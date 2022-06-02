RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘We’ll Start With the Impeachment of Biden’: Top Trump Aide Navarro Goes on Crazed Rant Promising to ‘Lead the Charge’
Top Trump White House aide Peter Navarro went on a lengthy rant on MSNBC Thursday evening, promising among other acts to impeach President Joe Biden if the GOP or Donald Trump take back power.
“You bet your ass that I will lead the charge,” Navarro said on live television if Republicans take power. “I will take [Congressmen] Adam Schiff and Jamie Raskin, and Nancy Pelosi and [Elaine] Luria and all of those clowns and kangaroos, I’ll take Biden and every single staff member in there –”
Confused, MSNBC’s Ari Melber interjected: “And do what?”
“We’ll put them with subpoenas, and we’ll start with the impeachment of Biden. For what? Ukraine, the southern border, all manner of things.”
Navarro says he will subpoena Biden, Schiff, Raskin, Pelosi, Luria, kangaroos, and Biden’s staff if Republicans take power pic.twitter.com/nDUCUWJM5X
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 2, 2022
Navarro recently admitted the FBI served him with a grand jury subpoena. He has responded by filing a lawsuit, making the draft of that lawsuit public, representing himself, and now appearing once again on MSNBC. Navarro months ago in another MSNBC appearance appeared to describe a coup, according to MSNBC’s Ari Melber.
Navarro has been described as a conspiracy theorist but he also has promoted the “Big Lie,” falsely claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.
In a lawsuit former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro filed against the Jan. 6 committee, Navarro states “just imagine what will happen to Joe Biden and his advisers if Republicans win… in 2024… If I’m not dead or in prison, I will lead the charge.” pic.twitter.com/6WpVnFb9Q4
— The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) June 2, 2022
Melber, who is also MSNBC’s chief legal correspondent, told Navarro: “You do realize these investigators can hear you when you talk on TV?”
“You do realize these investigators can hear you when you talk on TV?”: Ari Melber confronts former Trump adviser Peter Navarro on his “right not to talk” with the Jan. 6 committee pic.twitter.com/VXa3yHf6Uu
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 2, 2022
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti took to Twitter to say, “It’s notable that Navarro couldn’t identify an impeachable offense committed by Biden.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Fascist Projection’: Louie Gohmert Slammed for Claim Democrats Are Responsible for US Gun Violence ‘Carnage’
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) is getting roundly criticized over his remarks during the House Judiciary Committee’s debate on moderate gun control measures as America faces a mass shooting epidemic.
Gohmert has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2005. Until recently he was best known for coining the term “terror babies,” an anti-immigrant attack based on his unsubstantiated claim that there were young children being brought into the United States by undocumented parents and raised to become domestic terrorists.
On Thursday, Rep. Gohmert responded to criticism from California Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell, who challenged Republicans who oppose gun control measures to attend the funerals of those massacred by gun violence.
“Are you here for our kids, or are you here for the killers?” Rep, Swalwell asked. “Because if you were here for the kids, you would do all you could to protect the next school shooting that’s about to happen, and we know it’s gonna happen in America.”
“You would vote to raise the age on purchasing an assault rifle,” Swalwell continued. “You would vote to ban high-capacity magazines, you would vote to require safe storage and you would vote to address ghost guns, which are ravaging communities across America.”
“But if you’re here for the killers, you would do everything to make it easier for the next school shooting to happen,” the California Democrat charged.
“How dare you? You think we don’t have hearts,” a very angry and emotional Gohmert replied. “We care about people. We care about their lives and lives that have been so trivialized. We care deeply. How dare you? How dare you? You arrogant people attributing murder to those of us who want to do something to stop it.”
“It’s just that when we look at the things that you’re doing, and you’re trying to do to America, we’ve seen the carnage,” Gohmert claimed. “Democrats control the major cities that have the worst murder rates — your ideas have been shown to get people killed.”
A study found that murder rates are highest in Republican-controlled states.
Republicans in the House and Senate have accepted countless millions of dollars from the NRA, which opposes any gun control legislation, even red flag laws that would allow family members to ask police to temporarily take a person’s gun if their behavior warrants it.
Gohmert was mocked and criticized.
Louie Gohmert asks, “You think we don’t have hearts?” with regards to gun control.
Well, Louie, considering you haven’t done jack-shit to prevent these from happening, yes, as a matter of fact, I do think you’re heartless!!
