‘You Can’t Even Bury Your Loved Ones’: 5 People Reportedly Shot at Cemetery During Funeral for Father Shot by Police

Five people at a Racine, Wisconsin cemetery attending the funeral of a father of four who was shot by police have reportedly been shot.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at Graceland Cemetary. Ascension All Saints Hospital, which abuts the cemetery, has been put on lockdown, “out of an abundance of caution,” The Journal Times reports.

“Members of a group who gathered at the hospital afterward told journalists that the shooting occurred during the burial of Da’Shontay ‘Day Day’ King, who died Friday, May 20, after he fled a Racine Police officer and was shot. The state investigation into the fatal police shooting is ongoing.”

One woman outside the hospital’s emergency room said her daughter had been shot and was being treated inside. “I can’t even go to a funeral,” the woman said, describing the moments of the shooting as “like a movie.”

Another person said “You can’t even bury your loved ones.”

The shooting comes just one day after four people were shot and killed at a Tulsa, Oklahoma hospital campus.

Video report from TMJ4 News: