Capitol Police Confirm Georgia GOP Congressman Led 15 Visitors on Tour of US Capitol Complex on Jan. 5
The Chief of the U.S. Capitol Police has written a letter confirming that Congressman Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), had a group of 15 people tour the U.S. Capitol complex on January 5, the day before the violent and deadly insurrection, for at least two hours, but says they did not appear “suspicious.”
Calling it a “shifting story,” Politico reports “Loudermilk’s description of his tour group has changed markedly.” It adds the letter “confirms evidence that the Jan. 6 select committee said it had last month.”
It remains unknown if any of the group of 15 or so returned to the Capitol on January 6.
“Loudermilk has not identified any of the tour guests or indicated whether any of them were later seen in footage connected to the events of Jan. 6,” Politico adds.
CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane last month noted the U.S. Capitol buildings were closed to the public on January 5, 2021, because of COVID:
Just a reminder:
The US Capitol complex was closed to public tours on Jan 5, 2021
Due to COVID
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) May 19, 2022
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has been investigating Rep. Loudermilk’s tour, and the participants who the congressman first said were “about a dozen people,” then later called them “a constituent family with young children,” then later again added they had some “guests” join them.
“On January 5, 2021, Representative Loudermilk’s group of constituents (a group of approximately 12 people which later grew to 15 people) entered the Rayburn Building at 11:00 a.m, and was met by a Congressional staffer,” Chief of Police J. Thomas Manger says in his letter. “Shortly thereafter, the group departed from the building entrance (out of camera range but within the building) in the direction of Rayburn Room 2133 (Representative Loudermilk’s office.)”
At or after 1:00 PM the group “continued in the Cannon without Representative Loudermilk. At no time did the group appear in any tunnels that would have led them to the U.S. Capitol. In addition. the tunnels leading to the U.S. Capitol were posted with USCP officers and admittance to the U.S. Capitol without a Member of Congress was not permitted on January 5, 2021.”
“There is no evidence that Representative Loudermilk entered the U.S. Capitol with this group on January 5, 2021. We train our officers on being alert for people conducting surveillance or reconnaissance, and we do not consider any of the activities we observed as suspicious.”
Loudermilk has now used the letter to declare, “I never gave a tour of the Capitol on Jan 5, 2021,” but many include the Capitol office buildings, which are attached, as part of the Capitol.
“I’m sorry if I don’t distinguish between the two,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), of the Capitol and the offices, “because those rioters tried to get in every corner of these buildings.”
Dr. Allison Gill, who tweets under her former podcast’s name “Mueller She Wrote,” calls out Loudermilk and notes the head of the Proud Boys had a plan that “included occupying multiple government buildings.”
Loudermilk doesn’t want you to know that the “1776 plan” found on Enrique Tarrio included occupying multiple government buildings, including the one he gave a tour to. https://t.co/LhlPuQOJUy
— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) June 14, 2022
Jan. 6 Committee Postpones Next Hearing – Says Delay Is ‘No Big Deal’
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has postponed its third public hearing, scheduled for Wednesday morning. It did not offer a specific explanation in its announcement.
UPDATE: Jan. 6 committee’s Wednesday hearing is postponed. pic.twitter.com/s7MdLeoGrX
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 14, 2022
The most visible committee member from Monday’s hearing made the announcement Tuesday morning, citing “technical work.”
“I think we’re just firming up, there’s no big deal,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) told MSNBC. “I’ll tell you the putting together the video and the exhibits is an exhausting exercise for our very small video staff.”
Thursday’s hearing will take place as scheduled.
“In our third hearing, you will see that President Trump corruptly planned to replace the Attorney General so the U.S. Justice Department would spread his false stolen election claims,” Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) said last Thursday during the first hearing, which was presented live in primetime, as The Hill noted. “Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, his deputy Richard Donoghue and Steven Engle, then the head of the Office of Legal Counsel, were all expected to appear before the committee on Wednesday.”
Breaking: Jan. 6 committee postpones Wednesday hearing pic.twitter.com/rxGsEWkIHt
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) June 14, 2022
Watch: Full 11 Minute Documentary Video of Insurrection Shown by Jan. 6 Committee in Primetime Hearing
Former Trump Campaign Manager ‘No Longer Appearing’ at Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Due to ‘Family Emergency’
Bill Stepien, a longtime Republican political campaign operative who was brought in to manage Donald Trump’s flailing 2020 presidential campaign was slated to testify live before the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack but he now will not appear, reportedly due to a “family emergency.”
“Due to a family emergency, Mr. William Stepien is unable to testify before the Select Committee this morning. His counsel will appear and make a statement on the record,” the Committee says in a statement, according to CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane.
The focus of Monday morning’s hearing, which will now begin 30-45 minutes later than its scheduled 10:00 AM ET time, is to establish that Donald Trump knew he lost the election but pressured his vice president, Mike Pence, to try to overturn the election, which some legal experts say could be evidence of an attempted conspiracy against the United States.
UPDATE: 9:42 AM ET –
MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire reports Stepien’s family emergency is his wife is in labor.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Liz Cheney: Intelligence Identified Plans to ‘Invade’ and ‘Occupy the Capitol’ and ‘Halt’ Electoral Vote Count
Ranking Member Liz Cheney announced during the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack’s first primetime hearing Thursday that the “attack on our capitol was not a spontaneous riot. Intelligence available before Jan. 6th identified plans to ‘invade the Capitol, occupy the Capitol and take other steps to halt Congress’ count of electoral votes that day.'”
Watch:
“The attack on our Capitol was not a spontaneous riot.”
Vice Chair Liz Cheney outlines seditious conspiracy charges against some Jan. 6 attack participants and says the hearings will detail specifics. https://t.co/AmRMbkB3Br #January6thCommitteeHearings pic.twitter.com/EbszDOi99z
— Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) June 10, 2022
Select Committee Chair: Jan. 6 Was ‘Attempted Coup’ to ‘Overthrow the Government’ – Violence Was ‘No Accident’
