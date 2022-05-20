Connect with us

COMMENTARY

‘Sordid, Corrupt, Lawless’: Experts Call New Ginni Thomas Revelations ‘Breathtaking’ and Ask ‘What Did Her Husband Know?’

Published

on

The latest revelations about the actions of Ginni Thomas, the far right wing activist, lobbyist, and spouse of a sitting U.S. Supreme Court justice who had unprecedented access to the Trump White House are leading experts to demand Clarence Thomas’ recusal while calling the combination of their actions “breathtaking corruption,” and noting the Justice’s extraordinary hypocrisy.

Later Friday morning The Washington Post reported that Ginni Thomas pressed two Arizona lawmakers to overturn the will of Arizona’s voters in the 2020 presidential election by choosing a “clean” slate of electors, representing Donald Trump and not Joe Biden. The Post notes Thomas did not mention any candidate by name but reports “the context was clear.”

“Before you choose your state’s Electors … consider what will happen to the nation we all love if you don’t stand up and lead,” an email bearing Ginni Thomas’ name, sent to the Arizona lawmakers, reads.

It included a link to a video of a man delivering a message meant for swing-state lawmakers, urging them to “put things right” and “not give in to cowardice.”

“You have only hours to act,” said the speaker, who is not identified in the video.

Thomas also pressed Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to work to overturn the election, as has been widely reported.

Her efforts, combined with Justice Thomas’ actions on the Supreme Court, amount to “breathtaking corruption,” writes Slate’s legal expert Mark Joseph Stern.

“The conflict of interest between Ginni and Clarence Thomas has never been greater. While Clarence was applying the ‘independent state legislature doctrine’ from the bench, Ginni was using the exact same theory to try to overturn the 2020 election. Just breathtaking corruption,” Stern says.

He adds:

Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance, now an NBC News/MSNBC legal analyst and law professor, issued a strong warning:

“Either Justice Thomas recuses in every case that comes to the Court where his wife is heavily involved in the action or the public’s confidence in the Court will be damaged beyond repair.”

Reuters reporter covering the U.S. Supreme Court, Lawrence Hurley:

Former federal corruption prosecutor Noah Bookbinder, who is president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) says it is “outrageous” Justice Thomas has refused to recuse:

“New evidence that Ginni Thomas’s participation in efforts to overturn the 2020 election was even greater than we knew; in this case pressure on AZ legislators to overturn that state’s vote. Makes it even more outrageous that Justice Thomas did not recuse.”

“Wow!” exclaimed Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof. “Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pressed Arizona legislators to overturn Biden’s win and choose a ‘clean slate of electors.’ In other words, she supported a coup to overthrow an elected president. What did her husband know?”

Economist and frequent political commentator David Rothschild observes, “Ginni Thomas was conspiring with high ranking Republicans to overturn [the] republic, and her husband was either privy to or actively involved in this conspiracy before using his position to coverup his wife’s role.”

Former SDNY Asst. U.S. Attorney Richard Signorelli sums up:

 

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

COMMENTARY

‘Y’all Don’t Give a Damn’: 192 ‘Heartless’ Republicans Just Voted Against a Bill to Help Ease the Baby Formula Shortage

Published

1 day ago

on

May 19, 2022

By

Republicans just voted against two bills to ease the baby formula shortage they have spent weeks falsely trying to pin on President Joe Biden.

In tweets and in floor speeches, Republicans have been attacking President Biden for the nationwide baby formula shortage caused by one manufacturer’s recall and closure of its plant for bacterial infection after two infants died. The shortage has been exacerbated by a trade agreement signed by then-President Donald Trump that makes it extremely difficult and expensive to import formula from other countries, and the fact that 90 percent of baby formula in the U.S. is manufactured by just four companies. Also, hoarding, and price-gouging.

Last week President Biden sat down with manufacturers and retailers to map out a plan to get more formula onto store shelves immediately and directed the Food and Drug Administration to help get the plant reopened. This week he went two steps further: he invoked the Defense Production Act to force manufacturers to produce more formula and produce it ahead of other products and created a program to use federal planes to import baby formula from other countries.

House Democrats last week also opened an investigation into the baby formula shortage.

On Wednesday the House voted on two emergency bills to further ease the shortage.

