RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘They Use Them to Shoot Prairie Dogs’: Senate Republicans Say Raising Age Minimum on AR-15 Purchases Not Happening Now
Two of the most widely covered recent mass shootings were executed by 18-year-olds who legally purchased their assault rifles before slaughtering a total of 29 people. One specifically waited until his 18th birthday to legally purchase his weapons and ammunition.
But one of the top Senate Republicans negotiating with the Democratic-led efforts to hammer together a gun control deal says raising the minimum age for gun purchases isn’t even being discussed right now. In fact, many reports make clear if any legislation actually comes together, it will be as non-controversial as possible and also highly ineffective. One top GOP Senator recently said tightening gun restrictions “not gonna happen.”
In 2022 there have been 247 mass shootings to date. 18,821 people have died from gun violence in 2022 so far, including 716 children aged 0-17, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
CNN’s Manu Raju reports GOP Senator Thom Tillis (photo) of North Carolina “suggested to me this AM they can’t get consensus on raising age to 21 for gun purchases.”
“That could be in the discussion but right now we are trying to work on things where we have agreement.” Asked why they no consensus. “We gotta get 60 votes”
Another Republican Senator, John Thune of South Dakota, the powerful Minority Whip, was asked by Raju why people need AR-15s.
“I think that there are legitimate reasons why people would want to have them,” Thune told Raju. “So I just think that the issues that they should be focused on is how do you keep those types of weapons out of the hands of these young, in this case, male, very deranged, young men.”
Raising the minimum age is one way, but that’s apparently a non-starter for most Republicans, seemingly also Thune, who says assault weapons are used by his constituents to hunt “prairie dogs.”
“The challenge you have on that is there’s 20 million of them in the country already,” Thune said, referring to the popular AR-15 style semi-automatic assault rifles that were originally developed for use by the military. “They are a sporting rifle. And it’s something that a lot of people for purposes of going out target shooting — in my state they use them to shoot prairie dogs.”
Fox News Host: Biden Has Given Up on America Because ‘He’s Not Even Playing Golf Like Other Presidents’
Far right wing entertainment cable propagandist Jesse Watters of Fox News expressed outrage at President Joe Biden Monday afternoon, claiming the leader of the free world has “given up” on his country because he doesn’t golf on the weekends.
“He was off Friday, Saturday, Sunday, he’s off today – no events – and he’s not even playing golf like other presidents,” Watters complained.
(Watters is mistaken. President Biden headed to his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home later Thursday night, worked Friday including giving a speech on the excellent jobs report. He returned to the White House Sunday morning, and worked on Monday, per his public calendar.)
“He can play at any course he wants to, and he doesn’t even play golf – it’s like he’s given up, and the American people see it,” Watters continued.
Even Watters’ far right wing colleague Greg Gutfeld seemed to mock Watters’ hypothesis, chiming in, “Because he’s not playing golf!”
Watters, who has a history of “racism and cruelty,” according to Rolling Stone, including calling for a “kill shot” against Dr. Anthony Fauci, made his remarks on the cable network’s show “The Five.”
The website Trump Golf Count claims the former president’s golfing cost the American taxpayers $144 million.
Meanwhile, before Trump was president, Fox News regularly attacked President Barack Obama for playing golf, including Greg Gutfeld denouncing him on his 200th round, during his second term.
Watters: He’s not even playing golf like other Presidents. He can play at any course he wants to and he doesn’t even play golf. It’s like he’s given up and the American people see it pic.twitter.com/1oedUQJXxu
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 6, 2022
‘Going After Hooters Next?’: Texas Lawmaker Mocked After Announcing Bill to Ban Drag Shows if Minors Are Present
A Texas Republican state lawmaker wants to ban drag shows if performed with minors present. Calling drag shows “inappropriate sexual content,” state Rep. Bryan Slaton continued to promote his far-right agenda Monday, which includes legislation that would make obtaining or performing an abortion homicide, which is a death penalty offense.
“The events of this past weekend were horrifying, and show a disturbing trend in which perverted adults are obsessed with sexualizing young children. As a father of two young children, I would never take my children to a drag show,” Rep. Slaton, who is also a pastor, said in a statement. “Protecting our own children isn’t enough, and our responsibility as lawmakers extends to the sexualization that is happening across Texas.”
Although entirely unrelated the statement notes Slaton has “already announced that he will continue his fight to make sex change therapies on minor ‘child abuse.,'” despite medical experts saying certain therapies, like puberty blockers, are “lifesaving.”
Last year Slaton tried to pass a bill that bill would outlaw abortion, classify it as homicide, and make having an abortion or performing an abortion subject to the death penalty. The legislation would also ban abortion as soon as the egg is fertilized.
Slaton calls himself a “Christian Conservative. Proud Texan. Defender of Liberty,” in his Twitter bio.
