BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: President Biden Delivers Rare Primetime Address to the Nation on the ‘Epidemic of Gun Violence’
President Joe Biden Thursday evening will deliver a rare primetime address to the American people to discuss gun violence in the aftermath of increasing mass shootings. Wednesday night four people at a Tulsa hospital, including two doctors, were shot and killed by a man being described as an “angry patient” who purchased an AR-15 that day.
This is only President Biden’s second primetime speech.
The White House, as MSNBC notes, was concerned about the President entering the national conversation too soon as Democratic and Republican Senators appear to be working toward a bipartisan deal on gun safety, but recent events have made it necessary for him to speak out.
“The White House had been keeping strategic distance from the legislative negotiations around guns. That will change,” Politico reports.
The White House says “the President will deliver remarks on the recent tragic mass shootings, and the need for Congress to act to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives every day.”
NCRM reported there were 60 separate shooting incidents on Wednesday, including the Tulsa mass shooting. Just 24 of them were found in news stories. Amid those shootings Senator John Cornyn, the Texas Republican charged with representing his caucus in discussions with Democrats on guns, announced he opposes more restrictive gun laws.
“Not gonna happen,” he tweeted.
Watch the President live at 7:30 PM ET.
Video will be embedded when available.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
‘You Can’t Even Bury Your Loved Ones’: 5 People Reportedly Shot at Cemetery During Funeral for Father Shot by Police
Five people at a Racine, Wisconsin cemetery attending the funeral of a father of four who was shot by police have reportedly been shot.
The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at Graceland Cemetary. Ascension All Saints Hospital, which abuts the cemetery, has been put on lockdown, “out of an abundance of caution,” The Journal Times reports.
“Members of a group who gathered at the hospital afterward told journalists that the shooting occurred during the burial of Da’Shontay ‘Day Day’ King, who died Friday, May 20, after he fled a Racine Police officer and was shot. The state investigation into the fatal police shooting is ongoing.”
One woman outside the hospital’s emergency room said her daughter had been shot and was being treated inside. “I can’t even go to a funeral,” the woman said, describing the moments of the shooting as “like a movie.”
Another person said “You can’t even bury your loved ones.”
The shooting comes just one day after four people were shot and killed at a Tulsa, Oklahoma hospital campus.
Video report from TMJ4 News:
At 2:26pm there were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery. There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated.
We will update you when more details become available.
Thank you!
— Racine Police (@RacinePD) June 2, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
‘Sour Grapes’: Former Federal Prosecutor Criticizes Bill Barr’s Secret Special Counsel Investigation After Jury Acquits
Bill Barr‘s secret appointment of a U.S. Attorney to investigate the origins of the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s influence on Donald Trump, the Trump campaign, and the 2016 election has received a big blow. A lawyer for the Hillary Clinton campaign was just acquitted of a charge of lying to the FBI, leaving legal experts to wonder why John Durham, the former U.S. Attorney appointed by then-Attorney General Bill Barr, just months before his resignation, is continuing in his role as special counsel, and why the investigation, now more two years old, hasn’t closed down.
“The first courtroom test for Special Counsel John Durham ended in defeat Tuesday as a federal jury found a Democratic attorney not guilty of making a false statement to the FBI about allegations of computer links between Donald Trump and Russia,” Politico reports. “The jury deliberated for about six hours before acquitting Michael Sussmann, 57, on the single felony charge he faced: that he lied when he allegedly denied he was acting on behalf of any client in alerting the FBI to claims that a secret server linked Trump and a Moscow bank with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.”
Former U.S, Attorney Joyce Vance, who is now a law professor and an MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst, criticized the very existence of the Durham investigation after Sussman was acquitted.
“The failure to convict today, largely was a result, in my judgment, of the fact that the FBI has to establish that not only was Jim Baker – their general counsel – lied to, but the lie was material,” Vance told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell in the noon hour Tuesday. “And of course, the defendant Mr. Sussman maintained that he never lied about who he represented or why he was there. And also the lie even if there was one wouldn’t have been material because the FBI would have still investigated this information.”
