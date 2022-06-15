BREAKING NEWS
Committee Asks Congressman Why ‘Family’ on Capitol Tour Took Photos of Areas ‘Not Typically of Interest to Tourists’
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is renewing its request for testimony from Congressman Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) who gave a tour of the Capitol complex on January 5 to about 15 people, despite the buildings being closed due to COVID. Rep. Loudermilk has released several changing stories about the tour, which he claims did not happen, then admitted did, but for “about a dozen people,” then later called them “a constituent family with young children,” then later again added they had some “guests” join them.
“Surveillance footage shows a tour of approximately ten individuals led by you to areas in the Rayburn, Longworth, and Cannon House Office Buildings, as well as the entrances to tunnels leading to the U.S. Capitol,” the Committee writes in a letter to Loudermilk (below).
The Committee adds that the individuals “on the tour photographed and recorded areas of the complex not typically of interest to tourists, including hallways, staircases, and security checkpoints.”
One “image shows an individual appearing to photograph a staircase in the basement of the Longworth House Office Building while you speak with others nearby.
At least one of the individuals on Loudermilk’s tour reportedly was caught on camera on January 6, one day after the tour, threatening lawmakers.
MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst Joyce Vance says this “renewed request” to Loudermilk “gives the basis for their belief he led tours that made it possible to overrun the Capitol.”
The Select Committee renews request for information from Representative Barry Loudermilk.
In a letter to Loudermilk, Chair @BennieGThompson underscored the need to gather more info about certain individuals who were part of the tour through the Capitol complex on Jan 5, 2021.
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 15, 2022
They also released video:
Surveillance footage shows a tour led by Loudermilk to areas in the House Office Buildings, as well as the entrances to Capitol tunnels.
Individuals on the tour photographed/recorded areas not typically of interest to tourists: hallways, staircases and security checkpoints.
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 15, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Fauci Tests Positive for COVID
Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been the face of the U.S. government’s coronavirus response across two administrations, has just tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Fauci, 81, serves as the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, along with his regular duties as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a division of the U.S. government’s National Institutes of Health (NIH).
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports it’s the first time Fauci has tested positive since the pandemic began over two years ago.
The National Institutes of Health “says he has mild symptoms and has been boosted twice,” she adds.
ABC News adds Fauci has not been in close contact with President Joe Biden.
Fauci has become something of a folk hero among the left, but anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, and many if not most conservatives have turned him into a villain, with some even falsely claiming he’s responsible for the actual coronavirus pandemic.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
BREAKING NEWS
Capitol Police Confirm Georgia GOP Congressman Led 15 Visitors on Tour of US Capitol Complex on Jan. 5
The Chief of the U.S. Capitol Police has written a letter confirming that Congressman Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), had a group of 15 people tour the U.S. Capitol complex on January 5, the day before the violent and deadly insurrection, for at least two hours, but says they did not appear “suspicious.”
Calling it a “shifting story,” Politico reports “Loudermilk’s description of his tour group has changed markedly.” It adds the letter “confirms evidence that the Jan. 6 select committee said it had last month.”
It remains unknown if any of the group of 15 or so returned to the Capitol on January 6.
“Loudermilk has not identified any of the tour guests or indicated whether any of them were later seen in footage connected to the events of Jan. 6,” Politico adds.
CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane last month noted the U.S. Capitol buildings were closed to the public on January 5, 2021, because of COVID:
Just a reminder:
The US Capitol complex was closed to public tours on Jan 5, 2021
Due to COVID
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) May 19, 2022
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has been investigating Rep. Loudermilk’s tour, and the participants who the congressman first said were “about a dozen people,” then later called them “a constituent family with young children,” then later again added they had some “guests” join them.
“On January 5, 2021, Representative Loudermilk’s group of constituents (a group of approximately 12 people which later grew to 15 people) entered the Rayburn Building at 11:00 a.m, and was met by a Congressional staffer,” Chief of Police J. Thomas Manger says in his letter. “Shortly thereafter, the group departed from the building entrance (out of camera range but within the building) in the direction of Rayburn Room 2133 (Representative Loudermilk’s office.)”
At or after 1:00 PM the group “continued in the Cannon without Representative Loudermilk. At no time did the group appear in any tunnels that would have led them to the U.S. Capitol. In addition. the tunnels leading to the U.S. Capitol were posted with USCP officers and admittance to the U.S. Capitol without a Member of Congress was not permitted on January 5, 2021.”
“There is no evidence that Representative Loudermilk entered the U.S. Capitol with this group on January 5, 2021. We train our officers on being alert for people conducting surveillance or reconnaissance, and we do not consider any of the activities we observed as suspicious.”
Loudermilk has now used the letter to declare, “I never gave a tour of the Capitol on Jan 5, 2021,” but many include the Capitol office buildings, which are attached, as part of the Capitol.
“I’m sorry if I don’t distinguish between the two,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), of the Capitol and the offices, “because those rioters tried to get in every corner of these buildings.”
Dr. Allison Gill, who tweets under her former podcast’s name “Mueller She Wrote,” calls out Loudermilk and notes the head of the Proud Boys had a plan that “included occupying multiple government buildings.”
Loudermilk doesn’t want you to know that the “1776 plan” found on Enrique Tarrio included occupying multiple government buildings, including the one he gave a tour to. https://t.co/LhlPuQOJUy
— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) June 14, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Jan. 6 Committee Postpones Next Hearing – Says Delay Is ‘No Big Deal’
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has postponed its third public hearing, scheduled for Wednesday morning. It did not offer a specific explanation in its announcement.
UPDATE: Jan. 6 committee’s Wednesday hearing is postponed. pic.twitter.com/s7MdLeoGrX
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 14, 2022
The most visible committee member from Monday’s hearing made the announcement Tuesday morning, citing “technical work.”
“I think we’re just firming up, there’s no big deal,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) told MSNBC. “I’ll tell you the putting together the video and the exhibits is an exhausting exercise for our very small video staff.”
Thursday’s hearing will take place as scheduled.
“In our third hearing, you will see that President Trump corruptly planned to replace the Attorney General so the U.S. Justice Department would spread his false stolen election claims,” Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) said last Thursday during the first hearing, which was presented live in primetime, as The Hill noted. “Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, his deputy Richard Donoghue and Steven Engle, then the head of the Office of Legal Counsel, were all expected to appear before the committee on Wednesday.”
Breaking: Jan. 6 committee postpones Wednesday hearing pic.twitter.com/rxGsEWkIHt
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) June 14, 2022