— Brian O’Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) June 2, 2022
“You think we don’t have hearts?”
Rep. Louie Gohmert (Republican, TX, CD-1)
to Democrats at House Judiciary Committee
(My Answer: You have no empathy, Mr. Gohmert. You are psychologically pathological by definition.)
— Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) June 2, 2022
Louie Gohmert just blamed Democrats for the “rising crime” in America. No, Louie. 19 children were slaughtered at an elementary school in your state of Texas. And you still won’t pass gun legislation. You have no heart. You’re a clown. You’re a fraud. You’re a disgusting guy.
— Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) June 2, 2022
The past 23 years tell the tale, Louie Gohmert. Not only has your side failed to do anything, you guys let the assault weapons ban expire in 2004. It has been downhill since. I’m not inferring that you and your ilk don’t have hearts. I’m outright saying it…because you don’t. https://t.co/XNL5Bh9cjl
— Allen Glines (@AllenBGlines) June 2, 2022
GQP dumbass seditionist Louie Gohmert is really angry that he and his fellow Republican scumbags are being accused of caring about guns over victims of gun violence. He even asked if Democrats think they don’t have hearts.
The truth hurts and yes, you are soulless and heartless.
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 2, 2022
Screw Louie Gohmert. Crying and lying in this Judiciary hearing. It’s unbelievably infuriating and inflammatory all the fascist projection. Hey, Republicans! It is your fault, these shootings are the cost of your lax gun laws and inaction
— Stephanie Rader (she/her)? (@StephanieRade18) June 2, 2022
To be fair to Louie Gohmert, we also think he doesn’t have brains https://t.co/8KPjXHh5Z8
— Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) June 2, 2022
Louie Gohmert really is the dumbest person in government and it’s not even a close race. It’s like they put Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz into a blender and Gohmert is what poured out. https://t.co/hi1wvDYnDm
— Joshua Gale (@joshuagale75) June 2, 2022
Louie Gohmert blew up in Congress because people think the GOP is the cause of gun violence. Since the GOP is the cause of gun violence.
— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) June 2, 2022
A subtle reminder that Louie Gohmert donated $5500 to pastor Steve Anderson, a man who praised the Pulse nightclub shooter for killing “a bunch of disgusting perverts and pedophiles.”
So believe us when we say that, yes, Louie, we know you don’t have a heart.
— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 2, 2022
Watching Louie Gohmert is like watching the Wizard of Oz where he plays the Scarecrow who lacks a brain, the Tin Man who lacks a heart, and the Cowardly Lion who lacks courage. https://t.co/Pn3gmbzmFi
— ????? ?? (@SmartyPants_USA) June 2, 2022
Last thing on Louie Gohmert…for now. It’s awful telling that he’s getting so mad at the assertion that Republicans are heartless, not the fact that we have a serious gun violence problem. If he had the same fire about stopping this slaughter, we’d be so much better off. https://t.co/S6vjLHOSbV
— Allen Glines (@AllenBGlines) June 2, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Who Would Jesus Exclude?’: Rubio Mocked for Kicking Off Pride Month With Claim About Biden’s ‘Radical’ LGBTQ Policies
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) kicked off LGBTQ Pride month Wednesday morning claiming President Joe Biden has a “radical” LGBTQ policy and will cut off federal funding to schools that refuse to follow it.
“Biden will be cutting off Pell Grants,school lunches & billions of other federal education dollars to any school or college that refuses to follow his new & radical transgender & LGBT policies,” Sen. Rubio tweeted, apparently unaware the “T” in LGBT stands for transgender.
The executive branch has the constitutional responsibility to enforce federal laws, including civil rights laws, and the authority to set and enforce policy and tie it to federal funds.
Senator Rubio offered nothing to support his claim. His press secretary was unavailable and did not immediately return a phone call to NCRM.
Rubio might be referring to a March 31 press release from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who traveled to Rubio’s home state of Florida to observe the annual Transgender Day of Visibility.
“On Transgender Day of Visibility and every day, the Biden-Harris administration is proud of our nation’s transgender students and educators,” said Secretary Cardona in the press release. “Transgender students should have every opportunity to thrive in school. We know while many transgender students experience valuable support at school, many others face significant challenges because of hostility directed at them by others. This includes a growing number of state laws that bully and intimidate LGBTQI+ students and their families. To transgender students everywhere, I want you to know that we see you, we hear you, we recognize what is happening, and we’re here to support you.”