“So this entire situation smacks of sour grapes,” Vance continued, referring to the Durham investigation itself. “Perhaps, at best, an effort by former Attorney General Bill Barr to curry favor with the [Trump] White House. At worst an effort to appease Donald Trump and investigate one of his pet theories: what Trump always called ‘the Russia hoax.'”
Former SDNY federal prosecutor:
I hope that Michael Sussman sues Durham, Barr, DeFilippis, & others who were responsible for this completely political/frivolous prosecution. I recommend @lauferlaw.
— Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) May 31, 2022
Political scientist, editor for The Atlantic:
John Durham threw away his reputation to become a Trump lickspittle. He and Bill Barr just slapped down for their behavior. A three year witch hunt.
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) May 31, 2022
Talking Points Memo founder and editor:
this was never a real investigation or prosecutorial effort. it was a political assignment from bill barr to create a phony story for Donald Trump. it would be best if Durham just walked away in shame because the level of corruption here is beyond belief.
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 31, 2022
Noted conservative commentator:
Big blow to John Durham / Bill Barr project of punishing those who warned the country about Russia's support for Donald Trump https://t.co/NoB2szJmgn
— David Frum (@davidfrum) May 31, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
FBI Serves Subpoena to Trump Advisor Peter Navarro – ‘Big Lie’ Promoter Ordered to Testify Before Grand Jury, He Says
Peter Navarro, the former Trump presidential advisor who has continued to promote the former president’s “Big Lie,” has been served a subpoena to testify before a federal grand jury. Navarro, a conspiracy theorist and the architect of what he calls the “Green Bay Sweep,” a plan to block states’ electors in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, says he was served the summons last week.
The New York Times, reporting on the subpoena late Monday night, calls it “the latest indication of an expanding inquiry by federal prosecutors.”
Politico adds that a “grand jury subpoena for Navarro would be the most aggressive known step that prosecutors have taken into Trump’s West Wing related to Jan. 6. There have long been indications, though, that federal prosecutors have been laying the groundwork for a broader probe into Trump’s inner circle to examine their role in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election — and stoking the violence that ensued Jan. 6, 2021.”
Navarro “disclosed on Monday that he has been summoned to testify on Thursday to a federal grand jury and to provide prosecutors with any records he has related to the attack on the Capitol last year, including ‘any communications’ with Mr. Trump,” The Times adds.
The subpoena seeks Navarro’s “testimony about materials related to the buildup to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and signals that the Justice Department investigation may be progressing to include activities of people in the White House.”
RELATED –
‘Do You Realize You Are Describing a Coup?’: Trump Aide Peter Navarro Describes How They Tried to ‘Overturn’ the Election
The Times and Politico both report Navarro is suing the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, and mentioned the subpoena in a draft lawsuit.
Navarro, Politico reports,said “two FBI special agents banged loudly on my door in the early morning hours” on May 26 and served him a subpoena signed by the U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Her Platform Is Hate’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Criticized for Claiming Heterosexuals Will Become Extinct (Video)
- News2 days ago
Uvalde Police Stop Cooperating With Texas Investigation Into School Mass Shooting: Report
- News1 day ago
Pro-Gun Governor Has Flowers, Cards, and Clergy Letter From Vigil for Uvalde Victims Removed Minutes After It Concludes
- News2 days ago
Leaked Document Reveals Coordinated RNC-Trump Riot Hearings Communications Plan
- ETHICS2 days ago
Critics Wonder Why Ginni Thomas ‘Ethics Crisis’ Is Ignored as Supreme Court Investigates Its Own Clerks for Roe Leak
- News1 day ago
GOP Congressman Says No Solutions to Gun Violence – Puts Blame on Abortion (Audio)
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
‘Sour Grapes’: Former Federal Prosecutor Criticizes Bill Barr’s Secret Special Counsel Investigation After Jury Acquits
- News2 days ago
Biden Signs Proclamation on LGBTQI Pride Month – Warns of ‘Onslaught of Dangerous Anti-LGBTQI+ Legislation’