‘Straight-Up Contradicting Plain Reality’: Chris Wallace, Mocked for Election Night Claim, Gets New Sunday Show on CNN
The former top Fox News anchor who headed to CNN’s short-lived streaming service will get his own show on the third-rated cable news network. Chris Wallace, the subject of some mockery during Tuesday night’s primary election coverage, will host a CNN show Sunday nights, Axios reports.
“At a time where most news networks are advocacy networks, we at CNN intend to advocate for journalism first,” announced Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Warner Bros. Discovery is the newly-merged media conglomerate that is now CNN’s parent company.
“Warner Bros. Discovery executives haven’t been shy about their intentions for CNN,” Axios adds, “saying repeatedly that they want to focus the network’s future on nonpartisan reporting instead of personality programming at primetime.”
Wallace was considered one of the best journalists Fox News had. But regardless of which network he works for, many still consider Wallace a right-wing journalist, as he proved Tuesday night.
Wallace was mocked as “out of touch” after declaring that Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who won the Democratic primary for a U.S. Senate seat, would face difficulty in November’s general election.
“While his authenticity and ‘down-to-earthness,’ if there’s such a phrase, played very well in the Democratic primary, you get to a general election, particularly if you end up with a moderate like [Republican] Dave McCormick, there are a lot of things that the Republicans are going to have, to work with, in going after John Fetterman,” Wallace said.
“This is a guy who’s against limits on abortion, he’s for universal background checks, he wants to end the filibuster, he wants to legalize pot,” Wallace warned.
“CNN’s Chris Wallace says John Fetterman is vulnerable to Republican attacks in the general election because he’s ‘for universal background checks’ and ‘wants to legalize pot,'” tweeted The Recount’s Steve Morris. Polls show 60% of Pennsylvanians support legal pot and 90% support background checks.”
CNN’s Chris Wallace says John Fetterman is vulnerable to Republican attacks in the general election because he’s “for universal background checks” and “wants to legalize pot.”
Polls show 60% of Pennsylvanians support legal pot and 90% support background checks pic.twitter.com/qUqddpAIxh
— Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) May 18, 2022
He’s being mocked for being out of touch with voters.
Regardless of what you personally feel on those issues, we have data on this! Wallace is just straight-up contradicting plain reality. CNN gets what it paid for with a Fox alum https://t.co/z1rMIrHLr3https://t.co/ajWjc6S5lp
— Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) May 18, 2022
More responses:
Also, Toomey, the Republican they’re running to replace, was one of the lead sponsors of background check legislation, so it’s not even that Fetterman’s position on that issue would be a shift.
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 18, 2022
Chris Wallace is way out of touch with the American people
— Tara O’Grady (@TaraLOGrady) May 18, 2022
I think the outgoing GOP incumbent supports background checks, right? He’s the Toomey in Manchin-Toomey
— John Gunnison (@johnwgunnison) May 18, 2022
You can take the journalist out of Fox, but you can’t take Fox out of the journalist.
— Fran Adkins 🇺🇸🇺🇦 Vote for a Blue Senate 💙🌊 (@MarVistaWriter) May 18, 2022
You can take the person out of FoxNews but you can’t take the FoxNews out of the person
They were at FoxNews for a reason…https://t.co/a0ocDX1XYc
— XLProfessor (@XLProfessor) May 18, 2022
Chris Wallace on CNN saying Fetterman is too radical and left to win a general lmao these dudes do not get it
— brent loves Amtrak 🚂 (@brent858) May 18, 2022
‘Zero Credibility’: Top Attorney Blasts Tom Cotton for Attacking Biden and Peaceful Protestors Outside Justices’ Homes
Peaceful protests have repeatedly – by Democrats and Republicans alike – been called the “cornerstone” of American democracy, even by legal experts. But Harvard Law educated attorney and U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), who one year ago proudly issued a statement declaring “COTTON TAKES ON CANCEL CULTURE,” is denouncing peaceful pro-choice Americans who have been protesting outside two U.S. Supreme Court justices’ homes to defend the constitutional right to abortion.
Responding to an unusually strong statement from the White House, Senator Cotton specifically attacked protestors “showing up at private homes,” calling it “intimidation,” and even “unlawful and unamerican.”
The White House is playing word games.
Biden needs to clearly condemn the mob for *showing up at private homes* at night (with kids present) to intimidate the Justices.
This intimidation is unlawful and unamerican. https://t.co/LDrX3Zq7CR
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 9, 2022
While the protests may or may not be legal (I’m no legal expert so I’m deferring to someone who is, here,) they are the iconic representation of actions that are exquisitely American, fueled by actions – the threat of taking away constitutional rights – that are not.
In fact, American history is filled with proud examples of peaceful protests – and no-so peaceful protests taught to our children in history books nationwide.
The Boston Tea Party is an iconic celebration of American protest – and while not not violent, not exactly “peaceful.”
Top national security lawyer Bradley Moss blasted Cotton, asking why he was silent when armed protestors descended on Michigan Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s home to protest Trump’s election loss. And when Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his family for months received death threats because he refused to illegally hand the election over the Trump. And a few other times:
Where were you for Jocelyn Benson? Where were you for Brad Raffensperger? Where were you for the IC whistleblower? Where were you when Trump called for my boss to be tried for treason?
