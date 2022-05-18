‘Straight-Up Contradicting Plain Reality’: Chris Wallace, Mocked for Election Night Claim, Gets New Sunday Show on CNN

The former top Fox News anchor who headed to CNN’s short-lived streaming service will get his own show on the third-rated cable news network. Chris Wallace, the subject of some mockery during Tuesday night’s primary election coverage, will host a CNN show Sunday nights, Axios reports.

“At a time where most news networks are advocacy networks, we at CNN intend to advocate for journalism first,” announced Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Warner Bros. Discovery is the newly-merged media conglomerate that is now CNN’s parent company.

“Warner Bros. Discovery executives haven’t been shy about their intentions for CNN,” Axios adds, “saying repeatedly that they want to focus the network’s future on nonpartisan reporting instead of personality programming at primetime.”

Wallace was considered one of the best journalists Fox News had. But regardless of which network he works for, many still consider Wallace a right-wing journalist, as he proved Tuesday night.

Wallace was mocked as “out of touch” after declaring that Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who won the Democratic primary for a U.S. Senate seat, would face difficulty in November’s general election.

“While his authenticity and ‘down-to-earthness,’ if there’s such a phrase, played very well in the Democratic primary, you get to a general election, particularly if you end up with a moderate like [Republican] Dave McCormick, there are a lot of things that the Republicans are going to have, to work with, in going after John Fetterman,” Wallace said.

“This is a guy who’s against limits on abortion, he’s for universal background checks, he wants to end the filibuster, he wants to legalize pot,” Wallace warned.

“CNN’s Chris Wallace says John Fetterman is vulnerable to Republican attacks in the general election because he’s ‘for universal background checks’ and ‘wants to legalize pot,'” tweeted The Recount’s Steve Morris. Polls show 60% of Pennsylvanians support legal pot and 90% support background checks.”

CNN’s Chris Wallace says John Fetterman is vulnerable to Republican attacks in the general election because he’s “for universal background checks” and “wants to legalize pot.” Polls show 60% of Pennsylvanians support legal pot and 90% support background checks pic.twitter.com/qUqddpAIxh — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) May 18, 2022

He’s being mocked for being out of touch with voters.

Regardless of what you personally feel on those issues, we have data on this! Wallace is just straight-up contradicting plain reality. CNN gets what it paid for with a Fox alum https://t.co/z1rMIrHLr3https://t.co/ajWjc6S5lp — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) May 18, 2022

More responses:

Also, Toomey, the Republican they’re running to replace, was one of the lead sponsors of background check legislation, so it’s not even that Fetterman’s position on that issue would be a shift. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 18, 2022

Chris Wallace is way out of touch with the American people — Tara O’Grady (@TaraLOGrady) May 18, 2022

I think the outgoing GOP incumbent supports background checks, right? He’s the Toomey in Manchin-Toomey — John Gunnison (@johnwgunnison) May 18, 2022

You can take the journalist out of Fox, but you can’t take Fox out of the journalist. — Fran Adkins 🇺🇸🇺🇦 Vote for a Blue Senate 💙🌊 (@MarVistaWriter) May 18, 2022

You can take the person out of FoxNews but you can’t take the FoxNews out of the person They were at FoxNews for a reason…https://t.co/a0ocDX1XYc — XLProfessor (@XLProfessor) May 18, 2022