Legal Experts Hail ‘Best Ruling’ for Willis in Trump Prosecution Case
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has no legal conflict of interest and can continue to prosecute Donald Trump and his co-defendants in her sweeping RICO and election interference case, a judge ruled Friday, with one condition.
Georgia Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled Willis must cure an “appearance of impropriety” related to her romantic relationship with one of her prosecutors on the Trump case, PBS reports.
“In sum,” McAfee wrote, as The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell notes, Willis “has not in any way acted in conformance with the theory that she arranged a financial scheme to enrich herself (or endear herself to Wade) by extending the duration of this prosecution or engaging in excessive litigation.”
Legal experts, praising the decision, say Willis is likely to remove that prosecutor, Special Assistant District Attorney Wade Davis, to satisfy McAfee’s ruling. If she does not, she and her entire office must step aside from prosecuting the case.
MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin called it “an easy choice and a victory for Willis, but not without a rebuke of Willis’s ‘lapse of judgment.'”
“Judge McAfee just gave Fani Willis the best ruling he could. Wade is going to go,” said professor of law and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis.
“This was the obvious solution all along,” wrote attorney George Conway. “If the DA had acknowledged the facts more quickly and then said that, to eliminate any issue, Wade is stepping aside, everyone would have been spared a lot of trouble—including and especially the DA—and a lot of time would not have been wasted in satellite circus litigation about the affair.”
Professor of law, MSNBC legal contributor, and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance says Judge McAfee “adopted the approach” she, CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen, and Richard Painter “advocated for when this news first broke, permitting Willis to remain on the case, only if Nathan Wade steps aside to avoid even the appearance of impropriety.”
She points to this deep dive at Just Security, published back in January.
Lawfare’s Anna Bower notes Judge McAfee called out the “significant appearance of impropriety”
The record, Judge McAfee writes, establishes that there is a “significant appearance of impropriety” that infects the current structure of the prosecution team–an appearance that “must be removed” by one of two options: Either Willis steps aside, or Wade withdraws from the case. pic.twitter.com/8KPnCnb6eU
— Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) March 15, 2024
National security attorney Brad Moss offered this conclusion: “I am trying to imagine something scarier right now than being prosecuted by an angry Fani Willis.”
GOP Nominee for NC Public Schools Chief Endorsed ‘Pay Per View’ Execution of Obama: Report
The Republican nominee to lead all of North Carolina’s 2500 public schools over 200 charter schools has said she would like a televised extra-judicial execution of Democratic former President Barack Obama for treason, and issued a call to assassinate then-President-elect Joe Biden as a traitor.
CNN’s KFile reports conservative activist Michele Morrow has “called public schools ‘socialism centers’ and ‘indoctrination centers.’” She is “a registered nurse and grassroots activist who homeschooled her children,” and “ran on a platform of supporting parental rights and opposing critical race theory.”
Please share this handy chart with friends and family as they head to the polls.
Let them know that there is a REAL choice in the Superintendent of Public Instruction race. #nced #ncpol #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/VACW3bk8P3
— MicheleMorrow (@MicheleMorrowNC) March 4, 2024
Morrow “has a history marked by extreme and controversial comments, including sharing baseless conspiracy theories and frequent calls for the execution of prominent Democrats.”
In May of 2020, Morrow wrote on Twitter, “I prefer a Pay Per View of him in front of the firing squad,” in response, CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck report, “to a user sharing a conspiracy theory who suggested sending Obama to prison at Guantanamo Bay.”
“I do not want to waste another dime on supporting his life. We could make some money back from televising his death,” Morrow said of President Obama.
Also in May of 2020, Morrow “responded to a fake Time Magazine cover that featured art of Obama in an electric chair asking if he should be executed.”
“’Death to ALL traitors!!’ Morrow responded.”
Later that same year, in December, Morrow suggested killing President-Elect Joe Biden. In response to a social media post that asked, “Will you follow Joe Biden’s advice and wear a mask for 100 days?” Morrow replied: “Never. We need to follow the Constitution’s advice and KILL all TRAITORS!!! #JusticeforAmerica.”
NEW: Michele Marrow, the GOP nominee to run North Carolina’s public schools and its $11 billion budget has repeatedly called for executing Democrats including Joe Biden and Barack Obama (who she said she wanted executed PPV on TV). https://t.co/jIKYqBQtNn pic.twitter.com/M3KEdHDAe1
— Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) March 14, 2024
CNN also reports between 2019 and 2021, “Morrow made disturbing suggestions about executing prominent Democrats for treason, including Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Hillary Clinton, Sen. Chuck Schumer and other prominent people such as Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates.”
