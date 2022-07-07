BREAKING NEWS
7th Victim of July 4th Mass Shooting Dies
Seven people have now died as a result of a gunman opening fire from a rooftop into an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.
The latest victim succumbed to their injuries Tuesday afternoon, NBC 5 Chicago reported. Authorities have not identified all the victims, but have said five of those who died were adults. Another 46 people were wounded.
Police on Tuesday announced that the shooter fired at least 70 rounds into the crowd, using a “high-powered rifle” that is “similar” to a AR-15. They also revealed the suspected gunman planned the attack for weeks, purchased his weapons legally, disguised himself by wearing women’s attire to “conceal his facial tattoos and his identity,” and to “help him during the escape.” He then walked to his mother’s house after the shooting.
Law enforcement Monday evening arrested Robert Crimo, who they say is a “person of interest,” but he has not been charged.
“There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community,” Illinois Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. “There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures. There are no words I can offer to lift the pain of those they leave behind. Please know that our state grieves with you, that MK and I grieve with you.”
BREAKING NEWS
‘Planned for Weeks’: Highland Park Massacre Suspect Purchased Weapons Legally, Walked to Mother’s House After Shooting
The 21-year-old man suspected of being the shooter in Monday’s Highland Park, Illinois massacre planned the attack for weeks, purchased his weapons legally, disguised himself by wearing women’s attire to “conceal his facial tattoos and his identity,” and to “help him during the escape.” He then walked to his mother’s house after the shooting, police said in a Tuesday press conference.
Six people died and over thirty others were wounded.
The “high-powered rifle” Robert Crimo used is “similar to an AR-15,” Christopher Covelli, a spokesperson for the Lake County major crimes task force told reporters. He used it to “fire more than 70 rounds into the crowd.”
RELATED: Who Is the Highland Park July 4th Mass Shooting Person of Interest? ‘Obsession With Mass Death and Nihilism’
Crimo later borrowed his mother’s car.
Police say there was no one else involved. They add they were aware of him through previous interactions but those were not violent.
Law enforcement announces that they believe that Robert Crimo “preplanned this attack for several weeks” and that during “during the attack he was dressed in women’s clothing” to help conceal his facial tattoos and identity so he could flee during the chaos. pic.twitter.com/GCruC12276
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 5, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
President Biden: ‘Jill and I Are Shocked by the Senseless Gun Violence’ at Highland Park July 4th Mass Shooting
President Joe Biden quickly issued a statement expressing his “shock” over the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois that has left six people dead and over 30 people hospitalized.
“Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day,” the President says in his statement. “As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene. I have spoken to Governor Pritzker and Mayor Rotering, and have offered the full support of the Federal government to their communities.”
“I also surged Federal law enforcement to assist in the urgent search for the shooter, who remains at large at this time. Members of the community should follow guidance from leadership on the ground, and I will monitor closely as we learn more about those whose lives have been lost and pray for those who are in the hospital with grievous injuries.”
President Biden notes that he “recently signed the first major bipartisan gun reform legislation in almost thirty years into law, which includes actions that will save lives. But there is much more work to do, and I’m not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence.”
The President and the First Lady are expected to speak around 5 PM Monday to deliver Independence Day remarks during their barbecue at the White House with veterans.
News reports state the shooter, who has not been apprehended, is believed to be a white man, 18-20 years old, armed with a high-powered rifle.
RELATED: Biden Blasts ‘Outrageous’ US Supreme Court – Calls to Change Filibuster to Codify Roe and Privacy Into Law
Many on social media are criticizing the NRA, which posted a tweet tying guns to Independence Day barely hours before the mass shooting began. It reads: “The only reason you’re celebrating Independence Day is because citizens were armed.”
There were many police officers at the Highland Park parade, yet the shooter was able to inflict great loss of life, a massive number of wounded victims, and massive terror. Nearby towns canceled their Fourth of July celebrations in response.
BREAKING NEWS
Mass Shooting at Fourth of July Parade Leaves Six Dead, Possibly Two Dozen Wounded – Shooter at Large: Reports
A mass shooting at a Highland Park, Illinois Independence Day parade has left at least six people dead and “possibly more than two dozen others wounded,” the Chicago Sun-Times reports as the story develops. Initial reports stated at least two dead but the number has been increasing.
Earlier the paper had said one of its reporters “saw blankets placed over three bloodied bodies.”
“I heard 20 to 25 shots, which were in rapid succession. So it couldn’t have been just a handgun or a shotgun,” Highland Park resident Miles Zaremski told the Sun-Times. He also said he saw people who “got shot,” including “a woman covered with blood . . . She did not survive.”
Chicago Sun-Times Washington Bureau Chief Lynn Sweet was at the parade and posted this video which shows a band playing while people run down the street terrorized.
My video.. I was at #Highland Park parade.. Terrified people fleeing July 4th parade when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/DSe0NJOuem
— Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) July 4, 2022
Sweet also posted this photo, calling the scene a “bloodbath.”
Bloodbath at #Highland Park July 4th parade.. I was there.. story at @suntimes pic.twitter.com/zuUQMO7Dxy
— Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) July 4, 2022
“Illinois State Police said the shooting situation is ‘active,'” NBC 5 Chicago reports.
2:57 PM ET –
This article has been updated to reflect the number of people dead and wounded.
1:28 PM ET –
This article has been updated to reflect the number of people dead and wounded.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
