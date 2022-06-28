BREAKING NEWS
‘Things Might Get Real Real Bad’ Meadows Warned Top Aide on January 6, She Tells House Select Committee
Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide and advisor to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows revealed to the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack that her boss had warned her of the apparent potential for violence on January 6.
Hutchinson, who worked for Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Steve Scalise before moving to the White House in 2018, says Meadows told her the morning of January 6 that “things might get real, real bad.”
Seven people present at the January 6 rally and/or insurrection died that day and in the days following.
Watch:
Cassidy Hutchinson testifies that Rudy Giuliani expressed excitement about Jan. 6 to her days before the event.
She then says she told Mark Meadows about her conversation with Giuliani, and he replied: “Things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6.” pic.twitter.com/3zaRcenrDx
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 28, 2022
UPDATE:
They knew there would be weapons, Hutchinson says.
Hutchison says Meadows reaction to the report of rioters carrying weapons was not to even look up from his phone. She said "all right anything else" still looking down at his phone.
— Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) June 28, 2022
‘I’m the President’: Trump So Determined to Go to the Capitol He ‘Grabbed at the Steering Wheel’ From Secret Service: Aide
After delivering his speech at the Ellipse telling supporters to march “to the Capitol,” promising them “and I’ll be there with you,” then-President Donald Trump got into the presidential limousine determined to see the insurrection.
Trump, his chief of staff Mark Meadows, the Secret Service, and many others knew rally-goers and insurrectionists had weapons, including AK-47s, according to Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide and advisor to Meadows.
On Tuesday, Hutchinson told the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack that Trump ordered Secret Service to “get rid of the mags,” meaning the magnetometers – metal detectors – so his armed supporters could enter the Ellipse.
“You know, I don’t even care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me,” Trump said.
Hutchinson also told the Committee that Trump ordered Secret Service to take him to the Capitol after his speech, but they refused.
“I’m the f-ing president! Take me up to the Capitol now!” Trump, irate, demanded, as The Washington Post reports.
“The president reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm, said, ‘Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going the Capitol,’” Hutchinson relayed.
“Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel,” she said. “When Mr. Ornato had recounted this story to me, he had motioned towards his clavicle.”
“I’m the f’n president. Take me up to the Capitol now” — Hutchinson testifies that Trump GRABBED AT THE STEERING WHEEL of a car to try to force the secret service to take him to the Capitol pic.twitter.com/k84BMa4cnN
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 28, 2022
‘Momentous’: Jan. 6 Committee Announces Hearing Set for Tuesday With Surprise Unnamed Witness
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just announced it will hold a hearing on Tuesday, a last-minute move that is expected to include testimony from a surprised, unnamed witness.
The New York Times reports the Committee says it has “recently obtained evidence.”
“The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m., according to a news release issued by the committee, in which it provided no other details about the surprise session,” the Times adds.
Calling the surprise hearing “momentous,” MSNBC’s Sahil Kapur reports: “They don’t say what the evidence is. They don’t say who the witness is. But this must be a pretty big development for the committee to change its plans on such short notice and hold the hearing after it had initially postponed all additional hearings to after recess, to July, when the House returns from the July 4 break.”
“Again, momentous news. We don’t have more details to report including the identity of the witness, but we’ll be following closely. This report comes after they held heartings last week talking about then-President Trump’s attempts to pressure the Justice Department to go along with his false or fabricated claims of a stolen election in order to stay in power. The committee seems to think it’s got something really big here. And as a result we’re going to get another hearing tomorrow afternoon. Tuesday afternoon at 1 PM Eastern.”
The Select Committee will convene a hearing tomorrow, June 28 at 1:00pm to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony.https://t.co/6knNdD9UWb
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 27, 2022
Supreme Court Rules for Former Public High School Football Coach Who Prayed on Field
The U.S. Supreme Court in a 6-3 decision has ruled in favor of a former high school football coach who was told by the school district he was not allowed to continue to pray on the field at the 50-yard line. Despite the coach being in uniform and praying on the field immediately after games, the Court called it “private” religious expression.
Opponents of the coach praying on the field were concerned students would feel obligated to join him, suggesting the act was coercive. The coach’s contract was not renewed.
“For eight years, Mr. Kennedy routinely offered prayers after games, with students often joining him. He also led and participated in prayers in the locker room, a practice he later abandoned and did not defend in the Supreme Court,” The New York Times reports.
Joseph Kennedy, “the coach in this case, was praying at midfield after the game and used that very slender thread to argue that this wasn’t school-sponsored religious exercise,” former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance said on MSNBC. “He even told this story which the Supreme Court repeats and its decision about after being told he couldn’t do this anymore, he skipped a prayer following a game, got in his car and went partway home and felt like he had broken his covenant with God and drove back to pray midfield.”
“The problem with that is he could just as easily pray in a different location and fulfill what he sees as his obligation,” Vance observed. “It’s the compulsion that’s implicit when an authority figure in this sort of a setting prays that can make young students particularly feel vulnerable to being coerced into participating in this kind of activity.”
“Today, while this opinion may not [have] opened the door to prayer in schools explicitly, it does more to establish certain religions in this country. We need only think about what would happen if a coach for instance, engaged in Muslim prayer at the 50-yard line to imagine what a different sort of a response that might elicit from the surrounding community.”
The majority opinion in the case, Kennedy v. Bremerton, was written by Justice Gorsuch.
The Supreme Court’s first decision of the day is Kennedy v. Bremerton. In a 6–3 opinion by Gorsuch, the court holds that public school officials have a constitutional right to pray publicly, and lead students in prayer, during school events. https://t.co/eC9C36Jd5v pic.twitter.com/ld1wc3WtWV
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 27, 2022
