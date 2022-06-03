BREAKING NEWS
Navarro Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Contempt of Congress
Top Trump White House advisor Peter Navarro has been indicted by a federal grand jury for contempt for Congress for ignoring valid and legal subpoenas.
Navarro appeared on MSNBC Thursday evening and spoke very freely about his actions, so much so that host Ari Melber, the network’s chief legal correspondent, warned him that investigators on the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack “can hear you when you talk on TV.”
“This is the first indictment of someone this close to the President and it suggests that the Justice Dept. has resolved any lingering concerns it may have had about executive privilege,” law professor Joyce Vance, an MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst and former U.S. Attorney, said on MSNBC just past noon of Friday.
CBS News Congressional Correspondent:
Initial court appearance set for 230p https://t.co/0BBk0SZpwR
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 3, 2022
Navarro indictment more: “The Select Committee.. rejected Navarro’s stated reason for noncompliance with the subpoena and informed Navarro again that he could assert any objections he may have on the record, on a question-by-question basis”
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 3, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
DOJ Will Not Prosecute Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino for Contempt of Congress: NYT
On Friday, The New York Times reported that the Department of Justice has decided against charging former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former Trump social media director Dan Scavino with contempt of Congress.
The reason appears to be that both of them have cooperated with the investigation to a greater degree than other Trump allies who were charged with contempt, chiefly former strategists Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro.
“‘Based on the individual facts and circumstances of their alleged contempt, my office will not be initiating prosecutions for criminal contempt as requested in the referral against Messrs. Meadows and Scavino,’ Matthew M. Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, wrote to Douglas N. Letter, the general counsel of the House, on Friday,” reported Alan Feuer and Luke Broadwater. “‘My office’s review of each of the contempt referrals arising from the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation is complete.'”
“Both Mr. Meadows and Mr. Scavino — who were deeply involved in the effort to overturn the 2020 election — engaged in weeks of negotiations with the committee’s lawyers, and Mr. Meadows turned over more than 9,000 documents to the panel, before the House voted to charge them with contempt,” noted the report. “By contrast, Mr. Navarro and his ally Stephen K. Bannon, who has also been charged with contempt, fought the committee’s subpoenas from Day 1 and never entered into negotiations.”
“Asked for comment, Mr. Meadows’s lawyer, George J. Terwilliger III, said, ‘The result speaks for itself,'” said the report. “A spokesman for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A lawyer for Mr. Scavino declined to comment.”
Navarro, who was arrested at the airport after his indictment, responded with a furious public rant baselessly alleging prosecutorial misconduct in front of a federal judge.
‘You Can’t Even Bury Your Loved Ones’: 5 People Reportedly Shot at Cemetery During Funeral for Father Shot by Police
Five people at a Racine, Wisconsin cemetery attending the funeral of a father of four who was shot by police have reportedly been shot.
The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at Graceland Cemetary. Ascension All Saints Hospital, which abuts the cemetery, has been put on lockdown, “out of an abundance of caution,” The Journal Times reports.
“Members of a group who gathered at the hospital afterward told journalists that the shooting occurred during the burial of Da’Shontay ‘Day Day’ King, who died Friday, May 20, after he fled a Racine Police officer and was shot. The state investigation into the fatal police shooting is ongoing.”
One woman outside the hospital’s emergency room said her daughter had been shot and was being treated inside. “I can’t even go to a funeral,” the woman said, describing the moments of the shooting as “like a movie.”
Another person said “You can’t even bury your loved ones.”
The shooting comes just one day after four people were shot and killed at a Tulsa, Oklahoma hospital campus.
Video report from TMJ4 News:
At 2:26pm there were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery. There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated.
We will update you when more details become available.
Thank you!
— Racine Police (@RacinePD) June 2, 2022
Watch Live: President Biden Delivers Rare Primetime Address to the Nation on the ‘Epidemic of Gun Violence’
President Joe Biden Thursday evening will deliver a rare primetime address to the American people to discuss gun violence in the aftermath of increasing mass shootings. Wednesday night four people at a Tulsa hospital, including two doctors, were shot and killed by a man being described as an “angry patient” who purchased an AR-15 that day.
This is only President Biden’s second primetime speech.
The White House, as MSNBC notes, was concerned about the President entering the national conversation too soon as Democratic and Republican Senators appear to be working toward a bipartisan deal on gun safety, but recent events have made it necessary for him to speak out.
“The White House had been keeping strategic distance from the legislative negotiations around guns. That will change,” Politico reports.
The White House says “the President will deliver remarks on the recent tragic mass shootings, and the need for Congress to act to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives every day.”
NCRM reported there were 60 separate shooting incidents on Wednesday, including the Tulsa mass shooting. Just 24 of them were found in news stories. Amid those shootings Senator John Cornyn, the Texas Republican charged with representing his caucus in discussions with Democrats on guns, announced he opposes more restrictive gun laws.
“Not gonna happen,” he tweeted.
Watch the President live at 7:30 PM ET.
Video will be embedded when available.