In a separate statement dated three days prior, Secretary Cardona warned Governor Ron DeSantis over the Florida Republican’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, saying, “we will be monitoring this law upon implementation to evaluate whether it violates federal civil rights law.”
It’s unclear if that is what Sen. Rubio was referring to, but Secretary Cardona made clear the U.S. Dept. of Education enforces federal civil rights laws.
Rubio’s tweet generated thousands of responses, including these:
I am tired of paying your salary as you continue to violate the Constitution. You spew hate, venom & encourage people to discriminate. What kind of fuking ‘Christian’ are you? You work for us, stop proselytize your religious beliefs which violate the separation of church & State. https://t.co/aHWhgBLoNu
— Hedy Salazar (@queeniema52) June 1, 2022
That’s what happens when you violate the civil rights act.
— Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) June 1, 2022
Biden wants humans to be treated like humans, and you call that “radical.” What is wrong with you, seriously?
— anderson (@RobAnderson2018) June 1, 2022
It’s a weird feeling hearing your U.S. Senator say he hates you out loud. https://t.co/4JO4HGmtIP
— Florida Chris (@chrislongview) June 1, 2022
Treating all people equally isn’t radical – it humane and moral.
What’s radical is not allowing people to live their lives free from discrimination and hate.
Live your life like the Bible versus you quote. Love thy neighbor.
— Jan Marie ?? (@i_am_jan_marie) June 1, 2022
Nice job Little Marco, especially on the first day of the celebration of LGBTQ pride. God must really love you. ?
— Frank Giugliano (@nyccookies) June 1, 2022
— Lesley Abravanel ? (@lesleyabravanel) June 1, 2022
Oh noooo. You mean our tax dollars will no longer support schools that openly discriminate against children? Well I am… actually pretty pleased about that. https://t.co/6mINs95GGD
— Josh Moon ?? (@Josh_Moon) June 1, 2022
Let’s see Marco. Who would Jesus exclude? Homosexuality and Transgendered people were well known in the ancient world, yet Jesus said nothing about that. Abortion either, for that matter. Are you sure you’re not worshiping a god created in your own image?
— Layne Democracy Matters. ? (@LayneDarlin) June 1, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: McConnell Says Both Parties ‘Might’ Come Together to ‘Target’ Guns Which He Calls a ‘Mental Illness’ Problem
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who is close to becoming the longest-serving party leader in the Senate, says Republicans and Democrats next week “might be able to come together and target the problem” of guns, which he insisted was actually a “mental illness” problem.
After an 18-year-old who bought two AR-15 style assault rifles and over 1000 rounds of ammunition massacred 19 elementary school children, two teachers, and wounded 17 others in the third-deadliest school shooting in America, once again it appears there is a hint of minor movement by Republicans on Capitol Hill to agree to work with Democrats on America’s gun crisis.
There’s little reason to assume it will be successful, thanks to Republicans who oppose any legislation to help minimize gun violence and death, especially in an election year.
Sen. McConnell, who has taken in over $1.2 million from the NRA during his career (data only up to 2019), appears to have little intention to allow any substantive action on gun control.
He chose Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn to lead the Republicans in the discussion with Democrats, who are led by Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy.
A senior advisor to former Obama HUD Secretary Julián Castro, Sawyer Hackett, notes McConnell’s choice of Cornyn was very deliberate.
“Mitch McConnell whipped his caucus against gun legislation after Sandy Hook,” Hackett wrote on Monday. “John Cornyn is the author of the senate bill to legalize nationwide concealed carry of guns.”
Refusing to take questions on Tuesday, McConnell did stop to talk to reporters for a moment.
“We have a group led by Senator Cornyn and Senator Murphy,” McConnell said, “discussing how we might be able to come together to target the problem which is mental illness and school safety.”
One reporter asked: “How does this make any difference from the previous times?” but McConnell walked away and did not stop to answer.
Experts say the problem is guns, not mental illness, and pinning the blame on mental illness is actually “harmful.”
McConnell wouldn’t take questions from reporters. Everyone was wanting to ask him about possible action on guns.
However, before he got in the car, he briefly said democrats and republicans are discussing how they may be able to come together to “target the problem.” @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/uUQiQ8ApGs
— Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) May 31, 2022
