the privacy of patients and their access to accurate information;
Promoting the safety and security of patients, providers, and clinics; and
Coordinating the implementation of Federal efforts to protect reproductive rights and access to health care.
The order announces efforts to provide legal representation for women to protect “the right to travel out of state to seek medical care.”
“The Attorney General and the White House Counsel will convene private pro bono attorneys, bar associations, and public interest organizations to encourage robust legal representation of patients, providers, and third parties lawfully seeking or offering reproductive health care services throughout the country,” the White House says. “Such representation could include protecting the right to travel out of state to seek medical care.”
The Washington Post notes the President’s speech comes “as many Democrats have called on him to respond with bolder and more urgent action.”
In May, following the leaked Supreme Court draft overturning the right to abortion Biden called on Congress to pass legislation to codify that “fundamental” right into federal law.
Last week, from Madrid in a speech to NATO leaders Biden criticized the “outrageous behavior” of the U.S. Supreme Court and called on the Senate to change the filibuster to allow a simple majority to codify Roe v. Wade and other essential rights to privacy into federal law.
And last Friday in a virtual roundtable with Democratic governors Biden blasted the “extremist” Supreme Court and promised he will protect women traveling across state lines to obtain an abortion and will protect women’s rights to FDA-approved abortion drugs.
The President will speak at 11:30 AM from the Roosevelt Room. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will join President Biden.
Watch the President live below or at this link:
BREAKING NEWS
7th Victim of July 4th Mass Shooting Dies
Seven people have now died as a result of a gunman opening fire from a rooftop into an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.
The latest victim succumbed to their injuries Tuesday afternoon, NBC 5 Chicago reported. Authorities have not identified all the victims, but have said five of those who died were adults. Another 46 people were wounded.
Police on Tuesday announced that the shooter fired at least 70 rounds into the crowd, using a “high-powered rifle” that is “similar” to a AR-15. They also revealed the suspected gunman planned the attack for weeks, purchased his weapons legally, disguised himself by wearing women’s attire to “conceal his facial tattoos and his identity,” and to “help him during the escape.” He then walked to his mother’s house after the shooting.
Law enforcement Monday evening arrested Robert Crimo, who they say is a “person of interest,” but he has not been charged.
“There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community,” Illinois Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. “There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures. There are no words I can offer to lift the pain of those they leave behind. Please know that our state grieves with you, that MK and I grieve with you.”
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests July 4 Mass Shooting Was a False Flag ‘Designed to Persuade’ GOP to Support Gun Control
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
SCOTUS Justices Prayed With Evangelical Group Whose Legal Brief Was Cited to Overturn Roe Says Christian Activist: Report
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
Antidepressants, Pot, and Women to Blame for Horrific July 4 Mass Shooting According to Tucker Carlson
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Pathological Liar’: Herschel Walker’s Own Advisors Don’t Trust Him, Think He Isn’t Mentally Fit for the Job – Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
GOP Congresswoman Saying She Would ‘Do Anything’ to Protect Her Grandchildren, Even ‘Shooting Them’ Sets Internet on Fire
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Christian Right Facing ‘Credibility’ Issues — Just as They Try to Force Their Will on Everyone Else: Analyst
- News2 days ago
Pat Cipollone Is ‘A Greatest Hits Package of Crazy Statements’ by Donald Trump: Legal Expert
- CRIME3 days ago
Highland Park Shooting Deaths Include Both Parents of Two Year Old Found at Scene of July 4th Massacre