On social media Slaton was derided and mocked:
Awwwwww Uncle Milty clearly traumatized you ?? pic.twitter.com/ZQeiHgFw3p
— Gimp Factory Outlet (@gimpfactory) June 6, 2022
Protect kids from “drag shows” but not from being shot in schools?!! Ok, gotcha.
— Kimberly Thomas (@Kimberl22319666) June 6, 2022
19 children were murdered in your state last month, and this is the garbage you’re wasting your time on?
Maybe time to reexamine your priorities.
— Hugh McIntyre (@PopBangHugh) June 6, 2022
My high school had an annual drag show the LGBTQ students would put on. They would often ask the jock kids to join in (and they did). Teachers would dress up. It was a big event. It brought the students and staff together. It made me a better person. https://t.co/BsS4f2u9oY
— David C Bell (@MovieHooligan) June 6, 2022
— Mr. Acula (@TheReviewnaut) June 6, 2022
I’m sure you’ll be going after hooters next. Right? pic.twitter.com/gRLlbP1U6y
— Dragonkat – Just a “Huge problem to a sane world” (@Dragonkat42) June 6, 2022
Is this better? pic.twitter.com/XvGMcCombw
— math nerd (@clmsntgrteacher) June 6, 2022
How many parents agreeing with this proposed legislation have taken their kids to an R-rated movie? Or into a bar with them? Or to a rock/country show with adult themesl? Or bought them a rifle?
— Evil Wilma (@EvilWilma) June 6, 2022
Meanwhile in Evangelical America… pic.twitter.com/dsq5b83pIg
— Mike C (@mikecicons) June 6, 2022
Would this performance be banned? pic.twitter.com/LIHoPg500S
— Secular Space Laser (@FerociousBeast) June 6, 2022
But you won’t do anything for bullets hitting kids at full speed?
— Truth Social Junk Bonds Fox (@TheBigFoxx) June 6, 2022
Is this going to apply to all public places where minors can potentially see men in dresses with fabulous headdresses?
Asking for some tax-exempt orgs, Bry. pic.twitter.com/YF1A6H76Mk
— Schrödinger’s Litter Box (@Brewjew308) June 6, 2022
Marjorie Taylor Greene Hires Far Right Activist Who Defended Sexual ‘Relationships’ Between Men and Minors: Report
U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has hired a far right wing agitator and activist who appeared to support sexual “relationships” between boys as young as 13 and older men.
In 2016 Milo Yiannopoulos said, “I think in the gay world some of the most important, enriching and incredibly life-affirming, important shaping relationships very often between younger boys and older men.”
Those remarks were part of a video in which “Yiannopoulos discussed romantic relationships between teenage boys and adult men while being interviewed for the Drunken Peasants podcast in early 2016,” NBC News had reported in 2017. “Asked whether he was advocating for ‘cross-generational relationships,’ Yiannopoulos said: ‘Yeah, I don’t mind admitting that.'”
At that time, Heavy also reported: “In the video, Yiannopoulos describes how he feels sexual relationships between boys and older men can be positive. He denies he was defending pedophilia in the video, saying that term refers to younger children, not ‘someone who is 13-year-old, who is sexually mature.’ He also says, ‘We get hung up on this sort of child abuse stuff to the point where we are heavily policing consensual adults.'”
Yiannopoulos said in an apology, “I do not advocate for illegal behavior,” and, “I do not support child abuse. It’s a disgusting crime of which I have been a victim.”
Monday afternoon The Hill reported: “Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos is working as an unpaid intern in the Congressional office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).”
“Yiannopoulos, 37, announced the job on his Telegram account Monday with a photo of his official intern congressional badge,” The Hill added, noting “Greene’s office confirmed to The Hill that Yiannopoulos is indeed their intern.”
“At the end of April,” The Daily Beast also reports, “the hate-spewing ideologue—once a ubiquitous MAGA figure until he appeared to defend pedophilia in a YouTube video—attended a Greene press conference and, after it wrapped, was escorted with the congresswoman into the Capitol building through a ‘members only’ entrance.”
Rep. Greene has repeatedly attacked the LGBTQ community, and expanded her attacks to the larger liberal voting bloc, suggesting Democrats and anyone who supports LGBTQ people is a pedophile or supports pedophilia. Earlier Monday she posted this, one of several of her tweets calling people “groomer” or using the term “grooming.”
I could care less what 2 consenting adults do sexually, nor do I judge, but when it comes to adults training children sexually, both mentally & physically, I do care.
And so do MOST people.
We must protect children from child grooming predators & abusers in every way possible.
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) June 6, 2022
In April, Greene accused Democrats of being “pro-pedophile.”
Democrats are the party of killing babies, grooming and transitioning children, and pro-pedophile politics.#SaveTheChildren
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) April 6, 2022
