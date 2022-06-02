‘Fascist Projection’: Louie Gohmert Slammed for Claim Democrats Are Responsible for US Gun Violence ‘Carnage’

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) is getting roundly criticized over his remarks during the House Judiciary Committee’s debate on moderate gun control measures as America faces a mass shooting epidemic.

Gohmert has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2005. Until recently he was best known for coining the term “terror babies,” an anti-immigrant attack based on his unsubstantiated claim that there were young children being brought into the United States by undocumented parents and raised to become domestic terrorists.

On Thursday, Rep. Gohmert responded to criticism from California Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell, who challenged Republicans who oppose gun control measures to attend the funerals of those massacred by gun violence.

“Are you here for our kids, or are you here for the killers?” Rep, Swalwell asked. “Because if you were here for the kids, you would do all you could to protect the next school shooting that’s about to happen, and we know it’s gonna happen in America.”

“You would vote to raise the age on purchasing an assault rifle,” Swalwell continued. “You would vote to ban high-capacity magazines, you would vote to require safe storage and you would vote to address ghost guns, which are ravaging communities across America.”

“But if you’re here for the killers, you would do everything to make it easier for the next school shooting to happen,” the California Democrat charged.

“How dare you? You think we don’t have hearts,” a very angry and emotional Gohmert replied. “We care about people. We care about their lives and lives that have been so trivialized. We care deeply. How dare you? How dare you? You arrogant people attributing murder to those of us who want to do something to stop it.”

“It’s just that when we look at the things that you’re doing, and you’re trying to do to America, we’ve seen the carnage,” Gohmert claimed. “Democrats control the major cities that have the worst murder rates — your ideas have been shown to get people killed.”

A study found that murder rates are highest in Republican-controlled states.

Republicans in the House and Senate have accepted countless millions of dollars from the NRA, which opposes any gun control legislation, even red flag laws that would allow family members to ask police to temporarily take a person’s gun if their behavior warrants it.

Gohmert was mocked and criticized.

Louie Gohmert asks, “You think we don’t have hearts?” with regards to gun control. Well, Louie, considering you haven’t done jack-shit to prevent these from happening, yes, as a matter of fact, I do think you’re heartless!! — Brian O’Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) June 2, 2022

“You think we don’t have hearts?” Rep. Louie Gohmert (Republican, TX, CD-1)

to Democrats at House Judiciary Committee (My Answer: You have no empathy, Mr. Gohmert. You are psychologically pathological by definition.) — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) June 2, 2022

Louie Gohmert just blamed Democrats for the “rising crime” in America. No, Louie. 19 children were slaughtered at an elementary school in your state of Texas. And you still won’t pass gun legislation. You have no heart. You’re a clown. You’re a fraud. You’re a disgusting guy. — Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) June 2, 2022

The past 23 years tell the tale, Louie Gohmert. Not only has your side failed to do anything, you guys let the assault weapons ban expire in 2004. It has been downhill since. I’m not inferring that you and your ilk don’t have hearts. I’m outright saying it…because you don’t. https://t.co/XNL5Bh9cjl — Allen Glines (@AllenBGlines) June 2, 2022

GQP dumbass seditionist Louie Gohmert is really angry that he and his fellow Republican scumbags are being accused of caring about guns over victims of gun violence. He even asked if Democrats think they don’t have hearts. The truth hurts and yes, you are soulless and heartless. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 2, 2022

Screw Louie Gohmert. Crying and lying in this Judiciary hearing. It’s unbelievably infuriating and inflammatory all the fascist projection. Hey, Republicans! It is your fault, these shootings are the cost of your lax gun laws and inaction — Stephanie Rader (she/her)🌈 (@StephanieRade18) June 2, 2022

To be fair to Louie Gohmert, we also think he doesn’t have brains https://t.co/8KPjXHh5Z8 — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) June 2, 2022

Louie Gohmert really is the dumbest person in government and it’s not even a close race. It’s like they put Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz into a blender and Gohmert is what poured out. https://t.co/hi1wvDYnDm — Joshua Gale (@joshuagale75) June 2, 2022

Louie Gohmert blew up in Congress because people think the GOP is the cause of gun violence. Since the GOP is the cause of gun violence. — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) June 2, 2022

A subtle reminder that Louie Gohmert donated $5500 to pastor Steve Anderson, a man who praised the Pulse nightclub shooter for killing “a bunch of disgusting perverts and pedophiles.” So believe us when we say that, yes, Louie, we know you don’t have a heart. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 2, 2022

Watching Louie Gohmert is like watching the Wizard of Oz where he plays the Scarecrow who lacks a brain, the Tin Man who lacks a heart, and the Cowardly Lion who lacks courage. https://t.co/Pn3gmbzmFi — 🄲🄸🄽🄳🅈 🇺🇸 (@SmartyPants_USA) June 2, 2022