See the social media posts above or at this link.
Gaetz Subpoenaed by Woman He Allegedly Had Sex With When She Was a Minor: Report
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) reportedly has been subpoenaed in a civil case against a young woman, involving allegations he had sex with her while she was an underaged 17-year old girl, according to ABC News. The case was brought by a friend of Gaetz.
“Gaetz was issued the subpoena, which has not been previously reported, by attorneys representing the woman who is now in her 20s and was at the center of a years-long investigation by the Justice Department into allegations that the Florida congressman had sex with her when she was a minor, sources said,” ABC adds.
The case “is part of a sprawling defamation and racketeering lawsuit brought by Gaetz’s longtime friend, former Florida House member and lobbyist Chris Dorworth, against the woman and others.”
ABC also reports that “Dorworth alleged in the lawsuit a complicated effort to falsely accuse him of ‘child sex trafficking, sex with a minor, prostitution, obstruction of justice, and an illegal ghost candidate scheme,’ according to the suit.”
Citing court documents, ABC News adds that “Dorworth filed a lawsuit last year against Gaetz’s one-time associate Joel Greenberg, who in 2022 was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to several charges including sex trafficking a minor, members of his wealthy family, and the woman Gaetz allegedly had sex with when she was a minor.”
Lawyers for the young woman, identified only as “A.B.”, have filed a motion to dismiss that reads: “Mr. Dorworth seeks to recast A.B. as Mr. Greenberg’s partner in crime and a participant in a conspiracy to destroy Mr. Dorworth’s reputation … the Complaint improperly seeks to preempt any claims A.B. may have against Mr. Dorworth for raping and trafficking her by making a threadbare request for expansive declaratory judgment.”
ABC News’ Will Steakin adds on X: “The deposition set for April 5th could see Gaetz asked under oath about his alleged sexual activity with the woman when she was a minor.”
Greenberg’s attorney has also filed a motion to dismiss that alleges the lawsuit “approaches the incredible, if not ludicrous.”
Read ABC News’ full report here.
Image via Shutterstock
Speaker Johnson Takes Stand Against IVF Protection: Report
Republican Speaker Mike Johnson will not be putting any bills on the House floor to protect the right of Americans to access a decades-old assisted reproduction process known as in-vitro fertilization, or IVF. Recently, at least two Senate Republicans have also blocked legislation to protect IVF after Democrats put up bills to support the procedure. Millions of babies have been born via IVF.
Speaking at the GOP retreat in West Virginia Thursday, Johnson said “he does not think Congress has a role to play when it comes to IVF, as some members have been pushing for in wake of Alabama ruling. But [he] says all Republicans support access to IVF,” according to CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona.
U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) responded to the news, saying: “Translation: Speaker Johnson and House Republicans do not support legislation to protect access to IVF and will not pass any. Their refusal to act speaks volumes.”
Two weeks ago U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) blocked legislation from Democratic Senators Parry Murray and Tammy Duckworth that would have protected IVF.
Sen. Hyde-Smith falsely claimed the bill would legalize lab-created human-animal cross-species, or, as she said, “human-animal chimeras.”
Say what?
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith blocks an attempt by Sen. Tammy Duckworth to enshrine access to IVF in federal law on Wednesday by saying it would legalize the creation of human cloning and “human-animal chimeras”
1) The bill does no such thing.
2) It’s not pronounced that way pic.twitter.com/0CbDd1LXGw
— Marcus Baram (@mbaram) February 29, 2024
Days ago, Senate Republicans blocked a similar bill to protect IVF, this one focused on protecting access to IVF by members of the military.
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) blasted them over that action: “Senate Republicans blocked yet another bill to protect IVF—this time for our veterans and servicemembers. Doesn’t seem like something a pro-IVF party would do!”
One week ago, Speaker Johnson told CBS News it’s “a brave new world. IVF’s only been invented, I think, in the early ’70s.”
The New Republic’s Tori Otten blasted him, writing Johnson “is doing some serious mental gymnastics to explain why Republicans are doing nothing to protect IVF.”
“He has repeatedly voted against increasing reproductive rights, ranging from abortion access to contraception,” Otten continued at TNR. “He also co-sponsored the Life at Conception Act, alongside most of the rest of his caucus, which would federally enshrine fetal personhood. But when asked in November about his history on legislating against fertility treatments, Johnson claimed he couldn’t remember ‘any of those measures.'”
Watch the video above or at this link.