You have zero credibility on this. None. https://t.co/byqCODLpsz
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 9, 2022
Sen. Cotton, by the way, began his attack at 9:30 AM, with this, 30 minutes after the White House had indeed condemned the protests:
The White House has tacitly blessed the unlawful and unamerican intimidation of Supreme Court Justices at their homes.
Joe Biden has shown he has none of the decency he promised to restore.
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 9, 2022
Watch: McConnell Repeatedly Refuses to Comment on SCOTUS Abortion Opinion – ‘The Story Today’ Is the Leak
Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was given the opportunity to take full credit for “singlehandedly” reshaping the Supreme Court to enable it to, as is expected after a leaked draft opinion – strike down Roe v. Wade.
He refused. Repeatedly.
In fact, not only did he refuse to take credit when CNN’s Manu Raju handed it to him, he refused to even comment on the leaked opinion, a 90-page document that harshly overturns the nearly 50-year-old decision from 1973 that acknowledged abortion is a constitutional right.
Instead, McConnell lectured reporters that “the story today” is the leak, not what the opinion says, which is pure political propaganda and gaslighting.
“You spent decades trying to remake the court, overturn Roe, you’re singlehandedly responsible for the 6-3 majority, so do you take personal credit for abortion rights likely to go away for millions of people in this country?” Raju asked.
“I think the story today,” McConnell replied, “is an effort by someone on the inside to discredit the institution of the Senate,” he added. (It’s unclear why he said the Senate and not the Supreme Court.)
“You spent decades trying to remake the court, overturn Roe … Do you take personal credit for abortion rights likely to go away for millions of people in this country?”
— CNN’s @mkraju to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell pic.twitter.com/fME9bTqNMh
— The Recount (@therecount) May 3, 2022
That was not the only time McConnell told reporters what the story is.
“You need – it seems to me, excuse the lecture – to concentrate on what the news is today,” McConnell declared. “Not a leaked draft, but the fact that the draft was leaked.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tells the press not to concentrate on the contents of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion, but on “the fact that the draft was leaked.” pic.twitter.com/FEuFu4fNKh
— The Recount (@therecount) May 3, 2022
McConnell’s admonitions are pure propaganda. The news that affects millions of Americans is that abortion is about to become illegal for them, and soon after, contraception, and LGBTQ rights including sex and marriage. A leaked draft won’t even make the history books.
‘They Lied to You’: Susan Collins Blasted as a ‘Joke’ and a ‘Fraud’ After Statement on Kavanaugh and Gorsuch
U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), who voted to confirm both conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court despite having every indication they would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, has issued a statement distancing herself from a leaked opinion that shows the Court has already voted to entirely overturn the five-decade-old decision.
It’s not going well for her.
“If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office,” Collins said in a statement.
Many are outraged, having warned the Republican Senator from Maine that by voting to confirm Gorsuch and Kavanaugh she was voting to eliminate a woman’s constitutional right to abortion. As some noted, Collins did not say she would challenge the Justices, demand they explain their obvious lies, or take any action whatsoever.
RELATED–
‘Human Rights Crisis’: Legal Experts Say Bombshell SCOTUS Abortion Opinion Will Be ‘Foundation for Overturning LGBT Rights’
Some are reposting old video of Collins defending her votes of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh:
Seems like the only person who didn’t realize what a fool Susan Collins was… was Susan Collins. pic.twitter.com/FFaVMpkU6W
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 3, 2022
Collins was accused of lying even before she issued her statement:
Susan Collins told American women to trust her to protect Roe v. Wade. She lied, writes @EleanorClift https://t.co/6DQGG329Di
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 3, 2022
And after.
The former Director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics:
Susan Collins has issued a statement showing that she is concerned that the nominees who were obviously lying lied to her. That’ll fix it.
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 3, 2022
The Nation’s Elie Mystal:
I’m not anybody’s assigning editor so I apologize for speaking out of turn, but I ASSUME the @nytimes has sent somebody to camp outside Susan Collins’s office to get her comment on her boy, alleged attempt rapist Brett Kavanaugh, doing the thing she promised us he wouldn’t do.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) May 3, 2022
Talking Points Memo founder and editor:
its hard to be a bigger joke or bigger fraud than susan collins. https://t.co/5yD1HAGNLR
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 3, 2022
Clinton White House Press Secretary:
Best reporter question for Susan Collins today. Senator, since Justice Kavanaugh lies to you during your hearing and Roe is settled law will you support a filibuster exception to codify roe, which you support. If not why? Someone should ask
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 3, 2022
Top national security attorney:
Shorter Collins: I got played. https://t.co/jHzomerrIa
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 3, 2022
More:
Notice she doesn’t say this would upset her, because it wouldn’t, because she is in on it. https://t.co/d0VePlj2FV
— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) May 3, 2022
2/ Btw #2, @SenatorCollins, the word you’re looking for is LIE. They LIED to you.
— Laffy (@GottaLaff) May 3, 2022
It is embarrassing that people still don’t get that Susan Collins was just lying.
She wasn’t fooled. She was lying. She knew this would happen.
https://t.co/SfIPYhwlu6
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) May 3, 2022
Do you think Susan Collins is a blatant LIAR or just incredibly GULLIBLE?
— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) May 3, 2022
Susan Collins should resign. Tonight.
— Andrew Wortman ???????? (@AmoneyResists) May 3, 2022
Susan Collins either needs to move for the impeachment of Kavanaugh and Gorsuch — or she needs to resign. https://t.co/XIxTHKAuSw
— Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) May 3, 2022
