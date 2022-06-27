BREAKING NEWS
‘Momentous’: Jan. 6 Committee Announces Hearing Set for Tuesday With Surprise Unnamed Witness
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just announced it will hold a hearing on Tuesday, a last-minute move that is expected to include testimony from a surprised, unnamed witness.
The New York Times reports the Committee says it has “recently obtained evidence.”
“The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m., according to a news release issued by the committee, in which it provided no other details about the surprise session,” the Times adds.
Calling the surprise hearing “momentous,” MSNBC’s Sahil Kapur reports: “They don’t say what the evidence is. They don’t say who the witness is. But this must be a pretty big development for the committee to change its plans on such short notice and hold the hearing after it had initially postponed all additional hearings to after recess, to July, when the House returns from the July 4 break.”
“Again, momentous news. We don’t have more details to report including the identity of the witness, but we’ll be following closely. This report comes after they held heartings last week talking about then-President Trump’s attempts to pressure the Justice Department to go along with his false or fabricated claims of a stolen election in order to stay in power. The committee seems to think it’s got something really big here. And as a result we’re going to get another hearing tomorrow afternoon. Tuesday afternoon at 1 PM Eastern.”
The Select Committee will convene a hearing tomorrow, June 28 at 1:00pm to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony.https://t.co/6knNdD9UWb
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 27, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
BREAKING NEWS
Supreme Court Rules for Former Public High School Football Coach Who Prayed on Field
The U.S. Supreme Court in a 6-3 decision has ruled in favor of a former high school football coach who was told by the school district he was not allowed to continue to pray on the field at the 50-yard line. Despite the coach being in uniform and praying on the field immediately after games, the Court called it “private” religious expression.
Opponents of the coach praying on the field were concerned students would feel obligated to join him, suggesting the act was coercive. The coach’s contract was not renewed.
“For eight years, Mr. Kennedy routinely offered prayers after games, with students often joining him. He also led and participated in prayers in the locker room, a practice he later abandoned and did not defend in the Supreme Court,” The New York Times reports.
Joseph Kennedy, “the coach in this case, was praying at midfield after the game and used that very slender thread to argue that this wasn’t school-sponsored religious exercise,” former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance said on MSNBC. “He even told this story which the Supreme Court repeats and its decision about after being told he couldn’t do this anymore, he skipped a prayer following a game, got in his car and went partway home and felt like he had broken his covenant with God and drove back to pray midfield.”
“The problem with that is he could just as easily pray in a different location and fulfill what he sees as his obligation,” Vance observed. “It’s the compulsion that’s implicit when an authority figure in this sort of a setting prays that can make young students particularly feel vulnerable to being coerced into participating in this kind of activity.”
“Today, while this opinion may not [have] opened the door to prayer in schools explicitly, it does more to establish certain religions in this country. We need only think about what would happen if a coach for instance, engaged in Muslim prayer at the 50-yard line to imagine what a different sort of a response that might elicit from the surrounding community.”
The majority opinion in the case, Kennedy v. Bremerton, was written by Justice Gorsuch.
The Supreme Court’s first decision of the day is Kennedy v. Bremerton. In a 6–3 opinion by Gorsuch, the court holds that public school officials have a constitutional right to pray publicly, and lead students in prayer, during school events. https://t.co/eC9C36Jd5v pic.twitter.com/ld1wc3WtWV
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 27, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
BREAKING NEWS
‘Clear and Present Danger’: Conservative Former Judge Testifies Donald Trump and Allies Are Threat to Democracy (Video)
Retired Judge J. Michael Luttig testified under oath before the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack on Thursday that the former president, Donald Trump, and his MAGA supporters are a “clear and present danger to American democracy.”
Luttig, a highly-respected conservative attorney and a former federal judge on the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, advised then-Vice President Mike Pence that the John Eastman scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election was illegal.
“I have written, as you said, Chairman Thompson, that today – almost two years after that fateful day in January of 2021 – that still, Donald Trump and his allies and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy.”
“That’s not because of what happened on January 6. Is because to this very day, the former president, his allies and supporters, pledge that in the presidential election of 2024 if the former president or his anointed successor as the Republican Party presidential candidate were to lose that election that they would attempt to overturn that 2024 election in the same way that they attempted to overturn the 2020 election, but succeed in 2024 where they failed in 2020.”
Luttig goes on to say, “I would have never have spoken those words ever in my life except that that’s what the former president and his allies are telling us.”
“The former president and his allies are executing that blueprint for 2024 and open and plain view of the American public.”
Watch:
Luttig closes with this: “I have written that today, almost two years after that fateful day in January of 2021, that still, Donald Trump and his law allies and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy.” pic.twitter.com/tBxqRrCvlO
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
‘Can’t Wait’: Ginni Thomas Says She ‘Looks Forward’ to Testifying Before Jan. 6 Committee
Ginni Thomas says she is looking forward to speaking to the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack after its Chairman indicated she would be called on to testify.
“I can’t wait to clear up misconceptions. I look forward to talking to them,” Thomas told the right-wing website The Daily Caller on Thursday. Thomas reportedly did not respond when asked what misconceptions she was referring to.
For nearly a year one of the issues the Committee has been deliberating is whether or not to ask Thomas to speak with them. Last summer reportedly they were interested in pursuing her testimony, months later it was reported they decided against it.
Thursday morning Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told reporters “it’s time” to have Thomas, spouse of the U.S. Supreme Court Justice and a far right wing activist and lobbyist, testify before them. That decision came after the latest revelation that Ginni Thomas had been emailing with Trump “coup memo” attorney John Eastman, one of the chief instigators of the unlawful plot to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.
RELATED:
Ginni Thomas Looking Like ‘Full Fledged Potential Co-Conspirator’ After Discovery of Emails With Eastman: Legal Expert
Critics Wonder Why Ginni Thomas ‘Ethics Crisis’ Is Ignored as Supreme Court Investigates Its Own Clerks for Roe Leak
