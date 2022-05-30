FBI Serves Subpoena to Trump Advisor Peter Navarro – ‘Big Lie’ Promoter Ordered to Testify Before Grand Jury, He Says

Peter Navarro, the former Trump presidential advisor who has continued to promote the former president’s “Big Lie,” has been served a subpoena to testify before a federal grand jury. Navarro, a conspiracy theorist and the architect of what he calls the “Green Bay Sweep,” a plan to block states’ electors in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, says he was served the summons last week.

The New York Times, reporting on the subpoena late Monday night, calls it “the latest indication of an expanding inquiry by federal prosecutors.”

Politico adds that a “grand jury subpoena for Navarro would be the most aggressive known step that prosecutors have taken into Trump’s West Wing related to Jan. 6. There have long been indications, though, that federal prosecutors have been laying the groundwork for a broader probe into Trump’s inner circle to examine their role in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election — and stoking the violence that ensued Jan. 6, 2021.”

Navarro “disclosed on Monday that he has been summoned to testify on Thursday to a federal grand jury and to provide prosecutors with any records he has related to the attack on the Capitol last year, including ‘any communications’ with Mr. Trump,” The Times adds.

The subpoena seeks Navarro’s “testimony about materials related to the buildup to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and signals that the Justice Department investigation may be progressing to include activities of people in the White House.”

The Times and Politico both report Navarro is suing the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, and mentioned the subpoena in a draft lawsuit.

Navarro, Politico reports,said “two FBI special agents banged loudly on my door in the early morning hours” on May 26 and served him a subpoena signed by the U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.