One example of Republicans falsely attacking President Biden and the left is House GOP Caucus chair Elise Stefanik‘s now-infamous tweet accusing Democrats of having “no plan” as she labeled them “pedo grifters.”

One bill would give FDA $28 million to add staff, work to help get more formula to consumers, and create a long-term strategy, including increased safety inspections so this cannot happen again. The second would dramatically increase supply from foreign sources to consumers using the federal Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program.

192 House Republicans voted against giving FDA $28 million to help fix the crisis and ensure it does not happen again.

Nine House Republicans voted against making it easier for WIC customers to get access to baby formula.

Many Americans are becoming outraged as the news from last night’s votes is spreading online.

 

Continue Reading

COMMENTARY

‘Straight-Up Contradicting Plain Reality’: Chris Wallace, Mocked for Election Night Claim, Gets New Sunday Show on CNN

Published

2 days ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

The former top Fox News anchor who headed to CNN’s short-lived streaming service will get his own show on the third-rated cable news network. Chris Wallace, the subject of some mockery during Tuesday night’s primary election coverage, will host a CNN show Sunday nights, Axios reports.

“At a time where most news networks are advocacy networks, we at CNN intend to advocate for journalism first,” announced Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Warner Bros. Discovery is the newly-merged media conglomerate that is now CNN’s parent company.

“Warner Bros. Discovery executives haven’t been shy about their intentions for CNN,” Axios adds, “saying repeatedly that they want to focus the network’s future on nonpartisan reporting instead of personality programming at primetime.”

Wallace was considered one of the best journalists Fox News had. But regardless of which network he works for, many still consider Wallace a right-wing journalist, as he proved Tuesday night.

Wallace was mocked as “out of touch” after declaring that Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who won the Democratic primary for a U.S. Senate seat, would face difficulty in November’s general election.

“While his authenticity and ‘down-to-earthness,’ if there’s such a phrase, played very well in the Democratic primary, you get to a general election, particularly if you end up with a moderate like [Republican] Dave McCormick, there are a lot of things that the Republicans are going to have, to work with, in going after John Fetterman,” Wallace said.

“This is a guy who’s against limits on abortion, he’s for universal background checks, he wants to end the filibuster, he wants to legalize pot,” Wallace warned.

“CNN’s Chris Wallace says John Fetterman is vulnerable to Republican attacks in the general election because he’s ‘for universal background checks’ and ‘wants to legalize pot,'” tweeted The Recount’s Steve Morris. Polls show 60% of Pennsylvanians support legal pot and 90% support background checks.”

He’s being mocked for being out of touch with voters.

More responses:

 

 

 

Continue Reading

COMMENTARY

‘Zero Credibility’: Top Attorney Blasts Tom Cotton for Attacking Biden and Peaceful Protestors Outside Justices’ Homes

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 9, 2022

By

Peaceful protests have repeatedly – by Democrats and Republicans alike – been called the “cornerstone” of American democracy, even by legal experts. But Harvard Law educated attorney and U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), who one year ago proudly issued a statement declaring “COTTON TAKES ON CANCEL CULTURE,” is denouncing peaceful pro-choice Americans who have been protesting outside two U.S. Supreme Court justices’ homes to defend the constitutional right to abortion.

Responding to an unusually strong statement from the White House, Senator Cotton specifically attacked protestors “showing up at private homes,” calling it “intimidation,” and even “unlawful and unamerican.”

While the protests may or may not be legal (I’m no legal expert so I’m deferring to someone who is, here,) they are the iconic representation of actions that are exquisitely American, fueled by actions – the threat of taking away constitutional rights – that are not.

In fact, American history is filled with proud examples of peaceful protests – and no-so peaceful protests taught to our children in history books nationwide.

The Boston Tea Party is an iconic celebration of American protest – and while not not violent, not exactly “peaceful.”

Top national security lawyer Bradley Moss blasted Cotton, asking why he was silent when armed protestors descended on Michigan Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s home to protest Trump’s election loss. And when Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his family for months received death threats because he refused to illegally hand the election over the Trump. And a few other times:

Sen. Cotton, by the way, began his attack at 9:30 AM, with this, 30 minutes after the White House had indeed condemned the protests:

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.